Views around Hong Kong: Then and now

Originally named Royal Square, the square was the first public space in Hong Kong to be built on reclaimed land, way back at the end of the 19th century. The square eventually had its name changed as a statue of Queen Victoria was erected here in 1896 to commemorate her golden jubilee (since relocated to Victoria Park in 1955). Today, the only statue that stands in the square is that of Sir Thomas Jackson, the chief officer of HSBC during its early years, and this is fitting because perhaps the most iconic view from the square is that of the HSBC building, which has stood close by in varying forms for decades.

The third iteration of the HSBC building (pictured here during the 1960s) was constructed in 1935 as the first air-conditioned building in Hong Kong. Half a century later in 1985, the current building was constructed and became the most expensive building in the world at the time of its completion. While buildings around the world and even around the city have surpassed the building in terms of cost and flair since then, the HSBC building remains one of the most well-loved features of Hong Kong's skyline.