The much-anticipated annual trade show, designed for food and hospitality trade professionals, is set to return from September 3 to 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Restaurant, Bar & Café Hong Kong (RBHK) is once again bringing together leading experts in the industry, featuring over 300 exhibitors and brands, along with more than 8,000 trade buyers. The event will offer the latest culinary trends and groundbreaking insights into food ingredients, wines, spirits, natural products, equipment, and design supplies. Don’t miss out on the chance to expand your network and uncover potential business opportunities.

Additionally, catch a series of cocktail and coffee demonstration sections throughout the three-day event. On September 3, Lorenzo Antinori, the visionary behind Bar Leone – named Best Bar at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 – will craft two innovative cocktails for the event. Meanwhile, on September 5, Leo Ko, the director of beverage at Cordis, Hong Kong and winner of the World Cocktail Championship 2023, will present an RBHK-exclusive drink. For coffeeholics, award-winning baristas Liang Fan and Boram Um will also showcase their exceptional latte art and coffee crafting skills during the event.

Open only to F&B industry professionals, register your spot online today.