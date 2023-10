We’ve all seen it – taxi drivers with so many smartphones arranged on their dashboard that the whole thing more closely resembles a plane cockpit than anything belonging to a road-worthy vehicle. Back during the days of Pokémon Go, at least one of these phones would definitely have been used to catch ‘em all, but what about now? As it turns out, taxi drivers use multiple devices to receive orders from ride-hailing apps, manage bookings via calls, connect with multiple dispatch centres, track locations on maps, check for congested routes, and swap information with other cabbies. Because nobody wants to faff around swiping between apps, this necessitates one screen running each function simultaneously.

If your cabbie has an usually high number of phones pinned up, it’s most likely that he is also part of the not-entirely-legal network of 20 percent off taxis. This comprises syndicates of taxi drivers who are connected through complex networks. A customer in the know can call one of them, who will then broadcast the order to his network, and when one of them accepts the journey, they will knock 20% off the metre fare. Each cabbie could be a member of many such networks, hence the need for multiple lines of communication for each.