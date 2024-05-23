Hong Kong
Rùn and L'Envol collaborative dining events

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • L'Envol, Wan Chai
st regis four hands run l'envol
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Hong Kong
Time Out says

Celebrate The St. Regis Hong Kong’s fifth anniversary with these exclusive menus

In honour of The St. Regis Hong Kong’s fifth anniversary, the hotel’s two restaurants – Rùn and  L’Envol – will join forces for two evenings during April and May to present unforgettable cross-cultural culinary experiences. During the collaborations, L’Envol’s culinary director, Olivier Elzer, and chef de cuisine Stephen Hsu will work alongside Rùn’s executive Chinese chef, Hung Chi-Kwong, and chef de cuisine Louis Kwan, as well as the hotel’s executive pastry chef, Steven Jin. 

Guests will be able to delight in exquisite dishes that reimagine traditional flavours and showcase each chef’s ingenuity, such as chef Hung’s morel mushrooms and quail tarte tartin, Elzer’s outstanding French dishes centred around premium fish maw, as well as Jin’s lychee souffle paired with Moutai-infused sorbet for dessert. Moreover, diners can elevate their meals by opting for high-quality wine pairings selected by The St. Regis Hong Kong’s chief sommelier Tristan Pommier.

The time-limited dining events will be held over two evenings, with the first iteration taking place at Rùn on April 25, followed by L’Envol on May 23. Reserve your spots for these exclusive collaborations by visiting The St. Regis’ e-shop.

Details

Event website:
www.stregishkshop.com/en/5th-anniversary-celebration
Address:
L'Envol
1 Harbour Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
srhk.lenvol@stregis.com

Dates and times

19:00Rùn
