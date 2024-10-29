For the fourth year running, The Daily Tot will be welcoming a lineup of sensational ladies to take part in their Ladies Who Pink event, an one-night-exclusive bar takeover to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. On October 29 from 8pm to midnight, three mixologist duos – Xenia and Nicole from The Pontiac as Pink Thunder, Jade from Pernod Ricard and Delphine from Campari making up T.A.B.O.O.B.S, and Crystel and Julia from The Green Door forming Barbies – will go head to head to create sensational rum-based cocktails and sell as many drinks as possible. What’s more, renowned bartenders Beckaly Franks and Jen Queen will be MC-ing the evening, so you can expect this night to be a hoot!