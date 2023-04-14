On The Line: The history of Hong Kong MTR Stations

Exhibition Centre
Bringing people to Hong Kong Island faster than ever, Exhibition Centre recently made its debut as the MTR’s newest station in May 2022. Along with Admiralty Station, these two stations are the newest additions to the East Rail Line. Within walking distance to Wan Chai, the station is conveniently located close to the waterfront, making it accessible not only to the city but also to ferry piers in the vicinity. Throughout the station’s platform, viewers can look at photo displays showcasing the East Rail Line’s century-long history from 1910 to the present. Additionally, commuters can also view the display of a 1000-pound bomb shell in the station. Believed to date back to World War II, it was one of the two bombs found during the station’s construction in 2018.