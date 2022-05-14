The most beautiful buildings in Hong Kong

We can't make a list of Hong Kong architecture and leave out the Bank of China. Let's face it – our skyline simply wouldn't look complete without its angular, asymmetrical silhouette. Despite a polarising reception when it was first unveiled in 1990, I.M. Pei's modernist skyscraper has become an internationally recognisable icon of Hong Kong – as synonymous with our city as the Eiffel Tower is with Paris.
Fun fact: The sharp planes of the tower's geometric pattern are believed to bring misfortune to its surrounding buildings by feng shui practitioners. Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, Tung Chee-hwa, famously declined to live in the Government House while in office because the tower destroyed the residence's 'good feng shui'.