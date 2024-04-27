Time Out says

After a five-year hiatus, Sake Walk returns to provide Hongkongers with an exciting lineup of exclusive sake-focused festivities from April 6 to 27. The festival will invite eight renowned Japanese sake breweries to hold masterclasses and tasting sessions at venues like Ami, Somm, The Aubrey, and Kaen Teppanyaki within Landmark.

On April 6, attendees can join a masterclass held at Ami, where they’ll get to compare the differences in sake production between Yamanashi Prefecture-based breweries Shichiken and Dan, as well as savour premium sake along with Ami’s canapes such as steamed duck foie gras. On April 12, festival-goers can visit Somm to try a seasonal range of limited-edition sake from Fuji Brewery in Yamagata, and pair them with Somm’s nibbles like beer-battered fried premium oysters or beef short rib char siu.



Step into Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong’s contemporary izakaya, The Aubrey, on April 26 and 27 to learn more about sake production from breweries like Shinshu Meijo, Senkin, Shichiken, and Morikawa Brewery, as well as sample a wide variety of sake with The Aubrey’s bar bites. Finally on April 27, Kaen Teppanyaki will host a masterclass to spotlight Obata Brewery, and provide guests with four signature sake produced on Sado Island, as well as the brand’s award-winning Manotsuru sake. Kaen Teppanyaki will provide a curated selection of teppanyaki-grilled canapes for guests to pair with these drinks. What’s more, Ami, Somm, and The Aubrey will be presenting time-limited sake pairing menus for customers to enjoy throughout April and May.