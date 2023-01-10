Best things to do in Hong Kong during Chinese New Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

M+ is turning one this November and to celebrate, the museum is hosting a special exhibition featuring over 200 awe-inspiring creations by Yayoi Kusama, one of the most influential and inspiring artists of our time. Held from November 12, 2022, through to May 14, 2023, the exhibition – titled Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now – is the largest retrospective of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan.

Through six different themes – Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life – visitors will be able to view the artist's work spanning over seven decades, from her earliest work to the most recent output, inclusive of paintings, installations, sculptures, drawings, collages, moving images, and archival materials. The exhibition will also present three brand-new works to audiences for the first time: Death of Nerves (2022)​, a large-scale installation connecting the museum’s ground floor and basement levels; Dots Obsession—Aspiring to Heaven's Love (2022), an immersive environment that includes one of the artist’s signature mirrored spaces; and Pumpkin (2022) two large sculptures available for public viewing in the Main Hall.

Starting from November 12, 2022, visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance ($120 for adults; $60 for concession) to access all M+ exhibitions – except for the Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition, which you will have to buy tickets for separately ($240 for adults; $150 for concession). Admission to Pumpkin (2022) and the Hong Kong: Here and Beyond exhibition will remain free of charge. Tickets are now available for online purchase on M+ and West Kowloon Cultural District's official websites.