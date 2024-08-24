This year, The Steak House at Regent Hong Kong is holding a series of exclusive guest chef events to mark its achievement of earning a spot on the 2024 list of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. For its first guest chef collaboration on August 23 and 24, the steakhouse’s head chef Amine Errkhis will be joined by Oliver Hyde, group executive chef of Singapore’s Red Door Group which operates Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse (ranked at number 38).



During the collaborative dinners, The Steak House will feature a time-limited five-course menu ($1,588 per person) that showcases specialty dishes from both restaurants such as bruschetta, black winter truffle-topped angolotti filled with sweet corn and mascarpone, roasted gnocchi, king crab cake, Canadian lobster bisque, and plenty more. Diners can also look forward to Bistecca’s Costata signature bone-in MB6 ribeye as the highlight of the evening. Finally, the exclusive dinner menu will conclude with a duo of desserts from both steakhouses. Indulge in Bistecca’s cannoli filled with vanilla ricotta and served with pistachio gelato, before moving onto a homemade upside-down apple tarte created by Andy Yeung, Regent Hong Kong’s executive pastry chef.



Book your tables for this unforgettable collaboration on Regent Hong Kong’s website.