Fresh from nabbing the top spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, Handshake Speakeasy from Mexico City will be holding an exclusive pop-up guest shift at Lobster Bar and Grill at Island Shangri-La on November 7. This one-night-only experience will feature innovative cocktails crafted by Handshake’s bar director Eric van Beek, head bartender Javier Rodríguez, and the bar’s general manager Daniela Jardon.

During the evening, guests can indulge in four limited-edition cocktails ($158 each) – Orange Blossom made with Monkey 47 gin and vanilla; Oriental Fizz made with Glenlivet 12 whisky and lemongrass; Pandan One flavoured with Martell Noblige VSOP and coconut; and Olive Oil Gimlet with Altos Blanco tequila and Lillet Blanc.