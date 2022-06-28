Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

The coolest ice creams to try in Hong Kong right now

Here’s the scoop on beating the heat

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

The sweltering heat and face-melting humidity of Hong Kong summer is no laughing matter. Aside from ducking in and out of shops to enjoy the cool blast of AC, there’s also another, much tastier, way to bring the temperature down – ice cream. So, if you're ready to cool down in the most delicious way possible, check out some of these icy treats that will help you stay cool all summer long. 

RECOMMENDED: If you're all about embracing the heat and getting some rays, pay a visit to some of Hong Kong's most gorgeous rooftop bars or beachside bars and restaurants.

Messina x Little Bao
Photograph: Courtesy Messina

Messina x Little Bao

  • Restaurants
  • Ice-cream parlours
  • Central

Australian gelato brand Messina is partnering up with Little Bao to launch two limited-edition flavours this summer. Available for three weeks only starting June 30, this special collab offers sweet tooths the choice of a Lil' Bean gelato, which is infused with fermented black bean, and Se'same But Different, a toasted white sesame gelato with a crunchy chilli crisp and salty-sweet soy sauce caramel.

Both flavours can be enjoyed at Messina ($60 for one scoop; $75 for two scoops; $90 for three scoops; available in cone or cup) as well as Little Bao, where the two flavours have been given a tasty twist – Se'Same But Different sandwiched between crispy mini buns ($48) and a double-scoop of Lil' Bean on top of a charcoal Belgian waffle with fresh cream, banana, and mini cookies ($98).

Read more
Kowloon Dairy Cookies’ n Cream Mochi Ice
Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Dairy

Kowloon Dairy Cookies’ n Cream Mochi Ice

This summer, Kowloon Dairy is adding a delicious newbie to their Mochi Ice series – it's Cookies’ n Cream! Stuffed with rich creamy ice cream and delightful little chocolate cookie bits, wrapped in Kowloon Dairy's classic chewy mochi, this is the perfect icy dessert to beat the heat. The Cookies’ n Cream Mochi Ice will be available at 7-Eleven and Circle- K convenience stores from July 6 and 7 onwards respectively.

Advertising
Ekselence
Photograph: Courtesy Ekselence

Ekselence

Latvia ice cream brand Ekselence is keeping it cool this summer with a new apricot and rhubarb sorbet ice cream combo ($79.9), which offers a light and refreshing apricot sorbet and a silky smooth rhubarb ice cream both in one tub. If you're looking for something quick and definitely sweet, Ekselence also has two new ice cream popsicle flavours in their gourmet multipack ($108), orange spritz and marshmallows and peanuts, both with a crunchy chocolate shell and flavourful ice cream to sink your teeth into. You can discover more of the brand's products on their e-shop or find them at ParknShop, Taste, and Fusion.

Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

Venchi

  • Shopping
  • Wan Chai

This summer, Venchi is launching two new vegan-friendly gelatos available in cups and cones (non-vegan). The Piedmont hazelnut sorbet, made with hazelnuts cultivated in Piedmont that is largely recognised as the best variety in the world, and the Bronte pistachio sorbet, a creamy vegan-friendly choice that will satisfy your tastebuds with sweet and salty flavours. Freshly made every day, both gelatos are available in Venchi stores across the city.

Read more
Advertising
Ikea durian ice cream
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Hong Kong

Ikea durian ice cream

  • Shopping
  • Kowloon Bay

This list would not be complete without the king of fruits. That's right, durians! From now until July 12, fans of this pungent fruit can delight in an extra rich D197 durian plant-based sundae ($29) at selected Ikea bistros in Causeway Bay, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan, and Kowloon Bay. You can even add on an additional $13 for an extra portion of durian meat to top off your cool and oh-so-smelly treat (cups only). 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.