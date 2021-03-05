Best things to do in Hong Kong on a rainy day
Cheer up, there are plenty of awesome indoor activities to get you through the rubbish weather
Don't let a bout of rain get you down! Hong Kong has a wealth of amazing things to do, and doing something indoors can be just as entertaining as hitting a hiking trail or a visit to the beach. Want to break a swear with some indoor sports activities? Look no further. Need an excuse for some retail therapy? You'll be spoiled for choice. Even if you're just looking to enjoy a hot cup of joe while weathering out the storm, well, we've got that covered too. Simply scroll down to discover them all!
Namco Sportainment Arena
Located next door to Namco where you'll find a variety of arcade games, crane machines, and digital amusements, the Namco Sportainment Arena is where the real fun begins. Take your pick from nine different games that will challenge you to some friendly competition in speed, reaction, balance, and skill. Head over to Jumbo Bowling and pump up those muscles to knock over giant bowling pins, get aiming with a game of handball, basketball, and archery, or put your balancing skills to the test with Shockball and knock your opponent into the foam pit with a huge swinging ball! It's the perfect place for those in need of some stress relief – or you know, if you have anger issues and stuff.
AME E-Sports Stadium
Richard Simmons sure knows how to make a workout fun, but he has nothing compared to this place. The AME E-Sports Stadium has numerous main e-sports facilities, including skiing, where you can experience being part of the US national skiing team; boxing with smart punching bags loaded with sensors; rowing across Victoria Harbour; horse racing, and cycling that mimics the famous Lung Wo Road cycling competition route. You can even create your own avatar and have your data collected while wearing a smart bracelet which can analyse and generate a report that illustrates your fitness level in power, balance, coordination, agility, speed, reaction, as well as the number of calories burned during the session.
18 Challenge Karting
18 Challenge Karting is Hong Kong's biggest indoor go-karting venue. Spanning across a 50,000sq ft space, this place will bring out anyone's competitive side. Speed junkies can whiz around the racing track which features 18 twists and turns, while the little ones can get on mini electric ride-on cars (two to four years old) or drift karts (five to 12 years old) to experience the thrill too! There's also a themed restaurant, a party room for larger groups, arcade racing games, and much more. Surely, this beats playing Mario Kart at home?
LOST Hong Kong
While the extreme hype for escape rooms has simmered down over the last few years, LOST Hong Kong strives to update and add regular new challenges to keep things fresh for patrons. There are currently six different rooms each with varying difficulties and compelling storylines that lead you into a spooky department on Nathan Road or an creepy Egyptian tomb, or even into the Amazon rainforest. If that isn’t enough, these guys can even provide tailor-made escape games for special occasions.
Tikitiki Bowling Bar
Even if the weather’s gloomy you can still easily experience summer vibes in Sai Kung. Tikitiki Bowling Bar boasts some serious tropical decor – we’re talking palm trees, wooden furniture, Polynesian decorations, the whole works. Tikitiki also features 10 bowling lanes that are as much a disco as a bowling alley. There’s also an indoor and outdoor bar, and a live music lounge. Sip on delicious exotic cocktails served in coconut shells and adorable tiki mugs while you hit the lanes with your mates.
Ryze Hong Kong
Cure cabin fever on a rainy day with some intense jumping action. Ryze, Hong Kong’s biggest trampoline park, is lined with trampolines from wall to wall, plus there are foam pits and rope swings allowing the daring to unleash their inner ninja. All visitors have to sign a liability waiver (gulp) but once you’re in, you can bounce, flip, and jump to tremendous heights, all to your heart’s content. It’s a surprisingly decent exercise workout too.
Crossfire Arena
Taking bubble football (or soccer to certain heathens out there) to a whole other level, Crossfire Arena offers competitors glow-in-the-dark bubble suits to bump about in when playing on the indoor pitch. Learn drills and strategies that will immediately go out the window as teams waddle across the pitch trying to score, before inevitably getting knocked to the floor. Aside from bubble football, Crossfire has a whole host of other fun neon-themed games including archery tag, dodgeball, and neon sabres — lightsabre duels, anyone?
The Cats Tearoom
The largest cat café in Hong Kong, The Cats Tearoom houses around 30 kitties, of which numerous are strays. With 1,600sq ft of space for the cats to prowl around, chow down on a range of Western dishes and delicious dessert as you play with your new feline buddies. Aside from adopting strays, The Cats Tearoom regularly donates to various animal shelters in Hong Kong. A guaranteed good time for cat lovers!
Hong Kong Make Centre
The mac daddy of DIY workshops in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Make Centre offers an extensive selection of creative classes and workshops that varies from woodcrafts to floral decor. Under these categories, you can make moon lamps, laser-cut wooden watches, flower jelly lipsticks, and more. It’s impossible to list them all. Participate in a class on a rainy day for something therapeutic and take home a beautiful creation. Or a sloppy mess. We won't judge.
Running Games
Inspired by the popular Korean variety show Running Man, where celebrity hosts and guests must complete missions in order to win the 'race', Running Games invites visitors to tackle interactive challenges and hilarious mini-games. In three elaborately themed zones, you can take part in various silly games such as human whack-a-mole, pretend to be ingredients trying to build a hamburger, and much more. Let the games begin!
Go Nature
Why travel all the way to Tung Lung Chau island for some kick-ass climbing action when you can easily do it at a breezy air-conditioned venue in Kwun Tong instead? Go Nature, Hong Kong’s largest indoor climbing gym, offers 6,500sq m of climbing terrain for climbers of all experience levels. Challenge your climbing skills and your noggin with its 100 different climbing routes and bouldering problems. First-time climber? There are beginners courses for newcomers as well as family-friendly courses. What’s also great is that no membership or reservation fee is required.
The Mills
Originally a cotton mill, this 1960s Tsuen Wan factory building has taken on new lease of life. The 264,000sq ft space has transformed into a home for the fashion and textile industry while creating a financially sustainable social ecosystem. The Mills consists of three major spaces. First is Mills Fabrica, a gallery and shopping area focused on the business of fashion, aiming to help young creators and small start-ups kickstart their future. There's also the heritage conservation project, known as CHAT. The final component, Shopfloor, is a space showcasing the work of artists, designers, and local talents and giving shoppers the opportunity to interact with the creators behind the pieces.
The Wonderful World of Whimsy
Having closed down all of its branches in Hong Kong 20 years ago, The Wonderful World of Whimsy reopened in 2019, taking up shop in E-Max, Kowloon Bay. This 30,000sq ft fun zone has brought back all of the classic games, including classic gems like skee ball, basketball hoops, whack-a-mole, and ait table hockey. Game tokens are $2 each and you can get a discount by buying them in bulk. Happy gaming!
