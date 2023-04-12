Tsz Shan Monastery: A guide to visiting Tai Po's hidden sanctuary

Tang Dynasty-style architecture
The architecture of Tsz Shan Monastery draws inspiration from the Tang, Northern Song, Liao, and Jin dynasties, with a design that seamlessly integrates with the natural terrain.
Three main buildings – including the Main Gate, Maitreya Hall, and the Grand Buddha Hall – are situated along a central axis, while another axis branches off from the Grand Courtyard and leads to the Universal Gate and the Guan Yin statue. Visitors are welcome to stroll through open corridors between the halls to admire the traditional architecture.