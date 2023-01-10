Best things to do in Hong Kong during Chinese New Year

Going to a CNY flower market is a must for Hongkongers. This year, 15 flower markets will be held across the city between January 16 to 22. As usual, the Victoria Park Flower Market will be the biggest and most popular one with a total of 175 stalls offering all kinds of festive goodies ranging from plush toys and wacky gadgets to food and drinks. Visit on the last day before the markets close to snap up some killer discounts!
Chinese New Year is a huge deal in Hong Kong. It’s the season to share joy and blessings, admire all the CNY displays, and stuff yourself silly with festive bites. With the long weekend coming up, there’s quite a bit of free time to kill. So, we’re here to help you plan ahead and make the most out of the festive season. From the incredibly popular Chinese New Year Flower Market at Victoria Park to the iconic Wishing Tree festival that takes place in Lam Tsuen, here are the best things to do in Hong Kong this Chinese New Year.
