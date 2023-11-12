Time Out says

M+ is celebrating its second anniversary on November 12! To express gratitude for public support, M+ will offer free general admission to exhibitions and public programmes on the same day. Visitors can enter through the Artist Square Entrance from 10am to 6pm without pre-registration. However, there may be a need to queue up outside the museum and newcomers will be stopped from lining up from 4pm onwards. M+ Members, Patrons, and ticketholders of the special exhibition Madame Song can enter through the Art Park Entrance and access the exclusive M+ Lounge on L11.

There will also be free public programmes for the public, including the Imagination Playground for family play; public tours of the Madame Song exhibition; pop-up chats and tours for General Admission exhibitions; along with various screening programmes such as Chinese and Japanese animations, the film Attenberg, and Tromarama's Animation Rhapsody. For more information, visit M+ museum's website.