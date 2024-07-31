Mondrian Hong Kong’s Italian restaurant, Carna by Dario Cecchini, is bringing back its popular Panzano Night dining event on July 31. During this extravagant culinary experience, diners will be treated to an exquisite Tuscan-inspired menu ($1,288 per person) that showcases Carna’s expertise in Italian cuisine.



The dinner will kick off with a selection of appetisers, such as Chianti beef tartare, spicy meat ragù on toast, and roasted beef tonnato with tuna sauce, before continuing with a portion of homemade rigatoni with braised beef tripe and Pecorino cheese. For entrees, Carna will offer a nose-to-tail selection of high-quality grilled meats, ranging from homemade sausages and 45-day dry-aged Carima beef to Tuscan specialities like the Bistecca alla Fiorentina. These premium beef cuts can also be paired with irresistible sides such as grilled vegetables, roasted potatoes, and chef Dario’s stewed white beans.



Finally, the dinner will wrap up with a portion of Carna’s tiramisu along with coffee and grappa. For diners who want to make their Panzano Night even more indulgent, Carna offers a free-flow package with Prosecco and premium Italian wines for an additional $400 per person. Book your tables now on Carna’s website.