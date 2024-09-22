Kai Tai Sports Park: A guide to Hong Kong's largest sports venue

One of the most eagerly awaited features of the Kai Tak Sports Park opening is the lineup of events at the Main Stadium. With a capacity of 50,000, a retractable roof, and a flexible pitch system design that can be switched between natural turf and other surfaces, the venue allows for various stage setups and seating configurations that can accommodate a wide range of large-scale activities and entertainment events come rain or shine.

In fact, Hong Kong Sevens will be making its debut in 2025 and legendary British rock band Coldplay has already confirmed three shows at Kai Tak Sports Park for April 2025!