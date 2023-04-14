On The Line: The history of Hong Kong MTR Stations

Fortress Hill Station is located on the Island Line, between Tin Hau and North Point stations. In 1880, British forces set up an artillery battery (that has since been demolished) on the hillside at Fort Street to safeguard the city from potential military threats. With the opening of the MTR’s Island Line over a century later in 1985, the station was named Fortress Hill in reference to the area’s history. The colour scheme inside the station is dark green, just like the hill for which it is named.

At just 480 metres, the distance between Fortress Hill and its closest neighbour, Tin Hau, stands as the second-shortest between any two stations in the MTR network – narrowly beaten by the distance between Mong Kok and Prince Edward on the Tsuen Wan Line. As far as internal infrastructure, there are only four escalators connecting the station’s concourse and platforms, and they are some of the longest among all MTR stations in Hong Kong.

A little-known feature of the station is the long staircase hidden near the edge of the eastern platform