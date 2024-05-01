OCBC Hong Kong and Time Out competition rules

COMPETITION RULES

THIS COMPETITION IS ORGANISED BY…

Time Out:

(the Organiser/Prize Provider) Time Out Hong Kong Company Limited 25/F Arion Commercial Centre 2- 12 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

WHAT'S THE PRIZE?

As a part of our programmes designed to encourage users to visit and support the nominated bars on Time Out Hong Kong's Bar Awards 2024, in collaboration with OCBC, we are inviting selected nominees to extend a special promotion to Time Out readers - a buy 1, get one drink/snack offer.

Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to our Time Out Bar Awards 2024 on Tuesday, 21st May 2024, where you can enjoy drinks, canapés and live performances. Each winner will also receive two (2) sets of 5 buy 1 get 1 free vouchers for 5 selected bars where you can enjoy 1 free drink or snack upon purchasing a drink at these designated bars. (Validity : May 20 - June 20, 2024).

This prize is referred to as the Prize Package in these rules.

👉 There are a few conditions which apply to this Competition and Prize Package:

The voucher is only valid from Monday to Thursday (for Bar leone, Avoca, Mostly Harmless and Kinsman) / Tuesday to Friday (for Dara), excluding public holidays and eve of public holidays. The voucher is valid from May 20, 2024, and it expires on June 20, 2024, and cannot be exchanged for cash or credit, nor transferred to third parties. The establishment reserves the right to modify the 'buy one, take one' item at any time with immediate effect and without prior notice.

WHEN CAN I ENTER THE COMPETITION?

Start Date: 6:00 pm on May 9, 2024

End Date: 6:00 pm on May 15, 2024

HOW DO I ENTER?

Step 1) Follow @timeouthk and @OCBC_HK on Instagram.

Step 2) Like the contest photo

Step 3) Tag the person you want to share this giveaway with

Step 4) Tell us what you love most about Hong Kong’s dynamic bar scene in one to two sentences, 20 to 40 words. We will judge this based on your creativity; the most creative, wins!

Step 5) The same contest will run simultaneously on Time Out Hong Kong and OCBC Bank Hong Kong's Instagram accounts, so fans can participate using the same guidelines on their feed.

👉 By uploading your entry, you understand that you are entering the Competition and agree to these Competition rules.

WHO CAN ENTER?

The Competition is open to all Hong Kong residents over the age of 18, except employees of Time Out, its agents, contractors and their family members. The winner must be aged 18 or over - you will not be eligible for the Prize Package if you are under 18. You can only enter once - multiple entries will not be accepted.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The Competition is a game of skill, and the winner will be judged by a panel of 2 judges, which will be comprised of Time Out’s editorial team (the “Judges”). The Judges will select the entry with the most creative answer (“the Winner”). The winner will be selected by the Judges and will be notified by Time Out by Instagram direct messaging within 5 days of the End Date. If you are a winner, you agree to participate in publicity which may include having your photograph taken for promotional and press purposes.

OTHER RULES