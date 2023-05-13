Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Petrus’ time-exclusive menu by chef Emmanuel Renaut

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Petrus, Admiralty
  1. Emmanuel Renaut
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. restaurant petrus
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. petrus wine pairing
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Savour dishes that will transport your taste buds to Haute-Savoie

From May 9 to 13, Restaurant Petrus at Island Shangri-La welcomes guest chef Emmanuel Renaut from three-Michelin-starred restaurant Flocons de Sel for a gastronomic adventure into the French alpines.

In addition to being the founder and chef at Flocons de Sel, a renowned restaurant from the scenic town of Megève in France, chef Renaut has earned several accolades over the years, including a Meilleur Ouvrier de France award, which is only awarded to France’s top professional craftsmen. During his five-day guest shift at Petrus, chef Renaut will present an exciting menu with dishes such as herb gnocchi in elderberry broth; as well as turbot with capers and fir, all of which use locally sourced Alpine ingredients from land to sea that will transport your taste buds to Haute-Savoie.

Diners can choose to indulge in chef Renaut’s dishes in a five-course lunch menu ($1,288) or a six-course ($2,888) or ten-course dinner menu ($3,888). Additionally, Petrus will also offer wine pairings with the menus which will complement the unique culinary creations. Reserve your spots for the exclusive dining experience on Island Shangri-La’s online boutique

Details

Event website:
boutique.shangri-la.com/event.php?cat=3-Star%20Michelin%20Guest%20Chef%20Events%20at%20Petrus&region=hk
Address:
Petrus
56/F, Island Shangri-La, Supreme Court Rd
Admiralty
Hong Kong

Dates and times

18:30Dinner menuPetrus
12:00Lunch menuPetrus
18:30Dinner menuPetrus
12:00Lunch menuPetrus
18:30Dinner menuPetrus
12:00Lunch menuPetrus
18:30Dinner menuPetrus
12:00Lunch menuPetrus
18:30Dinner menuPetrus
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.