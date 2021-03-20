Historic streets of Hong Kong

We take a look at some of the most iconic streets in Hong Kong and shed light on their history

With Hong Kong in constant change and flux, it's always helpful to stop and appreciate our city's long, complex and fascinating past. One of the fastest-growing cities in modern history, starting from humble origins, Hong Kong's timeline of development has left behind various markers of our storied past. And what better way to explore that past than through our efficient network of roads and streets. As a small fishing village, Hong Kong had a small network of roads, but during the subsequent century, many new streets were paved, named, and put into use, meaning that many have a long and interesting history. Here are some of our favourites. By Yu An Su

