The best Chinese New Year menus in Hong Kong

Whether you choose to go during lunch or dinner time, Above and Beyond offers a series of Chinese specialties to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Try their smoked chicken with tieguanyin tea leaves and smoked egg with truffles ($880), braised pork knuckle with lettuce and red bean curd, or their lavish abalone lo hei ($388), which includes South African abalone with various julienned vegetables that you can toss in plum sauce, vinegar, Japanese soy sauce, and bean paste.
Available: From January 22 until February 5
Aside from giving out red packets and visiting your loved ones to offer them good wishes, Chinese New Year is also about enjoying festive dishes that come with the holiday. While some may choose to have their auspicious meals in the comfort of home, others prefer settling down at one of the city’s finest restaurants to fully indulge. Here's a list of places across Hong Kong that offer the best CNY menus to dig into.
