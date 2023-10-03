Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
11 things that fill Hongkongers with rage
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

12 Things that fill Hongkongers with rage

We suppose the stressors of city life has made us a prickly bunch...

Catharina Cheung
Edited by
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Olivia Lai
Advertising

There are plenty of reasons to love Hong Kong but with the average living space per person in Hong Kong a mere 140sq ft for those in public rental housing – a standard car park space measures 135sq ft, by the way – it’s easy to understand why we Hongkongers can be snappy. There are a million and one things that can make us rage on a whim, but here are just the top ones. Priscilla Lee and Olivia Lai. 

Things that make Hongkongers angry

Foreigners who say ‘ni hao’ to us with their palms pressed together
Photograph: Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

1. Foreigners who say ‘ni hao’ to us with their palms pressed together

Despite the fact that about half of the Hong Kong population speaks fluent English, somehow, some foreigners have got it into their heads that this is how we greet each other. Is it because of the bow that monks and martial arts fighters always do in movies? Do they perhaps think that the Thai wai greeting also applies to Hong Kong? It is truly a mystery, but either way, please stop! Also, Hongkongers don’t say ‘ni hao’ – try again.

People who have no understanding of personal space
Photograph: Courtesy Reuters

2. People who have no understanding of personal space

We’re flattered when people long to get to know us better, but we can’t quite reciprocate the feeling if all of a sudden we’re in close physical contact. Hongkongers value our personal space, be it while we’re queuing in the supermarket, on the MTR, in a restaurant, or elsewhere in this crowded city.

Advertising
Restaurant lingerers

3. Restaurant lingerers

Hungry people are angry people. Don’t mess with them. While we love hanging out with our friends over a meal and excitedly chatting about the latest Netflix binge or the hottest office tea, we abhor those people who, when done with their food, remain forever at their table, pointedly ignoring the line of customers waiting to be seated.

People mashing buttons at an ATM
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. People mashing buttons at an ATM

When we queue for an ATM, we know what we want: either some money or to pay a bill. Others, however, seem to arrive at ATMs in a sort of fugue state, unable to recollect how they got there. They continually press different buttons for several minutes, achieving nothing, taking their sweet time and not their money. This behaviour is the incentive we need to move into a cashless society.

Advertising
People who lean on the MTR pole during rush hour
Illustration: Time Out Hong Kong

5. People who lean on the MTR pole during rush hour

We’re looking at you lot, those inconsiderate people who lean their whole body on the poles in MTR carriages so no one else can grab them. These poles are meant for multiple passengers and not just for you, and if people start toppling over like bowling pins around you, it’s 100 percent your fault.

House prices
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. House prices

Property prices may have dipped slightly during the pandemic years, but overall, Hong Kong remains the second most expensive residential property market in the world, coming in just after Monaco. Remember that Mount Nicholson parking spot that was sold for a record-breaking $10.2 million in 2021? Need we say more?

Advertising
Waiters who dip their fingers in our drinks
Photograph: Cara Hung

7. Waiters who dip their fingers in our drinks

Don’t think we don’t notice when waiters dip their nasty dirty digits into our drinks when they try to hold multiple cups in one hand. We didn’t order milk tea with extra human essence, thanks very much. 

People walking with trolleys on the street
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. People walking with trolleys on the street

You know who we’re talking about: those cretins who slow pedestrian traffic by plodding along with their trollies and taking up most of the pavement. Even worse are the ones who roll over your toes or brand-new shoes and are thoroughly unapologetic about it. What makes us remarkably pissed is not so much the act but the attitude.

Advertising
Water droplets raining down on us from AC units
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

9. Water droplets raining down on us from AC units

We love our AC here in Hong Kong but we can absolutely do without the units that weep dirty water on us when we’re rushing about town. It’s actually illegal to have a unit that drips water onto the street but that doesn’t seem to prevent the problem. At least it’s not bird poo?

People who abruptly stop on the street looking at phones
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. People who abruptly stop on the street looking at phones

It might be when we get that Tinder message we’ve been dying for, or those unavoidable moments when Google Maps deceives us – either way, we’ve got our hands up and admit we’re guilty of this one sometimes too.

Show moreLoading animation

Think you’re a Hongkonger?

11 things every Hongkonger has Googled at least once

11 things every Hongkonger has Googled at least once

  • Things to do

Hongkongers pride themselves on their local knowledge, especially anything that involves getting the best value out of a situation. Here are some things we’ve all searched for at least once.And in case you need more Hong Kong life hacks, check our guide here. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.