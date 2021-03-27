Best family-friendly restaurants in Hong Kong
Because sometimes, parents just need a break
From family-friendly hiking trails to countryside farms, Hong Kong has plenty of fun activities that are suitable for the whole family. This includes dining options too. We're talking ball pits, slides, jungle gyms, cartoon dishes, and pretty much everything that a kid (and their parents) could want. So, if you're planning to dine out with the little ones and want to avoid the embarrassment of your kid screaming in your face because they don't want to eat their broccoli, these options below might be just what you need. You're welcome mum and dad.
(Please note the maximum capacity and various children facilities may be limited due to current social distancing regulations)
Hong Kong’s best family-friendly restaurants
Mr Tree
First opened up in Hong Kong in 2016, Mr Tree is the number one family-friendly restaurant in Taiwan. Its Lai Chi Kok branch has meticulously divided the place into various zones, each designed for a particular age group of children. From ball pits and swings to burgers and pizzas, this cafe has everything you can expect from a family-friendly restaurant and more. If you’re looking for a comfy and spacious place that allows your little monkeys to go wild, Mr Tree has you covered.
Whizbo Cafe
Whizbo houses an array of kids facilities in its 5,000 sq ft cafe space, including rope nets for climbing, mini dressing rooms, mini kitchens, and more. Aside from offering some seriously cute-looking dishes like cartoon sandwiches and pasta, the cafe also prides itself in having one of the unique kids' ball pits in town that comes with a fun digital scoring game. With its pink-coloured tableware and colourful decor, this cafe is basically a fantasy island for the little ones.
Donut Cafe
Spanning more than 20,000 sqft, Donut Cafe is every kid's paradise. With a two-storey-high spaceship, climbing ropes, and more, the cafe welcomes children from the age of three to eight to explore the space and become their own adventurer. And don't you worry mums and dads, there's a play zone dedicated for the toddlers too. Along with an array of Instagrammable, healthy desserts and savoury dishes on the menu, this doughnut-themed cafe brings together the best of both worlds for children and parents.
Frites Belgium on Tap
This relaxed Belgian beerhall is enjoyably authentic, with benches that encourage conviviality, and the alluring aroma of ale seemingly ingrained into the very walls. Frites’ dishes are offered in hearty portions, making it easy – or messy – for families to dig in and share. The beerhall also regularly hosts holiday-themed affairs including an Easter party for kids, complete with an egg hunt and a magic show. For the grown-ups, Frites serves a smashing array of Belgian brews from its lengthy 'Beer Bible'.
Tree Cafe
Attached to Tree's flagship eco-friendly furniture store is a cafe to relax in with wifi and goodies, such as sandwiches, coffee, and baked treats. This cafe is all about making stressed-out parents feel comfortable after shopping with a kid's play area, a baby changing room and a free babycino and a mini cupcake for each little one.
Yum Cha
Featuring supremely scrumptious baos and dumplings, Yum Cha also boasts quality ingredients and photogenic presentation. It’s the place to hit up if you want to enjoy Chinese classics alongside a casual vibe. In festive occasions like Easter and Chinese New Year, Yum Cha usually prepares a menu filled with a themed dim sum like deep-fried turnip dumplings in the shape of carrots or even layered cake that looks like a mahjong tile!
Origami Kids Cafe
Designed with kids aged up to seven in mind, Origami is a literal wonderland that little ones dream about. The cosy, innovative space – brimming with colourful wood decor – affords stressful parents a respite with delicate Chinese fusion food to savour while kids are too busy exploring the indoor play zone, which includes a sandpit, mini kitchen, and reading area. Entry fee for two-hour sessions starts from $138 during weekdays and $198 during weekends, and there’s a $100 minimum food and beverage charge for accompanying adults.
MeokBang Bbq Kidzone
If you and your family love all-things-Korean, then you'll be glad to hear that Korean barbecue chain restaurants, MeokBang, has opened its very first family-friendly restaurant. Everything from the restaurant decor that's reminiscent of a traditional Korean house (Hanok) to its authentic food offerings like the Incheon crab marinated in soy sauce, Shake Shake Bento, and Bibimbap – MeokBang gives you the ultimate taste of Korea. There's also a giant ball pit your kids can go crazy for, as well as Hanbok (traditional Korean attire) rental services families can try for free.
Kind Kitchen by Green Common
Kind Kitchen not only gives customers the dining experience that you’d expect from a high-end restaurant but with a Mini Common section installed, it also caters to children. Alongside a deliciously healthy kid’s menu, the Mini Common also has a toy kitchen and children recipes that allow your mini chefs to build their favourite burgers like a pro. Kind Kitchen also organises various activities and healthy-cooking workshops, combing green catering and retailing into one.