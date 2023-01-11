The best Chinese New Year menus in Hong Kong

Aside from giving out red packets and visiting your loved ones to offer them good wishes, Chinese New Year is also about enjoying festive dishes that come with the holiday. While some may choose to have their auspicious meals in the comfort of home, others prefer settling down at one of the city’s finest restaurants to fully indulge. Here's a list of places across Hong Kong that offer the best CNY menus to dig into.

RECOMMENDED: Refresh your memory with our guide to Chinese New Year traditions in Hong Kong.