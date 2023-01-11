Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
duddell's cny menu 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

The best Chinese New Year menus in Hong Kong

They’re auspicious and delicious

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Aside from giving out red packets and visiting your loved ones to offer them good wishes, Chinese New Year is also about enjoying festive dishes that come with the holiday. While some may choose to have their auspicious meals in the comfort of home, others prefer settling down at one of the city’s finest restaurants to fully indulge. Here's a list of places across Hong Kong that offer the best CNY menus to dig into.

RECOMMENDED: Refresh your memory with our guide to Chinese New Year traditions in Hong Kong.

Above & Beyond
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Icon

Above & Beyond

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Whether you choose to go during lunch or dinner time, Above and Beyond offers a series of Chinese specialties to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Try their smoked chicken with tieguanyin tea leaves and smoked egg with truffles ($880), braised pork knuckle with lettuce and red bean curd, or their lavish abalone lo hei ($388), which includes South African abalone with various julienned vegetables that you can toss in plum sauce, vinegar, Japanese soy sauce, and bean paste.

Available: From January 22 until February 5

Read more
China Tang
Photograph: Courtesy China Tang

China Tang

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central

During the Lunar New Year, China Tang presents a menu full of CNY specialties to get you in the mood for celebrating. Delight in seasonal items like deep-fried crab claw stuffed with sakura shrimp and cuttlefish paste ($488 per person), wok-fried patin fish head and belly served with chopped chilli ($988), and seafood and vegetable lo hei ($888) complete with peanut, sesame, and plum sauce.

Available: Until end of January

Read more
Advertising
Duddell’s
Photograph: Courtesy Duddell's

Duddell’s

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

To celebrate Year of the Rabbit, Duddell’s and its executive chef Yip Kar On greets diners with a series of limited-time menus for the occasion. Enjoy a casual dim sum affair with items like goldfish-shaped shrimp dumplings with mullet roe ($108), truffle bamboo pith dumplings ($78), pork and shrimp dumplings topped with semi-dried oysters and beef tongue ($108), and more. Duddell’s also presents seven new a la carte menu items during the CNY period, such as double-boiled chicken soup ($468), sauteed lobster ($1,088), and fried glutinous rice ($468).

Alternatively, diners can select the Chinese New Year tasting menus, with the option of six courses ($1,088 per person) or eight courses ($1,988 per person). Highlighted dishes from the menu include deep-fried shrimp paste puffs with honey glazed semi-dried oyster, braised whole 30 heads Yoshihama abalone, braised pork knuckles with black dried moss, and imperial bird’s nest with red date and longan.

Available: Until February 5

Read more
Order delivery
Ho Lee Fook
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lee Fook

Ho Lee Fook

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Enjoy traditional Cantonese flavours in Kung Hei Fat Choy ($688 per guest, for four diners and above), a 10-course menu presented by Ho Lee Fook during the holidays. Begin your meal with starters like Chiuchow-style marinated raw prawn lo hei, steamed egg custard with sea urchin, and Chef Archan’s Fish in a Lotus Pond – fish dumplings served with a spinach sauce. Savour decadent flavours in a double-steamed broth made with seasonal ingredients like black chicken and dried whelks, before digging into Ho Lee Fook’s signature Kurobuta char siu.

Aside from main courses like Australian wagyu tri-tip M6+ and Cantonese-classic stir-fry king, the festive menu also includes a lotus leaf-wrapped rice with wild mushrooms and cordyceps, and concludes with sesame tong yuen with black glutinous rice and coconut sorbet.

Available: January 21-25

Read more
Advertising
Jiangsu Club
Photograph: Courtesy Jiangsu Club

Jiangsu Club

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

Celebrate by enjoying a medley of festive fare at Jiangsu Club with your family and friends. Try out their prosperity pot ($2,280), a Jiangsu interpretation of the Guangdong poon choi, filled with ingredients like braised meatballs, Hangzhou pork belly, and Shanghainese salted meat. For guests who want a complete auspicious experience, Jiangsu Club offers two lavish banquet menus – the Fortune Feast ($780 per person) for four diners, and the Prosperity Feast ($1,280 per person) for six diners – both of which will include plates like silver pomfret fillet served Jiangsu style, soy sauce crowned pigeon, Hokkaido scallops in pea shoot soup, and white truffle sauce xiao long bao.

Additionally, a la carte dishes for the Lunar New Year include Jiangsu eight treasures duck ($728), chicken and wonton soup ($580 for an entire portion, $320 for half portion), simmered fish noodles with scallop in superior pottage ($680 for four people), and many more.

Available: From now until February 5

Read more
The Legacy House
Photograph: Courtesy The Legacy House

The Legacy House

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Throughout the festive period, The Legacy House and chef Li Chi-wai present a culinary celebration with several menus and plates that are guaranteed to tantalise your tastebuds. Opt for the Chinese New Year delights lunch menu ($1,180 per person) during the day, which includes steamed crab meat dumplings with bird’s nest in supreme broth, braised rice with abalone and chicken, and chilled taro pudding; or indulge in the extravagant dinner menu ($2,380 per person) in the evening with dishes like double-boiled fish maw soup with dried pearl oysters, and braised Chinese cabbage roll with chestnuts and parma ham.

Savour The Legacy House’s a la carte menu items such as crispy chicken stuffed with preserved meat and glutinous rice ($480), poached spotted grouper fillet ($680), braised sea cucumber ($788), and steamed egg white crepe with crab meat ($280). Additionally, The Legacy House’s dim sum menu receives CNY twists like baked Jinhua ham puff ($90) with nuts and lotus paste, steamed scallop dumplings ($100) with shrimp and dried roe, steamed pumpkin dumpling ($98) with preserved vegetables and rock rice, and other festive plates.

Available: From January 14 to February 5

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Lung King Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Lung King Heen

Lung King Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Head to three-Michelin starred Lung King Heen and tuck into lunch ($980 per person) and dinner ($2,180 per person) set menus full of auspicious ingredients. Coveted items in both menus will include dishes such as crispy suckling pig served with Chinese pancakes, braised sea bass soup with crab meat, double-boiled fish maw with brassica and Chinese mushrooms, sauteed Racan pigeon fillet with morel mushrooms, braised South African abalone in supreme oyster sauce with dried oysters, as well as sweetened almond cream with glutinous rice dumplings.

Available: From January 14 to 29

Read more
Man Ho Chinese Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Man Ho Chinese Restaurant

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty

Alongside executive Chinese chef Jayson Tang, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant’s culinary team present an array of seasonal Cantonese delights during Chinese New Year. Try out a selection of enticing a la carte menu items like abalone lo hei ($888), braised dried oysters with black moss and pea sprout ($688), sauteed shredded Macau sole fillet with citrus honey sauce ($988), and braised bamboo pith with sliced abalone ($388 per person). Additionally, diners have the option to choose from four lunch and dinner set menus (from $588 and up), which include delicacies like sauteed lobster fillets with matsutake mushrooms, braised premium bird’s nest with crab meat and roe, braised whole eight-head abalone with sea cucumber, and more.

Available: From January 21 to 31

Read more
Advertising
Rùn
Photograph: Courtesy The St. Regis Hong Kong

Rùn

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai

Rùn at The St. Regis Hong Kong offers their exquisite Chinese New Year specialties menu, complete with 10 time-honoured dishes created by executive Chinese chef Hung Chi-Kwong. Indulge in seafood dishes like steamed fresh garoupa with chopped chilli sauce ($1,388 per catty), deep-fried lobster with salted egg yolk and crispy sliced beetroot ($988), and chilled abalone with Chinese yellow wine and Sichuan peppercorns ($368). Sumptuous plates like chilled pork knuckles ($208), poached chicken lo hei ($688), and pan-fried bean curd sheet rolls with dried oysters ($328) can also be found on their festive menu.

Available: January 22 to February 5

Read more
Yong Fu Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Yong Fu Hong Kong

Yong Fu Hong Kong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Get ready to greet a new lunar year at Yong Fu Hong Kong with their year end banquet ($25,888 for 10 diners). Complete with six appetisers, eight main courses, and dessert; Yong Fu’s menu includes irresistible dishes like braised silver moon fish, ham shank stewed with South African dried abalone, Yong Fu crispy chicken, shirako and sweet potato noodles in sour broth, sauteed glutinous rice cake with Chinese flat cabbage, and Ningbo glutinous rice dumplings and black sesame seeds.

Available: From now until January 21

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Get ready for CNY

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Chinese New Year

      You may also like
        Advertising

        An email you'll actually love

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!