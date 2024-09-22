Kai Tai Sports Park: A guide to Hong Kong's largest sports venue

Kai Tak Sports Park is set to make its grand debut in 2025! Spanning around 28 hectares, it’s poised to be one of the largest sports and activity hubs in the city. Whether you’re looking to catch a game, enjoy park facilities, or indulge in some retail therapy and good eats, this place has got you covered. Want to get a sneak peek? Check out our guide for all the juicy details.
