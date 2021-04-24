Best shaved ice desserts in Hong Kong
If you’re after something cool to beat the heat, check out these shaved ice desserts
Summer is fast approaching, and if the heat doesn’t get you then the humidity definitely will. But it’s not all bad news. As well as beautiful beaches to bask in the sun and awesome rooftop bars to chill at once the sun’s gone down, you can also find shaved ice desserts that'll help you keep your cool. Be it a Japanese kakigori, Taiwanese baobing or Korean bingsu, Hong Kong has it all and here are some of the very best.
Hong Kong’s best shaved ice
Shari Shari Kakigori House
In typical Japanese fashion, both of Shari Shari’s small branches in Causeway Bay and Central are aesthetically minimal spaces. Within this simplicity, however, lies true deliciousness. The menu serves up a range of desserts, including kakigori made from Japanese imported ice. The superior quality of this water makes for clean tasting and silky smooth ice – perfect when piled with cream, syrup, fruits and mochi. Our favourite hojicha and kinako cream kakigori is simultaneously fresh, rich, and creamy, while the matcha cream special features a strong tea flavour as well as a hidden surprise of crushed cookies buried within. Certainly, a match-a made in heaven.
Nun Desserts Cafe
Nun Desserts Cafe is one of the best spots in Hong Kong when it comes to bingsu, or Korean shaved ice. Try their best-selling honeydew melon sherbet with a scoop of melon ice cream atop a mountain of fresh melon, all resting on a bed of soft ice flakes and condensed milk. Alternatively, opt for the lychee smoothie with vanilla ice cream for a refreshing cooler, featuring an ocean-blue soda that brings visions of clear seas and the summer breeze.
Cheung Chau Bing Sutt
This local Cheung Chau hangout is a chilled out bing sutt with a laidback, classy, home-style feel. They have a great selection of shaved ice options – portions are beautifully presented, piled high with chewy toppings and topped with a round ball of ice cream. Not to mention the generous drizzling of smooth condensed milk. Choose from six delicious options, the signature options being the Baileys shaved ice with red beans and taro balls and the Thai milk tea shaved ice with red beans and taro balls. All their flavour offerings are enticing, and the presentation delightfully colourful.
Meet Fresh
Taiwanese dessert joint Meet Fresh has branches all around Hong Kong including Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsuen Wan, Hung Hom, Ma On Shann, Tai Po and Tuen Mun. Featuring a menu that highlights fresh, natural and healthy ingredients, this restaurant and its worldwide outlets are known for its deliciously chewy, soft taro balls and herbal jelly. Sample a range of their other toppings by ordering their Q Mochi Milk Shaved Ice, which comes with Q mochi, mini taro, sweet potato balls with taro paste, winter melon jelly and ice cream that sit on top of everything.
Chung Kee Dessert
This beloved Chinese dessert establishment has been serving up traditional Asian-style sweet soup and fruity desserts for almost 20 years at their numerous branches. Though well-known for classics like sweet tofu pudding, sesame soup and mango pomelo sago soup, their shaved ice desserts shouldn’t be overlooked. Choose from the tall pyramids of ice with mixed fruits embellished with mango syrup and sweetened milk, or go simple with the mango or lychee kakigori. You can even get a little adventurous with the combined flavours – there’s yakult with mango, or coconut with pineapple. It’s refreshing and satisfying, with an undeniably smooth melt-in-your-mouth quality at modest prices.
Cha Tra Mue
Popular Thai milk tea brand Cha Tra Mue is known in Hong Kong for bringing us a taste of Thailand. To combat Hong Kong’s sweltering heat this summer, look no further than its Thai milk tea bingsu. Think of it as milk tea in fine ice form: the shaved ice comes with Thai ice tea-flavoured syrup topped with a liberal amount of cream. A small dish of grass jelly and biscuits are served on the side. Unfortunately, the bingsu is only available at certain times of the day: 2pm-3.30pm and 8pm-9.30pm, so make sure to catch those times if this cold dessert is what you’re after.
