Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024: Bar Leone claims top position and Best Bar in Hong Kong

For the ninth year running, countless bar luminaries from all over the world gathered to celebrate and witness the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 live ceremony on July 16. This year, the annual event returned to Hong Kong for the second year in a row, and was held in Rosewood Hong Kong. This year also marks the first of a three-year partnership between Asia's 50 Best Bars with Hong Kong Tourism Board, meaning that the event will be here to stay for the next two years.

This year’s list comprises bars spanning 18 different cities across Asia, with 12 brand-new entries. Singapore leads with 11 venues, followed by South Korea and Japan tied with five venues on the list.

All eyes are on Hong Kong’s very own Bar Leone topping the chart, a spot which was previously held by Coa for the last three years. Coa has now slid to fourth place. Bar Leone’s founder Lorenzo Antinori says of his bar’s win, “It’s an insane feeling. We opened the bar just over a year ago, and we’re [...] just 10 people that decided to pursue this dream. We didn’t expect it – there are some amazing bars [and] colleagues out there – and we’re just very grateful to be part of this community.”

Antinori concedes that the Hong Kong bar scene is very competitive, but embraces it nonetheless. “In Hong Kong there’s a lot of diversity – it’s a bar scene that has been evolving. In the last few years we’ve seen so many new concepts and many new bars opening with different identities. It’s a city that is very competitive, but at the same time, it gives you a lot.”

Hong Kong was represented by a total of nine venues on the list, which includes Bar Leone, Coa, Argo, The Aubrey, DarkSide, The Savory Project, Penicillin, Quinary, and Mostly Harmless.



Along with the brand new list, the ceremony also awarded special honours which includes Dohyung ‘Demie’ Kim from Seoul’s Zest for the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender award, Virtù from Tokyo chosen for Mitcher’s Art of Hospitality Award, Taipei’s Nest by Pun bagging the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award, Yangdup Lama in New Delhi for Roku Industry Icon Award, Hong Kong’s The Savory Project winning the London Essence Best New Opening Award, and Fura from Singapore for Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award.

The prestigious list for 2024 was curated by Asia’s 50 Best Bars 265-member academy – including industry leaders, writers, educators, journalists, bartenders, and bar owners.

Before you begin to feel bittersweet after the big night’s over, there are still plenty of exhilarating bar shifts to catch in Hong Kong and Macau to wrap up the week of celebrations. Relive the highlights of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 ceremony on 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel and 50 Best Bars Facebook page.

Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024



