Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sake Walk at Landmark

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Somm, Central
  1. kaen teppanyaki sake walk
    Photograph: Courtesy Landmark
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. ami sake walk
    Photograph: Courtesy Landmark
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. somm sake walk
    Photograph: Courtesy Landmark
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Learn about sake production and taste exceptional sake at this festival

After a five-year hiatus, Sake Walk returns to provide Hongkongers with an exciting lineup of exclusive sake-focused festivities from April 6 to 27. The festival will invite eight renowned Japanese sake breweries to hold masterclasses and tasting sessions at venues like Ami, Somm, The Aubrey, and Kaen Teppanyaki within Landmark. 

On April 6, attendees can join a masterclass held at Ami, where they’ll get to compare the differences in sake production between Yamanashi Prefecture-based breweries Shichiken and Dan, as well as savour premium sake along with Ami’s canapes such as steamed duck foie gras. On April 12, festival-goers can visit Somm to try a seasonal range of limited-edition sake from Fuji Brewery in Yamagata, and pair them with Somm’s nibbles like beer-battered fried premium oysters or beef short rib char siu.

Step into Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong’s contemporary izakaya, The Aubrey, on April 26 and 27 to learn more about sake production from breweries like Shinshu Meijo, Senkin, Shichiken, and Morikawa Brewery, as well as sample a wide variety of sake with The Aubrey’s bar bites. Finally on April 27, Kaen Teppanyaki will host a masterclass to spotlight Obata Brewery, and provide guests with four signature sake produced on Sado Island, as well as the brand’s award-winning Manotsuru sake. Kaen Teppanyaki will provide a curated selection of teppanyaki-grilled canapes for guests to pair with these drinks. What’s more, Ami, Somm, and The Aubrey will be presenting time-limited sake pairing menus for customers to enjoy throughout April and May.

Details

Address:
Somm
7/F, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
15 Queen’s Rd Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

16:00Savouring Seasonality with Limited Edition Sake at SommSomm
16:30Sake Ensemble, an exquisite fusion at The AubreyThe Aubrey
14:30Unveil rare gems on Sado Island at Kaen TeppanyakiKaen Teppanyaki
16:30Sake Ensemble, an exquisite fusion at The AubreyThe Aubrey
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.