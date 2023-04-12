Hong Kong
tsz shan monastery
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tsz Shan Monastery: A guide to visiting Tai Po's hidden sanctuary

Give yourself a slice of zen away from the city

Cara Hung
Jenny Leung
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Jenny Leung
A beloved pilgrimage site in Hong Kong, the Tsz Shan Monastery is most famously known for its stunning 76-metre-tall white Guan Yin statue that stands high and tall along the hillside. The monastery is also home to traditional temple structures reminiscent of the Tang Dynasty, giving the whole site a sense of serenity where visitors can experience a moment of calm. If you're planning on visiting Tsz Shan Monastery, here's our guide on things to see and do, how to make reservations, dos and don'ts, and more.

RECOMMENDED: Explore more corners of Hong Kong with our guide on visiting Tap Mun or take a look at these beautiful Chinese-style gardens.

Things to see and do at Tsz Shan Monastery

Tang Dynasty-style architecture
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tang Dynasty-style architecture

The architecture of Tsz Shan Monastery draws inspiration from the Tang, Northern Song, Liao, and Jin dynasties, with a design that seamlessly integrates with the natural terrain.

Three main buildings – including the Main Gate, Maitreya Hall, and the Grand Buddha Hall – are situated along a central axis, while another axis branches off from the Grand Courtyard and leads to the Universal Gate and the Guan Yin statue. Visitors are welcome to stroll through open corridors between the halls to admire the traditional architecture.

Guan Yin statue
Photograph: Cara Hung

Guan Yin statue

Without a doubt, the main attraction of the monastery is the bronze-cast white Guan Yin statue, which towers an impressive 76 metres and is flanked by 18 Buddhist Pines on either side of the Compassion Path, a wide pathway that stretches from the Universal Gate Hall to the statue.

Inspired by sculptures of the Song dynasty, the Guan Yin statue features a small image of Amitābha on her topknot to symbolise blessings and protection. Her right hand holds a wisdom maṇi pearl, while in her left hand is a vase from which "she pours pure water to cleanse the phenomenal world".

Tsz Shan Monastery Buddhist Art Museum
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tsz Shan Monastery Buddhist Art Museum

Opened in 2019, the Tsz Shan Monastery Buddhist Art Museum showcases Buddhist artefacts and objects from around the world to promote the appreciation of Buddhist art. It is said to be the city's first museum exclusively dedicated to Buddhist art and relics, with exhibits and cultural activities focused on this subject. The museum is located beneath the Guan Yin Statue in a circular enclosure, symbolising inner contentment.

 

Spiritual Practices
Photograph: Cara Hung

Spiritual Practices

Aside from the museum, there are many other activities visitors can engage with, including tea meditation, zen calligraphy, and walking meditation. Visitors can also head to the Thousand Wishes Pond, a large bronze water vessel which sits in the middle of the Compassion Path, to make a water offering to Guan Yin.

Before you visit Tsz Shan Monastery

Make a reservation
Photograph: Cara Hung

Make a reservation

Tsz Shan Monastery is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, so be sure to make a reservation first as time slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis only. Admission is free of charge and registrations open at the beginning of every month so you can plan your visit up to 30 days in advance.

You can make a reservation for up to six people at a time, making it a great activity for families or groups of friends (all visitors must be 18 years or older). To register, simply visit Tsz Shan Monastery's official website.

Take public transport

The monastery highly encourages visitors to take public transport to help reduce global warming. While the location may seem like a trek, there are many transportation options available. If you're planning to visit between Monday to Friday, one of the most convenient ways is to take the 20T minibus directly from Tai Po Market Station, where you can alight at the entrance of the monastery.

Follow the guidelines
Photograph: Cara Hung

Follow the guidelines

Since visiting the Tsz Shan Monastery is a spiritual experience, there are a few tips and guidelines that all visitors should follow:

- Keep your voices low during the visit so as not to disturb others

- Dress appropriately for visiting the monastery

- Stay hydrated and bring your own water bottle, which you can refill at the water dispensers 

- Cigarettes (smoking is prohibited at the monastery grounds), alcoholic beverages, meat, and seafood are not allowed in Tsz Shan Monastery; visitors can bring their own vegetarian food and fruits to eat in designated areas

- Photography or video is not allowed inside the monastery's halls

- Do not touch any statues, religious items, or plants at the monastery

- Pets are not allowed in the monastery (except for guide dogs accompanying visually impaired persons)

More guidelines can be found on Tsz Shan Monastery's official website.

