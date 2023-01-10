Hong Kong
Wong Tai Sin Temple
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best things to do in Hong Kong during Chinese New Year

Here's how to make the most of the long CNY weekend this year

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Chinese New Year is a huge deal in Hong Kong. It’s the season to share joy and blessings, admire all the CNY displays, and stuff yourself silly with festive bites. With the long weekend coming up, there’s quite a bit of free time to kill. So, we’re here to help you plan ahead and make the most out of the festive season. From the incredibly popular Chinese New Year Flower Market at Victoria Park to the iconic Wishing Tree festival that takes place in Lam Tsuen, here are the best things to do in Hong Kong this Chinese New Year. 

RECOMMENDED: Got friends and family visiting the city for the first time? Make sure you tick off all these incredible things to do in Hong Kong

Best things to do during Chinese New Year 2023

Chinese New Year Flower Market 2023
Photograph: Shutterstock

Chinese New Year Flower Market 2023

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hong Kong

Going to a CNY flower market is a must for Hongkongers. This year, 15 flower markets will be held across the city between January 16 to 22. As usual, the Victoria Park Flower Market will be the biggest and most popular one with a total of 175 stalls offering all kinds of festive goodies ranging from plush toys and wacky gadgets to food and drinks. Visit on the last day before the markets close to snap up some killer discounts!

Pacific Place x White Rabbit CNY display and pop-up store
Photograph: Courtesy Pacific Place

Pacific Place x White Rabbit CNY display and pop-up store

  • Things to do
  • Admiralty

Pacific Place is collaborating with candy brand White Rabbit this CNY to bring an exclusive pop-up store, offering visitors an array of White Rabbit candy flavours – including the debut of its mango flavour in Hong Kong – as well as limited White Rabbit-themed merchandise. Visitors can also stop by the contemporary Chinese landscape installation, where you'll find adorable rabbits in the Rabbit Garden filled with lush greenery and peachy blossoms set in a pink and red colour palette. Be sure to take advantage of PP's exciting shopping rewards to get your hands on the elegantly designed red packet incorporating a 3D design with White Rabbits and floral illustrations.

The First Slam Dunk pop-up store at Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy Times Square

The First Slam Dunk pop-up store at Times Square

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

To celebrate the release of the animated film The First Slam Dunk in Hong Kong, Times Square is bringing a pop-up store of the popular basketball manga from January 12 through to March 31. Located on the fifth floor of the shopping mall, the pop-up features over 100 store-exclusive items, including collectibles straight from Japan and Taiwan, as well as locally-designed limited-run products such as coffee mugs, clocks inspired by basketball scoreboards, home essentials, caps, tee shirts, shoelace locks, and more. In addition, the Open Piazza of Times Square will transform into an insta-worthy Slam Dunk-themed basketball court from January 11 to 15 for fans to take a pleasant trip down memory lane with the classic anime.

Feast of Fortune and Happiness @ Times Square
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Feast of Fortune and Happiness @ Times Square

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

Times Square is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as the auspicious Maneki-Neko and Daruma. Created in collaboration with local toymaker URDU, the two-meter mega-size installations will be at the Times Square Open Piazza to greet everyone as part of the Feast of Fortune and Happiness campaign from now through February 5. There's also a pop-up store in the Atrium on the mall, offering 50 limited-run Disney items as well as the URDU Fukuheya Disney collection. Maneki-neko and daruma figures, blind boxes, as well as omamoris are all up for grabs! All customers who spend at the pop-up store will also be given special red packets and fai chun to take home for a propitious year ahead.

Chinese New Year Raceday 2023
Photograph: Courtesy HKJC Racing

Chinese New Year Raceday 2023

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin

Kick off the Year of the Rabbit with one of the biggest race days in our city's annual calendar. Not only will you get to cheer on your favourite jockeys as they race towards the finish line for the grand Chinese New Year Cup, but you’ll also get to enjoy a variety of shows with traditional lion dances, singing performances, and festive eats. Even if you're not much of a gambler, there are still plenty of reasons to make your way over to the Sha Tin Racecourse.

New Town Plaza x HomeSquare 'Spring into the New Year'
Photograph: Courtesy New Town Plaza

New Town Plaza x HomeSquare 'Spring into the New Year'

  • Things to do
  • Sha Tin

hop into a new year with adorable bunnies at New Town Plaza and Homesquare's Spring into the New Year displays. Taking visitors from Seoul to Kyoto to Taipei; greet the giant rabbits sitting among a sea of flowers, wander into a forest of romantic cherry blossoms, and take snaps at the rapeseed field (until Feb 5). There will also be two themed markets (until Jan 21) at Homesquare, and a Garfield-themed market with fun photo spots at New Town Plaza (until Feb 5), offering all kinds of festive goods, handcraft items, CNY flowers, home essentials, and more. Perfect for visitors big and small to celebrate the New Year.

Lam Tsuen Well-Wishing Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

Lam Tsuen Well-Wishing Festival

  • Things to do
  • Tai Po

The power of the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree is legendary. One of the age-old traditions of Chinese New Year in Hong Kong is a visit to this wishing tree in Tai Po where you write your wishes on a placard and tie it to a mandarin, which is considered an auspicious fruit. It is believed that by throwing the placard up high onto the tree without falling back will make your wishes come true. There are also food vendors selling local snacks and traditional Hakka food, as well as daily cultural performances like singing and lion dances.  

Books for Love @ $10
Photograph: Courtesy Swire Properties

Books for Love @ $10

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong

The annual charity book sale Books for Love @ $10 is back! This year, the book drive will be accepting book donations at 40 designated collection points across the city from now until 31 January. The donated books will then be sorted by volunteers, before an online book sale for children’s books begin in March, and an eight-day on-ground book sale event at Taikoo Place in April. All books will be sold for just $10 each! This is a great opportunity for book lovers to share their love of reading with others, clean off some shelf space, and support two great causes – The Boys' & Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong and the Agency for Volunteer Service – at the same time. Click to see all 40 collection points in Hong Kong.

 

Lanterns-Lit Year of the Rabbit
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue

Lanterns-Lit Year of the Rabbit

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Lee Tung Avenue is amping up the CNY ambience with 688 hanging red lanterns covering its street. The lanterns will light up at 5pm every evening from January 13 to April 10, so visit in the evening and soak in the festive feels with your loved ones this holiday! In addition to the eye-catching lanterns, sculptures of rabbits holding small lanterns can be found on lamposts, and a light installation of a family of five rabbits – symbolising 'ng fook lam moon' (five blessings entering one’s home) – will be at the Central Piazza to greet visitors. 

What's more, Lee Tung Avenue will host a series of various programmes for the public to celebrate CNY and immerse in traditional Chinese culture, while those off on a shopping spree can redeem one set of eight limited-edition red envelopes by spending $500 or more at Lee Tung Avenue with an electronic payment method.

The Art of the Game: Behind Mah-jong Tiles at Temple Mall
Photograph: Courtesy Temple Mall

The Art of the Game: Behind Mah-jong Tiles at Temple Mall

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Playing mahjong is an important part of any CNY celebration. As part of its effort to perpetuate local culture, Temple Mall invites all to head on a cultural journey with The Art of the Game: Behind Mah-jong Tiles, a campaign jointly organised with The Art of Mah-jong Craft, a studio founded by Ricky Cheung Sing-chung, one of Hong Kong’s last mahjong craftsmen, and his daughter Karen Aruba, who is an illustrator.

From now to Feb 5, the campaign narrates the origin and evolution of mahjong tile-making. On display will be a precious collection of exhibits, including rare century-old mahjong tiles hand-carved from ox bones; Japanese bamboo-backed tiles dating back to the 1970s; and hand-carved sets from Hong Kong with which production has already ceased, alongside rare catalogues and books that look into the art of the game.

Aside from the exhibition and other Insta-worthy installations themed on mahjong, there is also a set of Temple Mall X The Art of Mah-jong Craft mahjong tiles designed exclusively for the event. Taking cues from traditional Chinese festivities as well as landmarks in Wong Tai Sin, the suite pushes the aesthetic and craftsmanship envelope with a modern palette to usher in the new year.

LCX x Esther Bunny 'A Pretty Happy Year of Bunny'
Photograph: Jenny Leung

LCX x Esther Bunny 'A Pretty Happy Year of Bunny'

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Popular Korean character Esther Bunny has landed in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year. Located at the entrance of LCX in Harbour City; visit Esther and other lovely bunnies inside her home filled with CNY decorations, shop festive goods at the New Year Stalls with the bunnies, and get your hands on Esther Bunny-themed merch such as the Fortune Sweet Red Packets and Pretty Lucky Fai Chun after spending a designated amount at LCX. Available while stocks last, so get shopping!

Lego Prosperity Burrows Adventureland
Photograph: Courtesy Citywalk

Lego Prosperity Burrows Adventureland

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Blissful experiences and games await at Citywalk this CNY. Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit from now to Feb 5, Citywalk and Lego have joined hands to put together a Lego Prosperity Burrows Adventureland. Mallgoers can take snapshots with a giant rabbit-themed float and a cheerful scene of carrot harvest, before making New Year wishes at the Lego wishing tree and colourful waterfall-wishing well. Folks can also take part in four challenges inspired by the traditional Chinese festival to test their creativity, physical fitness, courage, and luck. Don't miss the special Lego pop-up featuring the latest Lego products, including limited-edition festive items like the Lunar New Year Display and Lunar New Year Parade sets that will make mood-lifting decorations at home.

Garden of Auspicious Delights at IFC
Photograph: Courtesy IFC Mall

Garden of Auspicious Delights at IFC

  • Things to do
  • Central

IFC Mall celebrates CNY with the Garden of Auspicious Delights Chinese New Year installation, which pays homage to the beauty of blossoming flowers in springtime. On display from Jan 10 to Feb 5, the Oval Atrium will be transformed into a beautiful garden full of festive florals with red and yellow butterflies to bring blessings, prosperity, and good fortune to all. While immersed in the garden, visitors can experience two digital activations – a Fluid Blessings digital experience and a Bedazzling Butterfly Instagram AR filter – and take home free and limited-edition greeting cards to share warm blessings with family and friends. Lastly, shoppers who spend a designated amount at the mall can also redeem one set of Dancing Butterflies in Fortune Garden red lai see packets embossed with gold peonies.

MOST Chic New Year Snap & Tag
Photograph: Courtesy MOSTown

MOST Chic New Year Snap & Tag

  • Things to do
  • Ma On Shan

MOSTown brings a blissful celebration for all families this CNY. Running from now until Feb 15, the MOST Chic New Year Snap & Tag features colourful scenes and photogenic installations awash with retro vibes of Hong Kong in the 1960s and 70s. There are five thematic installations, including the ‘Retro Studio’, the ‘Grand Living Room’, the ‘Bountiful Mah-jong Tiles’, the four-metre-tall ‘Resplendent TV Tube’, and the ‘Blooming Days’, each replete with auspicious New Year messages to herald a blissful year to come. 

To top it off, MOSTown has also created a New Year Instagram filter with popular scenes from classic CNY movies for visitors to greet their friends and relatives on social media with playful images and feeds, while HCoins members at MOSTown will get the exclusive chance to redeem a pack of gold-stamped and embossed red packets inspired by Japanese Omikuji.

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Green Power Hike

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong

The 30th Green Power Hike 2023 is now open for registration! Held in both a Physical Hike and Virtual Hike format, the event welcomes individuals and teams to hike and soak up Hong Kong's beautiful natural scenery while adopting the 'Leave-No-Trace' concept by taking their own rubbish away, recycling the rubbish, and reducing resource use. 

The Physical Hike will take place on January 14, 2023 (registration ends on Dec 27), with three routes available that will take participants either from The Peak to Big Wave Bay (50km; 13 hours), Tai Tam Country Park Barbecue Area 2 to Big Wave Bay (25km; 8 hours), or the Aberdeen Country Park P.H.A.B. Barbecue Site to The Hong Kong Girl Guides Association Sandilands Centre (10km; 4 hours). The kick-off times are different depending on your route and category, so be sure to check when your hike starts!

For the Virtual Hike, participants are free to complete the same routes as the Physical Hike in one go within the designated time limit (see above), or choose their own route and distance – to be completed in one or separate trips between Jan 16 and Feb 15, 2023 – among the eight sections of the Hong Kong Trail. Enrollment for the Virtual Hike ends on Feb 13, 2023, visit greenpowerhike.hk for more details about the event.

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

M+ is turning one this November and to celebrate, the museum is hosting a special exhibition featuring over 200 awe-inspiring creations by Yayoi Kusama, one of the most influential and inspiring artists of our time. Held from November 12, 2022, through to May 14, 2023, the exhibition – titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now – is the largest retrospective of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan. 

Through six different themes – Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life – visitors will be able to view the artist's work spanning over seven decades, from her earliest work to the most recent output, inclusive of paintings, installations, sculptures, drawings, collages, moving images, and archival materials. The exhibition will also present three brand-new works to audiences for the first time: Death of Nerves (2022)​, a large-scale installation connecting the museum’s ground floor and basement levels; Dots Obsession—Aspiring to Heaven's Love (2022), an immersive environment that includes one of the artist’s signature mirrored spaces; and Pumpkin (2022) two large sculptures available for public viewing in the Main Hall.

Starting from November 12, 2022, visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance ($120 for adults; $60 for concession) to access all M+ exhibitions – except for the Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition, which you will have to buy tickets for separately ($240 for adults; $150 for concession). Admission to Pumpkin (2022) and the Hong Kong: Here and Beyond exhibition will remain free of charge. Tickets are now available for online purchase on M+ and West Kowloon Cultural District's official websites. 

Jumptopia Holiday Village
Photograph: Courtesy Jumptopia

Jumptopia Holiday Village

  • Things to do
  • Tuen Mun

Kiztopia's sub-brand Jumptopia brings its first outdoor bouncy castle carnival 'Jumptopia Holiday Village' to Gold Coast Hotel. Themed around Kiztopia’s 8 unique characters, the 12,000-square feet outdoor space features 5 giant inflatable bouncy castles with features like a 4.5-meter-tall giant slide, a Neptune-themed ball pit filled with colourful balls, swings, obstacles, and more. In addition, the little ones can also head over to the Kiztopia Friends Arena and try out various mini-games ranging from football to gold to hoop toss. Single admission tickets and daily passes are now available on Kiztopia Hong Kong's official website and Klook, so grab yours now for a fun-packed day out with the whole family!

The World Of Nickelodeon Hong Kong
Photograph: Joshua Lin

The World Of Nickelodeon Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Kowloon Bay

SpongeBob, the pup gang from Paw Patrol, Dora the Explore, and many more of Nickelodeon's popular characters are coming to town! Featuring 14 fun immersive games, The World of Nickelodeon Hong Kong is first-ever Nickelodeon-themed entertainment centre to hit our shores. From sinking down into the Slime Lounge before heading to Bikini Bottom and go jellyfish hunting with SpongeBob to sliding down Paw Patrol's Lookout Tower and climbing your way through underground like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – it's the perfect destination for the whole family.

The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea

The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A treat for fashionistas, The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time is an exhibition that explores the evolution of fashion. With K11 joining hands with V&A, the world’s leading museum of art, design, and performance; revered Hong Kong designer William Chang; and six emerging fashion designers from Japan, South Korea, China and Hong Kong; the collaborative showcase takes inspiration from V&A’s historical collection of British and French womenswear, and features everything from newly-crafted bespoke couture with an East Asian touch to historic artefacts that narrate the transformation of artisanship in fashion from the 1830s to the 1960s.

Held from December 8 to January 29, 2023, at the K11 Musea (6F, Kunsthalle), the glamorous event will take visitors on a fashionable journey through the ages to celebrate craft couture from the east and west, past to present.

Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein
Photograph: ©Liechtenstein. The Princely Collections, Vaduz-Vienna

Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

The Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Liechtenstein Princely Collections – one of the world’s largest and most significant art collections –  jointly present Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein, an exhibition featuring European masterpieces in dialogue with Chinese art and culture. From November 9 to February 20, 2023, over 120 masterpieces will be showcased, including paintings, prints, tapestries, sculptures, and decorative art objects selected from over 30,000 works in the Princely Collections. The exhibition will be divided into eight thematic sections, allowing visitors to discover priceless treasures from the Collections, which will be displayed in Hong Kong for the first time, and learn more about the collecting practices of the Princes of Liechtenstein as well as the exchanges between China and Europe in art and architecture throughout the centuries.

FWD presents: One Piece 'The Great Era of Piracy' Exhibition Asia Tour
Photograph: Courtesy FWD

FWD presents: One Piece 'The Great Era of Piracy' Exhibition Asia Tour

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Held from now to February 5, 2023, at iSquare (4/F), the One Piece 'The Great Era of Piracy' Exhibition Asia Tour will take visitors on an interactive journey into 16 thematic zones, where visitors will be able to immerse themselves within some of the most classic scenes from the popular Japanese anime, including the Story of Skypiea, Farewell to Going Merry, the Impel Down where Ace was locked, the Summit War of Marine Ford, the combat with the Big Mom crew on the Whole Cake Island, and the Wano Country Arc featuring the Beasts Pirates.

Visitors are also invited to take part in eight exciting games and earn a specific number of points to redeem a limited-edition prize. In addition, fans will love the pop-up store (open until February 28, 2022) replete with over 100 kinds of One Piece goodies, including exclusive merch created in collaboration with Kyubi, a local brand founded by Anson Kong from Cantopop boy group Mirror.

Arte M digital art exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy Arte Museum

Arte M digital art exhibition

  • Art
  • North Point

Korean digital design company d’strict, is heading to Hong Kong this October with Arte M, a special digital art show showcasing selected highlights from its renowned immersive media art exhibition Arte Museum.

Opening on October 7, 2022, to January 7, 2024, at K11 HACC, Arte M takes on the theme of 'Eternal Nature' and will consist of four individual spaces displaying unique media artworks that reinterpret elements and nature. From the life cycle of flowers and crashing swells to boundlessly stretching seashore and the tropical rainforest, the works will take audiences on a surreal immersive experience through a combination of visual effects, sensuous sound, and elegant aromas.

Following its 15-month showcase at K11 HACC, the exhibition is expected to relocate to 11 Skies as a permanent exhibition with more works added to the collection in a much larger space. If you can't wait that long, get your tickets to the current show now.

