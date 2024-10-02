Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
ho lee fook 10th anniversary
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lee Fook/Callaghan Walsh
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Ho Lee Fook, Soho

Ho Lee Fook’s 10th anniversary dinner

Advertising

Time Out says

Black Sheep Restaurants’ modern Cantonese joint Ho Lee Fook is celebrating its 10th anniversary on October 2. For one evening only, customers can catch the restaurant’s founder, Jowett Yu, as he joins forces with chef ArChan Chan to churn out some of Ho Lee Fook’s beloved plates such as pork dumplings, typhoon shelter-style corn, and Taiwanese braised pork rice bowls. Additionally, customers can expect to delight in new creations like fresh prawn goldfish har gow and geoduck with marinated raw lobster. Book your tables for this milestone celebration on Ho Lee Fook’s website.

Details

Address
Ho Lee Fook
G/F, 1-5 Elgin St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.