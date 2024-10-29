Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
ladies who pink vol 4
Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot(L to R) Julia, Delphine, Nicole, Crystel, Jade, Xenia
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Daily Tot, Soho

Ladies Who Pink Vol .4: Fight Like a Girl

Show your support and solidarity during this October

Advertising

Time Out says

For the fourth year running, The Daily Tot will be welcoming a lineup of sensational ladies to take part in their Ladies Who Pink event, an one-night-exclusive bar takeover to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. On October 29 from 8pm to midnight, three mixologist duos – Xenia and Nicole from The Pontiac as Pink Thunder, Jade from Pernod Ricard and Delphine from Campari making up T.A.B.O.O.B.S, and Crystel and Julia from The Green Door forming Barbies – will go head to head to create sensational rum-based cocktails and sell as many drinks as possible. What’s more, renowned bartenders Beckaly Franks and Jen Queen will be MC-ing the evening, so you can expect this night to be a hoot!

Details

Address
The Daily Tot
Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Bldg, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.