The summer heat in Hong Kong is no joke. While you can cool down by staying out of the sun, stuffing your face with sky-high shaved ice desserts and ice cream is a much better option, and Häagen-Dazs agrees too! From now until August 13, the ice cream chain is treating you to an exclusive deal, where you can pay via Octopus card to enjoy two takeaway portions of double scoop ice creams for $72 only. On top of that, Häagen-Dazs will also offer two discount cards for customers who participate in the double scoop ice cream deal; which include a $80 discount upon any ice cream mooncake purchases over $880, and a free coupon for another takeaway double scoop ice cream. The double scoop ice cream promotion will be available at all Häagen-Dazs locations (except for their Repulse Bay location).