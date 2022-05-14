Hong Kong is a concrete jungle, but it certainly is a beautiful one when it comes to architecture. From glistening skyscrapers to old, colonial-style courthouses, Hong Kong has it all, and the best part is that some of the most beautiful structures our city has to offer might be closer than you think. In a city that boasts everything from traditional shophouses and neoclassical monuments to postmodernist towers, it’s no easy feat to find the cream of the architectural crop. Still, we've taken on the challenge to present you with a list of the most beautiful buildings in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the oldest surviving buildings and structures in Hong Kong.