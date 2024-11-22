Time Out says

GlowBall Hong Kong is the city’s first pop-up bar that features a 700sq ft ball pit as its main attraction. Guests can have a ball of a time as they dive into a dreamy pool filled with over 750,000 balls and let out their inner kid. Don’t forget to head to the bar to try GlowBall’s vibrant and creative cocktails like Murder in the Ball Pit decorated with LED lights, and Soft Ball made with marshmallow-flavoured vodka! For more information, check out our complete guide to GlowBall.