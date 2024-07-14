COMPETITION RULES

THIS COMPETITION IS ORGANISED BY…

Time Out:

(the Organiser) Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited 25/F, Arion Commercial Centre, 2-12 Queen’s Road West Sheung Wan, Hong Kong



In association with: (the Prize Provider) To The Top Works Limited Workshop Unit K, 11/F, Block2, Wah Fung Industrial Centre, 33-39 Kwai Fung Crescent, Kwai Chung, N.T., HK





WHAT’S THE PRIZE?

Time Out Hong Kong will be giving 12 winners 2 adult tickets to the Naked Flowers exhibition in Hong Kong. Created by the renowned Japanese creative production company Naked Inc., this special exhibition is available from now until 27 October, 2024 at 1881 Heritage. Run around 10,000 square feet of flowers and blooms, divided into eight themes designed to excite the senses. This prize is referred to as the Prize Package in these rules.

👉 There are a few conditions which apply to this Competition and Prize Package:

There will be 12 winners and each winner will receive 2 tickets for adults aged 12 and above to the Naked Flowers exhibition in Hong Kong (both tickets valued at HKD $360). The Prize Package will be valid for the duration of the Naked Flowers exhibition in Hong Kong, which is running from now until October 27, 2024. For details on entry time slots and ticketing enquiries, please refer to the official Naked Flowers Hong Kong website . The Prize Package cannot be sold in exchange for money, or given away to another person.





WHEN CAN I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

Start Date: 6.00 pm on July 15, 2024

End Date: 11.59 pm on July 19, 2024

HOW DO I ENTER?

Step 1: Follow Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk) on Instagram; and

Step 2: Like the giveaway post, leave a creative comment of up to 80 words on why you’d like to see the Naked Flowers exhibition, and tag a friend.

Step 3: That’s it! Complete the above Steps before the End Date and we’ll pick the most creative answers.

👉 By uploading your entry, you understand that you are entering the Competition and agree to these Competition rules.

WHO CAN ENTER?

The Competition is open to all Hong Kong residents over the age of 18, except employees of Time Out and the Prize Provider, its agents, contractors, and their family members. The winners must be aged 18 or over – you will not be eligible for the Prize Package if you are under 18. You can only enter once – multiple entries will not be accepted.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Competition is a game of skill, and the 12 winners will be judged by a panel of two (2) judges within Time Out’s editorial team (the “Judges”). The Judges will select the 12 entries who have the most creative answer (“the Winners”). The Winners will be selected by the Judges and will be notified via Instagram direct messaging within 5 working days of the End Date. If you are a winner, you agree to participate in publicity which may include having your photograph taken for promotional and press purposes.

OTHER RULES

Time Out reserves the right to exclude any entry from the Competition at any time if it has a reason to believe that the entrant has breached any of the rules. All entries must be submitted by the original writer of the entry. All entries considered inappropriate or offensive by Time Out will be disqualified. The Prize Package will be provided by the Prize Provider and is subject to their terms and conditions indicated at the top of these rules. The Prize Package is non-negotiable, non-transferable, and non-refundable. In the event of unforeseen circumstances Time Out and the Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute the Prize Package for an alternative of equal or greater value. Time Out accepts no responsibility if the Prize Provider refuses to issue the prize. The Winners will be notified via Instagram direct message. The Winners may be required to produce their original IC / passport with legible IC / passport number in order to claim the Prize Package. The Winners may also be required to produce additional original proof of identity at the discretion of Time Out. Any winner who is not contactable or who fails to return contact within 72 hours of notification will be disqualified, in which case the winner forfeits their right to the prize, no compensation will be given, and a reserve entrant will be selected at random as an alternative winner. By entering the Competition, all entrants consent to the processing of their personal data by Time Out for the purposes of administration of this Competition. The Winners’ details shared by Time Out will be limited to first name and country only, in accordance with applicable data protection laws and regulations in Hong Kong. Copyright in all entries submitted for this Competition remains with the respective entrants. However, entrants agree that by submitting an entry to the Competition, they grant Time Out a royalty-free, perpetual irrevocable, worldwide licence to use and republish their entry. This includes sharing the entry through social media and publication by Time Out worldwide in any of their publications, their websites and/or in any promotional material. Time Out accepts no liability for any loss or damage however caused, including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss or damage or personal injury (with the exception of death or personal injury caused by Time Out’s own negligence) suffered or sustained in connection with the Prize Package. If an act, omission, event, or circumstance occurs which is beyond the reasonable control of Time Out which prevents Time Out from complying with these rules, Time Out will not be liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligations. Time Out reserves the right to modify, delay, postpone, or cancel the Competition in the event of circumstances outside of its reasonable control. The Judges’ decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. This Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram. This Competition and these rules are governed by the laws of Hong Kong and are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Hong Kong.

The Competition promoter is Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited with its registered address at 25/F, Arion Commercial Centre, 2-12 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong and all references to Time Out means Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited. Time Out has the right to licence any rights granted to Time Out to its associated companies and licensees.