The coolest ice creams to try in Hong Kong right now

Australian gelato brand Messina is partnering up with Little Bao to launch two limited-edition flavours this summer. Available for three weeks only starting June 30, this special collab offers sweet tooths the choice of a Lil' Bean gelato, which is infused with fermented black bean, and Se'same But Different, a toasted white sesame gelato with a crunchy chilli crisp and salty-sweet soy sauce caramel.
Both flavours can be enjoyed at Messina ($60 for one scoop; $75 for two scoops; $90 for three scoops; available in cone or cup) as well as Little Bao, where the two flavours have been given a tasty twist – Se'Same But Different sandwiched between crispy mini buns ($48) and a double-scoop of Lil' Bean on top of a charcoal Belgian waffle with fresh cream, banana, and mini cookies ($98).