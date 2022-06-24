The best Chinese-style gardens in Hong Kong

Originally a Chinese military fort, the Kowloon Walled City was once a densely packed and lawless territory within Hong Kong. After its destruction in the 90s, the city has since been designed into a Jingnan garden reminiscent of the early Qing dynasty. Divided into eight sections that blend into each other, the park houses a chess garden and several pavilions. Aside from the park, visit the indoor and outdoor exhibition halls inside the Yamen – a declared monument and one of the main attractions at the Kowloon Walled City Park – where you can learn about the history of the Walled City through photo galleries and interactive exhibitions. You can also find remnants of the Walled City like granite pavings and plaques at the old south gate.
Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle hardly gives people the time to unwind and take a breather. While we might not have the time to take a whole day off and relax, going for a walk with a scenic atmosphere is a quick fix to take your mind off all that’s leaving you stressed. In particular, going for a walk in a Chinese-style garden will transport you to an entirely different environment and provide the tranquillity that you deserve. Typically consisting of traditional architectural structures like pavilions and moon gates, halls and pathways connected by winding trails and ponds, and lush greenery enclosed within walls, Chinese-style gardens are built to impress and serve as an escape from the outside world. We’ve combed through the city to find the best Chinese gardens that will leave you feeling relaxed after a casual stroll.
