On October 10 to 11 from 6pm onwards, Barkada will play host to Ponty Cafe, and The Pontiac as they join forces for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Beckaly Franks and Jen Queen will be joining Barkada’s co-founder Jen Balisi to create an array of Filipino and Western-inspired food and drink. Balisi will be offering fluffy ube biscuit bread pudding, hearty pulled pork bistek biscuits, as well as crispy isda and chips.



When it comes to drinks, both cafes will be offering their signature cocktails, Tepache & Tonic as well as Hobnail. Additionally, Franks and Queen will each also shake up creative cocktails with Filipino flavours. For those who enjoy coffee, Ponty Cafe will use their house coffee blend along with Plantation Dark, Mr. Black, and Filipino spices to create the Kape Martini. Similarly, Queen will be offering an ube flavoured cocktail aptly named Ube-Bay, made with spirits like Rebel Yell Bourbon, Ube-Roselle, lemon and bay leaf infusion, and Angostura bitters.