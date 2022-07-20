Hong Kong
kowloon park swimming pool
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

The 10 best public swimming pools in Hong Kong

Dive in and take a swim

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
Let’s face it – Hong Kong summers are nothing short of brutal. From the blazing sun beating down, the insufferable humidity or torrential rain, the weather during these next few months will leave you feeling sweaty and sticky all over. If you’re looking to beat the heat and cool off, here are some of Hong Kong’s best public swimming pools to visit this summer.

RECOMMENDED: Want more than just a leisurely swim? Take a look at our list of the best outdoor water sports to try out in Hong Kong.

Sai Kung Swimming Pool
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Sai Kung Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

Located within Sai Kung’s city centre, this public pool is open from April to October and is a popular spot for swimmers during the summer months. With three different pool areas within the venue, Sai Kung Swimming Pool has a 50-metre-long main pool and spectator stands holding up to 380 viewers, a 20-metre-long teaching pool, and its main attraction – a leisure pool area full of water fountains and water slides of various sizes that are sure to appeal to children.

Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Exploringlife

Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Based in Wong Chuk Hang, the Pao Yue Kong Swimming Pool is a vast complex with pools of all shapes and sizes. Separated by two levels, there is something available for every kind of swimmer, whether you want to swim laps in the main pool, practise your dives in the diving pool, or let your kids have a blast in the two kid-friendly pools with water features, sprinklers, and more.

Kennedy Town Swimming Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock

Kennedy Town Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Built in the early 2010s to replace the original swimming pool that was demolished to make way for the Kennedy Town MTR station, the Kennedy Town Swimming Pool stands out in the neighbourhood for its unique and futuristic architecture. While there are two indoor swimming pools available for use, swimmers can enjoy a splendid view of Victoria Harbour from the outdoor pools, or relax and unwind in the indoor jacuzzi after a long day.

Ma On Shan Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Ma On Shan

Located at the seafront of Ma On Shan, Ma On Shan Swimming Pool is spacious and looks out towards the Tolo Harbour. On one side of the complex, there is a main pool along with spectator stands that hold 1,200 viewers, whereas the other side has a few smaller training and teaching pools, and a toddler’s pool full of whimsical water installations like mushroom and tree-shaped fountains. The little ones are sure to love the four waterslides at this pool, with two of them standing at 9 metres and are said to be Hong Kong’s fastest waterslides.

Victoria Park Swimming Pool
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Wpcpey

Victoria Park Swimming Pool

  • Sport and fitness
  • Causeway Bay

Victoria Park has a plethora of sports facilities, and their swimming pool complex is more than up to scratch. Occupying an area up to 2 hectares, the complex has an indoor main pool and multi-purpose pool with diving platforms of different heights. Along with a spectator stand with 2,500 seats and an electronic scoreboard, this venue is ideal for water sports competitions or training sessions. While Victoria Park Swimming Pool is open to the public, make sure to check the LCDS website to see when the swimming pools are being used for training purposes. 

Tung Chung Swimming Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tung Chung Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Tuen Mun

Seeking inspiration from its surrounding bay area, Tung Chung Swimming Pool has an unique seashell-like design. The materials used in its design not only enhance ventilation throughout the building, but also allow natural sunlight to come into the indoor swimming pool. But if you want to be immersed in nature, head to the outdoor swimming pool where you can see Ngong Ping cable cars passing by, or find a seat on the balcony looking out towards the pool to people-watch and catch the sunset.

 

Tseung Kwan O Swimming Pool
Photograph: Courtesy Park Supplies Company Limited

Tseung Kwan O Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung

Tseung Kwan O is a residential neighbourhood, so it only seems natural that there would be kid-friendly venues in the area. If you want to beat the heat with your kids this summer, then make sure you visit Tseung Kwan O Swimming Pool. While there are standard pools throughout the venue such as training, diving, and leisure pools, the outdoor toddler pools are fully equipped with slides, fountains, and jungle gyms as far as the eye can see. The little ones are sure to have a blast at this huge water playground.

Tai Wan Shan Swimming Pool

  • Attractions
  • Whampoa

Tai Wan Shan Swimming Pool is known for its gorgeous panoramic view of Victoria Harbour. Catch exhilarating races in the main pool from the spectator stands, go for a casual swim in the leisure pools, or jump off (with caution) from diving boards in the diving pool. Make sure to stick around during the late afternoons to catch the sunset!

Kowloon Park Swimming Pool
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Kowloon Park Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Need a quick dip in the pool? Look no further than Kowloon Park Swimming Pool. Divided into two major sections, the swimming pool complex has both indoor and outdoor pools. Those swimming indoors can use the main pool and training pool, or challenge themselves to jump off of springboards and diving platforms of different heights in the diving pool. But if you’re hoping to catch the sun, head to the outdoor area where there are four swimming pools of various depths.

Tin Shui Wai Swimming Pool
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Tin Shui Wai Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

Tin Shui Wai Swimming Pool makes a wonderful addition to the residential neighbourhood. The swimming pool complex has got the usual amenities like a training pool and teaching pool on one side, but on the other side, there is a large leisure pool full of kid-friendly water features like fountains, jungle gym features, and three giant water slides that are sure to appeal to kids (and kids at heart too).

