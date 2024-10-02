Ho Lee Fook’s 10th anniversary dinner

Black Sheep Restaurants’ modern Cantonese joint Ho Lee Fook is celebrating its 10th anniversary on October 2. For one evening only, customers can catch the restaurant’s founder, Jowett Yu, as he joins forces with chef ArChan Chan to churn out some of Ho Lee Fook’s beloved plates such as pork dumplings, typhoon shelter-style corn, and Taiwanese braised pork rice bowls. Additionally, customers can expect to delight in new creations like fresh prawn goldfish har gow and geoduck with marinated raw lobster. Book your tables for this milestone celebration on Ho Lee Fook’s website.
