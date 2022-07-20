The 10 best public swimming pools in Hong Kong

Located within Sai Kung’s city centre, this public pool is open from April to October and is a popular spot for swimmers during the summer months. With three different pool areas within the venue, Sai Kung Swimming Pool has a 50-metre-long main pool and spectator stands holding up to 380 viewers, a 20-metre-long teaching pool, and its main attraction – a leisure pool area full of water fountains and water slides of various sizes that are sure to appeal to children.
Let’s face it – Hong Kong summers are nothing short of brutal. From the blazing sun beating down, the insufferable humidity or torrential rain, the weather during these next few months will leave you feeling sweaty and sticky all over. If you’re looking to beat the heat and cool off, here are some of Hong Kong’s best public swimming pools to visit this summer.
