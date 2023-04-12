Tsz Shan Monastery: A guide to visiting Tai Po's hidden sanctuary

Since visiting the Tsz Shan Monastery is a spiritual experience, there are a few tips and guidelines that all visitors should follow:

- Keep your voices low during the visit so as not to disturb others

- Dress appropriately for visiting the monastery

- Stay hydrated and bring your own water bottle, which you can refill at the water dispensers

- Cigarettes (smoking is prohibited at the monastery grounds), alcoholic beverages, meat, and seafood are not allowed in Tsz Shan Monastery; visitors can bring their own vegetarian food and fruits to eat in designated areas

- Photography or video is not allowed inside the monastery's halls

- Do not touch any statues, religious items, or plants at the monastery

- Pets are not allowed in the monastery (except for guide dogs accompanying visually impaired persons)

More guidelines can be found on Tsz Shan Monastery's official website.