From May 9 to 13, Restaurant Petrus at Island Shangri-La welcomes guest chef Emmanuel Renaut from three-Michelin-starred restaurant Flocons de Sel for a gastronomic adventure into the French alpines.



In addition to being the founder and chef at Flocons de Sel, a renowned restaurant from the scenic town of Megève in France, chef Renaut has earned several accolades over the years, including a Meilleur Ouvrier de France award, which is only awarded to France’s top professional craftsmen. During his five-day guest shift at Petrus, chef Renaut will present an exciting menu with dishes such as herb gnocchi in elderberry broth; as well as turbot with capers and fir, all of which use locally sourced Alpine ingredients from land to sea that will transport your taste buds to Haute-Savoie.



Diners can choose to indulge in chef Renaut’s dishes in a five-course lunch menu ($1,288) or a six-course ($2,888) or ten-course dinner menu ($3,888). Additionally, Petrus will also offer wine pairings with the menus which will complement the unique culinary creations. Reserve your spots for the exclusive dining experience on Island Shangri-La’s online boutique.