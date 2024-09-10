Red Sauce Hospitality Group – proprietors of venues such as Fini’s, Frank’s Italian American Social Club, and Frank’s Records – is bringing The Feast of San Gennaro to Hong Kong this September. But what is this event and why is it important? Dating back to 1926, The Feast of San Gennaro is one of the biggest Italian-American festivals that takes place in Little Italy, New York. The festival is held annually to celebrate the life of Saint Januarius, the patron saint of Naples who died as a martyr. As Neapolitan migrants settled in Lower Manhattan in the early 20th century, they kept their traditions alive and held a block party each year to honour the saint. What once started as a single-day event has now turned into a multiple-day party with elaborate parades and, most importantly, a full-blown feast of Italian food for days on end.



‘We visited [the Feast of San Gennaro] countless times and have a lot of great memories of it. We wanted to bring something fun to the city and something we could celebrate every year, giving us and guests something to look forward to,’ says Joshua Chu, partner of Red Sauce Hospitality Group. Even if you aren’t familiar with the origins of the festival, Chu thinks that food-focused events like The Feast of San Gennaro are great ways to learn about other cultures. ‘Food says a lot about who we are, and what better way for people to get to know each other than breaking bread?’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＦＩＮＩ’ｓ ＨＯＮＧ ＫＯＮＧ (@finis.hongkong)

From September 14 to 21, Hongkongers will get to experience a wide array of Italian-American events. The festivities will kick off on September 14 at Fini’s Soho location with an opening party that promises generous amounts of food to go around – think Italian sub sandwiches, seafood dishes, pizzas by the slice, and irresistible desserts. Return on the following day (September 15) to join Fini’s pizza-making classes, where you’ll get to whip up authentic New Haven-style pizzas.

Grab your gang to test your Italian-American trivia at Frank’s San Gennaro-themed quiz night on September 17. Alternatively, kick back at Fini’s Wan Chai location on September 19 to savour an Italian wine pairing dinner with an elaborate seven-course menu. For those who want to get their boogie on, Frank’s Records is holding an Italo Disco night led by DJ Neeno on September 20. The celebrations will wrap up with a bang at Frank’s on September 21 where customers can gorge all afternoon long on classic Italian dishes like meatballs, baked stuffed clams, and cannolis. What’s more, the opening and closing parties will feature live entertainment from accordion players and opera singers!

If you can’t make it to any of the events but still want to experience some scrumptious Italian-American fare, Fini’s is offering an exclusive menu at both of their locations from September 15 to 21, which features a selection of Italian entrees and cocktails. Find more details about the Feast of San Gennaro events on the restaurants’ respective social media pages.



Recommended stories:



📱 Apple iPhone 16 Hong Kong: Release date, prices, colours, and everything you need to know



🛃 Hong Kong Airport voted as best in Asia at World Travel Awards 2024

🚇 A nostalgic old-school MTR train is now back on the tracks



Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.