Red Sauce Hospitality Group – proprietors of venues such as Fini’s, Frank’s Italian American Social Club, and Frank’s Records – is bringing The Feast of San Gennaro to Hong Kong this September. But what is this event and why is it important? Dating back to 1926, the festival is one of the biggest Italian-American festivals originating from Little Italy, New York. The festival is held annually to celebrate the life of Saint Januarius, the patron saint of Naples who died as a martyr. As Neapolitan migrants settled in Lower Manhattan in the early 20th century, they kept their traditions alive and held a block party each year to honour the saint. What once started as a single-day event has now turned into a multiple-day party with elaborate parades and, most importantly, a full-blown feast of Italian food for days on end.

From September 14 to 21, Hongkongers will get to experience a wide array of Italian-American events that span from pizza-making classes and wine-pairing dinners to Italian disco nights. Find more details about the Feast of San Gennaro by reading our blog.