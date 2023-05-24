Hong Kong
Timeout

Crossfire Arena
Photograph: Courtesy Crossfire Arena

25 Quirky and unusual things to do in Hong Kong

We scour the city to find you all the weird, wacky, and wonderful activities you can experience

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Looking for something more exciting to do in the city? If you've checked every famous attraction off your list and have tried out all the best things to do in Hong Kong we've got just the thing you need. From dining with jellyfish to exploring abandoned villages and joining weird sporting activities, we've mapped out all the quirkiest and most unusual adventures you can experience in Hong Kong. Follow our guide and expect the unexpected!

RECOMMENDED: Check out all the coolest events happening this month, and if you need a break from all the excitement in the city, make your way to these peaceful locations in Hong Kong.

Quirky things to do in Hong Kong

See artworks in abandoned houses
Photograph: Courtesy Wang Tong Art Walk

See artworks in abandoned houses

Who wants to look at artworks in a gallery when you can see them in creepy abandoned houses? The Wang Tong Art Walk first started in 2021 as a community project to create a space to hang up unwanted artwork in a little alleyway amongst abandoned buildings. Since then, it has evolved into an outdoor hidden art gallery located just behind Silvermine Beach in Mui Wo, open to the public for free all year round. The artworks on display change every three months with different exhibitions curated by local artist and founder of Wang Tong Art Walk, Plastered 8. As you explore around, you'll discover pop art and sculptures hidden in the forest whilst peeking through empty windows, and at night, the space is transformed by solar-powered lighting, coming alive with backlit light boxes and disco balls floating above the alley. To stay up to date with the changing artwork and events, follow @wangtongart on Instagram.

Duel it out with neon lightsabers
Photograph: Courtesy Crossfire Arena

Duel it out with neon lightsabers

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kwai Chung

Arguably the most famous things to come out of the Star Wars movie franchise, lightsabers are just fun to play with no matter what age you are. It's a good thing then that neon-light event space Crossfire Arena offers neon sabre classes that will teach you drills and combat sequences, as well as spinning and handling techniques before you get to challenge a friend, a frenemy, or perhaps even your evil father to the ultimate neon sabre duel.

Not a huge SW fan? Crossfire also has a whole host of other fun neon-themed games, including bubble soccer, archery tag, and dodgeball, that make for memorable party activities and badass photo ops. 

Read more
Enjoy a meal in complete darkness
Photograph: Courtesy Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation

Enjoy a meal in complete darkness

Instead of letting the camera or your eyes eat first, embrace the darkness and enjoy your dinner without a single beam of light. Put together by the Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation, a charitable organisation with an aim to raise awareness for those living with disabilities, Dinner in the Dark is a unique experience where diners will get to truly savour a meal in complete darkness and discover how sight affects the way we taste food. The event is held once a month and booking in advance is highly recommended.

Step on board Noah’s Ark
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/HK Arun

Step on board Noah’s Ark

  • Things to do
  • Islands District

You might be surprised to learn that tucked away beneath Tsing Ma Bridge is (apparently) the world’s first full-sized replica of Noah’s Ark. The theme park opened its doors in 2009 and features 67 pairs of life-sized animal sculptures, an Adventureland with zip-lines and all, a collection of ark models and one of the large size meteorites ever exhibited in Hong Kong. And, if you can't bear to tear yourself away, there’s hotel accommodation on the top floor of the ark. The park is a fun family activity, if you go in with the right mindset, and an educational experience to boot.  

Read more
Take pics with 10,000 buddhas
Photograph: Shutterstock

Take pics with 10,000 buddhas

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Sha Tin

The 431 steps leading up to 10,000 Buddhas Monastery are lined with life-sized, gold-painted Buddha statues, each entertainingly unique and immortalised in different poses. Once you reach the complex, also known as Man Fat Sze, you’ll be dazzled by 12,000 more gilded statues, as well as gorgeous pavilions and a crimson pagoda – not to mention the Instagram-worthy panorama of Sha Tin and its mountainous surrounds. 

Read more
Make an escape
Photograph: Courtesy Lost The Pulse

Make an escape

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

Challenge your noggin with logic puzzles under time pressure at Lost Hong Kong, where players are trapped in pre-set scenario rooms and attempt to escape by solving a series of puzzles within a time limit. Choose from different rooms with varying difficulties and cool storylines, like saving your missing friend from a guarded military base or escaping from a hoard of deadly zombies. For your next big party, how about asking Lost to create a tailor-made escape game for a special occasion?  

Read more
Go indoor fishing
Photograph: Facebook/HA cube

Go indoor fishing

  • Things to do
  • San Po Kong

What every city needs – an indoor fishing shrimp farm. HA Cube is Hong Kong’s first and only indoor venue where people can fish for shrimps, lobsters, and all things crustacean, then barbecue your catch straight afterwards. The venue provides everything from fishing rods and bait, so all that's left is for you to sit back and wait for your meal to take the bait.

Read more
Take a stroll through an abandoned village
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Take a stroll through an abandoned village

Hong Kong might be hard up for space but there are still several abandoned villages scattered across the city and outlying islands. Beyond a scenic trail along Starling Inlet, in the far northern borderlands of the New Territories, lies the deserted strip of houses that make up Kuk Po. This Hakka village once had a population of around 1,000 villagers who farmed rice and other crops to sell in nearby Sha Tau Kok. Numbers started dwindling in the 1960s as residents were offered an opportunity to start a new life in Britain. By the 80s, the majority of the remaining residents were elderly. As you emerge from the inlet, past the Kuk Po village school, where a section has been converted into a tiny temple, you’ll notice a little more than a cluster of cows eyeing you lazily amongst the sun-soaked greenery and a row of fascinating but slowly tiring structures.

See the world’s oldest surviving teapot
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Tksteven

See the world’s oldest surviving teapot

  • Museums
  • History
  • Admiralty

How about a spot of tea? Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware Flagstaff House, located in Hong Kong Park, was built in the 1840s and was formerly the office and residence of the Commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong. It became the Museum of Tea Ware in 1984 and houses a large collection of teaware including the world’s oldest surviving teapot. Join in demonstrations and tea gatherings to learn more about China’s tea-drinking culture. 

Read more
Create you very own cup noodles
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Create you very own cup noodles

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Cup noodles are hard to resist, especially when you get to make them just the way you like. Opened in 2021 in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Cup Noodles Museum offers visitors a chance to create their very own cup noodles with flavours and toppings of their choice. You can even add colours and doodles to the cup to make it completely unique.

There's also an instant ramen workshop, where you'll get to learn hands-on about the process of how instant ramen is made, and a granola workshop, you know, if you're into that healthy stuff. Drop by the gift shop before you go and browse through a variety of exclusive souvenirs and gift sets, or take a look at the rare Nissin-themed toys and collections on display.

Read more
Savour a coffee inside a 90-year-old Chinese medicine shop
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Savour a coffee inside a 90-year-old Chinese medicine shop

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City

This coffee shop in Kowloon City is converted from a traditional Chinese medicine store that was opened in the 1930s. To preserve and celebrate its history as an apothecary, most of the original furnishings and decor – including its iconic gold signage – are kept intact. You can order contemporary Western items like cold-brew coffee and avo toast or go for Chinese medicine-inspired drinks like vitality tea and dampness-dispelling tea. 

Read more
Kick zombie butts in hyperreality
Photograph: Courtesy Sandbox VR

Kick zombie butts in hyperreality

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Tsim Sha Tsui’s Sandbox VR offers a hyperreality, immersive escape room experience that is straight out of science fiction. Step into an exhilarating augmented reality, complete with guns or crossbows so you can protect yourself from the pirates, zombies, skeletons and rats coming to attack. After the game, players can also enjoy viewing footage of themselves shooting at virtual monsters. Expect plenty of screaming. 

Read more
Immerse yourself in digital art
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Immerse yourself in digital art

  • Art
  • North Point

Whether you're the artsy fartsy type or not, this place will definitely impress. Open from now to January 7, 2024, Arte M is an immersive art show that consists of four individual spaces displaying unique media artworks that reinterpret elements and nature. From the life cycle of flowers and crashing swells to boundlessly stretching seashore and the underwater world, the works will take you on a surreal experience through a combination of visual effects, sensuous sound, and elegant aromas.

Following its showcase at K11 HACC, the exhibition is expected to relocate to 11 Skies as a permanent exhibition with more works added to the collection in a much larger space. So stay tuned for more updates.

Read more
Buy ticket
Go bowling in the tropics
Photograph: Courtesy Tikitiki Bowling Bar

Go bowling in the tropics

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Kung

Looking for a change of scenery at your next bowling session? Head over to Sai Kung’s Tikitiki Bowling Bar for a spot of disco bowling. The venue boasts some serious tropical decor, from palm trees and rattan furniture to Polynesian decoration, and features 10 disco-lit atmospheric bowling lanes. Chill at the bar and enjoy delicious exotic cocktails served in coconut shells and adorable tiki mugs while you hit the lanes. 

Read more
Go shopping inside a cruise ship
Photograph: Shutterstock

Go shopping inside a cruise ship

  • Shopping
  • Whampoa

A shopping mall in the shape of a cruise ship. Definitely not your everyday sight. The area was a former dockyard and the luxury cruise ship is supposedly representative of its former landscape. While the exterior is a little quirky, the inside is a bit of a letdown with average shops and nothing nautical-themed. But hey, at least it makes for a cool pic. 

Read more
