Typhoon Mangkhut, 2018

On September 16, 2018, just a little over a year after Typhoon Hato hit Hong Kong, Typhoon Mangkhut marked the city's third Hurricane Signal number 10 since 1999. As one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the city, Typhoon Mangkhut ripped its way through Hong Kong causing extensive damage.

More than 450 people were injured during the passage of Mangkhut, windows were smashed, buildings were rocked (some even crumbled), electricity supply to over 40,000 households in Hong Kong was interrupted, and it was reported that over 60,000 trees had fallen, the highest number on record according to the Observatory. Let’s just say, Mangkhut is one to remember for the modern ages.