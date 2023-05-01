Time Out says

After the successful collaboration with The Peninsula Hong Kong for an afternoon tea cruise by the harbour, the famous Star Ferry partners with The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and invites everyone to come on board for a harbour tour with their cute doggies. From April 29 to May 1, fur parents can enjoy a fun tour across the harbour with their precious pooches onboard the iconic Star Ferry for the first time. The event aims to promote pet-friendly public transportation in Hong Kong, at the same time, encourage the community to support animal rescue, adoption services, desexing welfare programmes, and all other SPCA projects. The 45-minute harbour tour will run on three-time slots from 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm just before the sunset and will start at Central Pier No. 7. The first 50 dogs to register on the platform for the event will receive a VistaJet - VistaPet Pochettes ($500) that includes bio-organic pet food, treats created by a renowned chef, water-free pet shampoo, wipes for salon-quality fur care, and a rope toy. All dogs participating in the tours will receive a sailor-themed hat and bandana and a customised certificate of harbour tour completion. Those who will book on April 29, 3pm, will be able to join the Pet-A-Hood-themed ferry date and will receive a special goodie bag with a tote bag, envelope, treat box, water bowl, and a Pet-A-Hood sticker.

Tickets for the ride are priced at $200 per adult and child aged two or above and $199 per dog. All fees and donations from the event will go towards the medical and daily expenses of animals in need at the SPCA. Note that seats are limited for each session, and booking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to overwhelming demand, the first two days have been reserved, and May 1 schedules for 1pm and 3pm slots are still available. Registration is open until April 26 2023, 11.59pm.

Register for the Dog Dog Shipcation today on this link. For more information, visit shipcation.spca.org.hk