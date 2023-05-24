25 Quirky and unusual things to do in Hong Kong

See artworks in abandoned houses
Who wants to look at artworks in a gallery when you can see them in creepy abandoned houses? The Wang Tong Art Walk first started in 2021 as a community project to create a space to hang up unwanted artwork in a little alleyway amongst abandoned buildings. Since then, it has evolved into an outdoor hidden art gallery located just behind Silvermine Beach in Mui Wo, open to the public for free all year round. The artworks on display change every three months with different exhibitions curated by local artist and founder of Wang Tong Art Walk, Plastered 8. As you explore around, you'll discover pop art and sculptures hidden in the forest whilst peeking through empty windows, and at night, the space is transformed by solar-powered lighting, coming alive with backlit light boxes and disco balls floating above the alley. To stay up to date with the changing artwork and events, follow @wangtongart on Instagram.