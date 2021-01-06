A guide to the biggest traditional festivals celebrated in Hong Kong

There’s no doubting the significance of Chinese New Year. Like most festivals here, it’s an amalgamation of commercialism and culture. The Cathay Pacific Parade and the Victoria Park Flower Market are perfect examples (though the jury is still out on whether the 2021 market will take place this year). Nevertheless, you can head to Wong Tai Sin Temple for a somewhat more tranquil way to ring in the new year, with incense sticks and prayers to pave the way for an auspicious year ahead.