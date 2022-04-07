Best restaurants in Hong Kong with outdoor seating

It’s prime time for al fresco dining! Fortunately, in Hong Kong, there are a fair few restaurants with outdoor seating and even a terrace or rooftop where you can get a breath of fresh air while you dine or have a relaxing drink. From terraces and rooftops with magnificent harbour views to secluded spaces with lush surroundings, here are the best restaurants to enjoy outdoor dining in the city.

Before you go, contact the venue to check on any changes with their opening hours.

RECOMMENDED: For those looking for more privacy, check out Hong Kong's best hidden terrace dining spots.