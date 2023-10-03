12 Things that fill Hongkongers with rage

Despite the fact that about half of the Hong Kong population speaks fluent English, somehow, some foreigners have got it into their heads that this is how we greet each other. Is it because of the bow that monks and martial arts fighters always do in movies? Do they perhaps think that the Thai wai greeting also applies to Hong Kong? It is truly a mystery, but either way, please stop! Also, Hongkongers don’t say ‘ni hao’ – try again.