Best family-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong

From family-friendly hiking trails to countryside farms, Hong Kong has plenty of fun activities that are suitable for the whole family. This includes dining options too. We're talking ball pits, slides, jungle gyms, cartoon dishes, and pretty much everything that a kid (and their parents) could want. So, if you're planning to dine out with the little ones and want to avoid the embarrassment of your kid screaming in your face because they don't want to eat their broccoli, these options below might be just what you need. You're welcome mum and dad.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for more than just a meal? Check out these Easter staycations that are perfect for the whole family!

(Please note the maximum capacity and various children facilities may be limited due to current social distancing regulations)