In celebration of their sixth anniversary, Shake Shack is teaming up with Sheung Wan’s hottest bar (and Bar of the Year winner at the Time Out Bar Awards 2024), Bar Leone, to create a time-limited carbonara milkshake ($79)! The commemorative treat starts with a malted vanilla frozen custard base, which is then combined with a sweet egg yolk sauce and a smoky oaked Bourbon for a light kick. Finally, it’s topped off with black pepper and sea salt, along with crispy applewood-smoked bacon bits for a finishing touch. This collaborative beverage is Shake Shack’s first-ever boozy milkshake, but there will also be a non-alcoholic version available ($64). Be the first to try it on June 5 at Shake Shack’s IFC location – the first 50 customers who purchase the carbonara shake will receive a limited-edition Bar Leone and Shake Shack tote bag valued at $189. Alternatively, visit any of Shake Shack’s locations in Hong Kong and Macau from June 6 to July 16 to try the exclusive treat.