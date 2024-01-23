Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong
Photograph: Shutterstock

Take our 2024 Readership Survey

It's your turn to share your thoughts. Participate in our survey and win awesome prizes!

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Time Out Hong Kong has grown tremendously over the years, and none of this would have been possible without our readers’ support and input. Every year, we routinely carry out Readership Surveys as part of our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of content we provide to our audience. 

Spare a few minutes to let us know what you like, or don’t like, and help us shape the content you receive from Time Out Hong Kong. Also, by completing the survey, you get the chance to win fantastic prizes courtesy of our friends at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong, Cordis, Hong Kong, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, and W Macau – Studio City.

Take the survey now! 

Don't miss out on a chance to win awesome prizes

Staycation at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

Staycation at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

Get the chance to enjoy a getaway by the sea and experience the vibrant Southside of Hong Kong at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel. The prize includes a one-night accommodation in an oceanview room with breakfast and dinner buffet for two persons (valued at $5,038).

Wellness treatment at Rosewood Hong Kong’s Asaya
Photograph: Courtesy Asaya

Wellness treatment at Rosewood Hong Kong’s Asaya

Don't miss the chance to indulge in a pampering 120-minute Aroma and Tonic Atelier massage (valued at $3,660) at one of Hong Kong's largest wellness destinations, Asaya. The treatment starts with a gentle exfoliating scrub using a selection of herbs and salts, followed by a personalised 90-minute aromatherapy massage aimed at relieving muscle tensions and restoring overall body balance. After your treatment, relax in Asaya's serene urban garden, low-temperature steam room, sauna, and vitality pool.

Advertising
Relaxing massage at Cordis, Hong Kong’s Chuan Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Chuan Spa

Relaxing massage at Cordis, Hong Kong’s Chuan Spa

Treat yourself at Cordis, Hong Kong's serene Chuan Spa, with a calming full-body massage. This 60-minute treatment is designed to enhance relaxation and well-being through gentle acupressure and relaxation techniques tailored to create a soothing sense of balance and tranquillity (valued at $1,089).

Brunch at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s Somm
Photograph: Courtesy Somm

Brunch at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s Somm

Unwind at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's sommelier-led casual dining restaurant, SOMM. The restaurant is treating our audience to a SOMMkind of Brunch for two persons (valued at $1,712). Available every weekend and public holiday from 11am to 2.30pm, the brunch includes unlimited sparkling wine and cocktails and a menu featuring premium seasonal ingredients, including a shared starter, a guest's choice of main course and a dessert.

Advertising
Dinner buffet at W Macau – Studio City’s Hawker Hawker
Photograph: Courtesy Hawker Hawker

Dinner buffet at W Macau – Studio City’s Hawker Hawker

Visit Macau on your next getaway and relish a dinner buffet for two (valued at MOP1,844) at Hawker Hawker, located in the newly opened W Macau – Studio City. Feast on a delightful meal, complete with free-flowing craft beers.

Take the Readership Survey now 


More on your mind? Email us at editor.hk@timeout.com and we might just invite you down to the office for a coffee (or a boozy drink!).

By participating in this survey, you agree that you have read and accepted the prize draw terms and conditions, terms of use and privacy policy of Time Out.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.