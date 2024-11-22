Hong Kong
GlowBall Hong Kong

  Things to do
  Glowball Hong Kong, Central
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    Photograph: Courtesy GlowBall Hong Kong
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
Murder in the Ball Pit
Let loose and have a ball at this unique bar

GlowBall Hong Kong is the city’s first pop-up bar that features a 700sq ft ball pit as its main attraction. Guests can have a ball of a time as they dive into a dreamy pool filled with over 750,000 balls and let out their inner kid. Don’t forget to head to the bar to try GlowBall’s vibrant and creative cocktails like Murder in the Ball Pit decorated with LED lights, and Soft Ball made with marshmallow-flavoured vodka! For more information, check out our complete guide to GlowBall.

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/glowballhk/
Address:
Glowball Hong Kong
2/F Hilltop Plaza, 49 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
glower@glowball-hk.com

