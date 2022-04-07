Hong Kong
La Rambla
Photograph: Courtesy La Rambla

Best restaurants in Hong Kong with outdoor seating

Enjoy the crisp air in these open spaces, rooftop terraces, and waterfront decks

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
It’s prime time for al fresco dining! Fortunately, in Hong Kong, there are a fair few restaurants with outdoor seating and even a terrace or rooftop where you can get a breath of fresh air while you dine or have a relaxing drink. From terraces and rooftops with magnificent harbour views to secluded spaces with lush surroundings, here are the best restaurants to enjoy outdoor dining in the city. 

Before you go, contact the venue to check on any changes with their opening hours.

RECOMMENDED: For those looking for more privacy, check out Hong Kong's best hidden terrace dining spots.

Best restaurants in Hong Kong with outdoor seating

Arcane
Photograph: Courtesy Arcane

Arcane

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Central

If you’re looking for a secluded spot, while still being able to enjoy the breeze, Arcane should be at the top of your list. Wedged between two buildings in Central, this restaurant holds an inspired garden sanctuary. Plus, award-winning chef Shane Osborn is there to offer modern European dishes amidst these supremely lush environs.

Babacio
Photograph: Courtesy Babacio

Babacio

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Central
Occupying the space where pizzeria Kytaly used to be located, Babacio is a casual eatery that serves up traditional Neapolitan pizzas and other Italian favourites, including salads and gnocchi for good measure. The atmosphere is breezy, with green plants dotted around the place, and great views down on Tai Kwun. The pizza menu offers favourites from parma to funghi, and make for a perfect place to come and chill and relax. 
Between Coffee
Photograph: Fontaine Cheng

Between Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Central

Although technically a coffee shop, Between Coffee also offers up some great Japanese-style bites that are worth sampling too. Located in Tai Kwun, where the restaurant Old Bailey used to be, Between Coffee has an expansive space and a great open-air terrace area overlooking the heritage and arts centre. The menus feature top-quality coffee and a variety of Japanese cafe-style dishes and creative snacks, such as Japanese set meals, sandos, and pasta along with sweet bites and dessert.

Cabana Breeze Bar & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Cabana Breeze

Cabana Breeze Bar & Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Tung Chung

This all-day dining restaurant is located in Tung Chung T Bay's waterfront retail space (which is right by the Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung hotel) and features indoor and outdoor seating, making it an ideal venue for casual get-togethers with friends and family, and it’s also pet-friendly too. Enjoy al fresco dining with fresh and grilled seafood items on the menu, along with comforting pasta and pizza dishes, all with a touch of Mediterranean coastal flavour. All you need to do now is grab a seat in one of the cabanas, recline with a cocktail in hand, and enjoy the spring’s breeze.

Read more
Cruise Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Cruise

Cruise Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • North Point

This rooftop restaurant and bar serves up modern Asian fare, as well as good vibes, drinks and views to match. Its impressive outdoor terrace overlooking Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour is the perfect setting for a business lunch, a romantic dinner under the stars, or happy hour with friends.

The dishes from the South East and North East Asian-inspired menu are designed to be shared. The food here aims to bring the best of time-honoured recipes passed down from generation to generation, combining modernity with a respect for tradition.

Read more
Duddell’s
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell’s

Duddell’s

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

A mix of fine art and fine dining, this expansive Central restaurant leaves most of its appeal to mystery. Boasting elegant, cosmopolitan interiors and an award-winning Cantonese kitchen, Duddell’s also houses a trendy, garden-themed outdoor terrace and ‘salon’ bar. Grab one of the comfortable, cushy seatings and enjoy the cocktails, dim sum, and snacks.

Read more
Feather & Bone (Tsuen Wan West)
Photograph: Courtesy Feather & Bone

Feather & Bone (Tsuen Wan West)

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan

Enjoy the ocean breeze when you visit Feather & Bone's Tsuen Wan West outlet. Perfect for family brunches, a quiet coffee, or a simple but satisfying meal, the restaurant's huge waterfront terrace offers its guests a lesser-known but equally breathtaking view of Hong Kong's harbour. Don't miss the expansive butcher's counter where guests can handpick their steaks, carved cuts, and homemade sausages to enjoy at home or the restaurant.

Read more
Gustaci
Photograph: Courtesy Gustaci/Nicholas Wong

Gustaci

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Sheung Wan

Gustaci, meaning ‘taste’ in Italian, is a heartfelt love letter to Naples and the Campania region. Aside from pizza and pasta, Gustaci’s menu features plenty of recognisable regional items as well as Italian coffee, gelato, and pastries like Sfogliatella, a seashell-shaped, shatteringly crisp confection filled with creamy ricotta. Gustaci's outdoor terrace features a colourful flower wall behind the outdoor bar, stylish terrazzo tables, and comfortable seating that is perfect for al fresco dining. 

Read more
Harbourside Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Harbourside Grill

Harbourside Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Grills
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located on the edge of Ocean Terminal at Harbour City, Harbourside Grill will give you views for days. The restaurant's expansive terrace is a spectacular setting for any occasion, offering panoramic views of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Island's glistening skyline. Even if you are dining indoors, the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling glass windows mean that your view will be completely unobstructed. Pair that with dishes from the restaurant's grill-centric menu tempered with French influences, and you've got yourself a rather unforgettable dining experience.

Read more
La Rambla By Catalunya
Photograph: Courtesy La Rambla

La Rambla By Catalunya

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Central

La Rambla dishes out avant-garde Catalan and Mediterranean cuisine with a pretty sweet view to boot. While they do have indoor seating, La Rambla’s expansive terrace offers panoramic views of Victoria Harbour and the Observation Wheel. It's a great place to catch the sunset and enjoy a delectable afternoon tea, drinks, or nibbles.

Read more
Louise
Photograph: Courtesy Louise

Louise

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sheung Wan

With a ground-floor patio and a small terrace on the upper floor, Michelin-starred restaurant Louise boasts a stylish and elegant space that will make you feel right at home – if you owned a plantation and this was French Indochina, that is. The interiors here were curated by high-profile Hong Kong designer André Fu, so you can be sure that you'll be surrounded by stylish elements all around. Having said that, Louise still has a laidback, casual air about it that allows diners to sit back and take a breather while digging into fine French fare.

Read more
Maison Libanaise
Photograph: Courtesy Maison Libanaise

Maison Libanaise

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Soho

Hidden beside the escalator in Soho, Maison Libanaise is full of surprises. One such surprise is its killer alfresco rooftop. Dubbed La Buvette, the rooftop dining space – complete with retractable canopy – offers a fantastic way to escape the city without leaving the Central bubble. The food is on point, in particular the grilled lamb dishes and Levantine dips like the baba ghanoush, hummus, and labneh. 

Read more
Pondi
Photograph: Courtesy Pondi

Pondi

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Sai Ying Pun

Tucked away at the end of Sai Ying Pun’s vibrant Fuk Sau Lane, Pondi – named after the former French colony in India Pondicherry – offers food that is an electrifying combination of Indian home cooking and classic French cooking philosophies. The space sets the scene for epicurean bliss, with a thoughtfully decked out, candlelit alfresco terrace that opens onto the street and allows diners to relax while being immersed in the buzz of the neighbourhood.

Read more
Ruam
Photograph: Courtesy Ruam

Ruam

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Wan Chai

This cool spot on Wan Chai's trendy Ship Street is known for serving up appetising Thai eats in atmospheric surroundings. The restaurant is dominated by a breezy outdoor terrace area and is reached by ascending an inconspicuous staircase that passersby could easily miss. Thankfully, we do know and recommend sitting down and dining amongst casual vibes, while smugly taking in the views of the street below.

Read more
Spiga
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Perini

Spiga

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Central
  • price 3 of 4

Set deep in the heart of Central, Spiga is a clear celebration of Italian vintage aesthetic and glamour. Marrying contemporary dining and authentic Italian dishes with stunning design work by Joyce Wang, who was inspired by the cinematic splendour of the 1950s, the restaurant brings together one of the most impressive dining experiences one could find in Hong Kong. The beautiful adjoining terrace, or Portico, is filled with greenery and open space all around, allows an out of this world experience brought right to your table. Whether dining inside or out, you’ll get a meal with a view for sure.

Read more
The Chop House
Photograph: Courtesy Shen Shutao

The Chop House

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The Chop House is all about its casual setting, excellent steaks, burgers, and pasta. But the biggest draw to its Tsim Sha Tsui branch is the gorgeous garden space with greenery and vertical gardens. Enjoy the food and signature draft beers surrounded by the bright lights of Kowloon. 

Read more
The Continental
Photograph: Courtesy The Continental

The Continental

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary European
  • Admiralty

The Continental reopened recently with a new look and new management by neighbouring hotel The Upper House. The design looks refreshed with a tropical garden terrace and refined with leather-clad columns, polished white marble, and dark wood veneers yet still relaxed with its newly upholstered banquette seating. The menus, curated by new British chef Graham Long, are made for everything from business lunches to drinks and snacks, to brunch and more. Dishes such as Australian lamb loin with smoked aubergine, and Basque cheesecake with poached cherries as well as fresh seafood, pasta, salad, and desserts are sure to delight.

Read more
Looking for more secluded terrace spots?

