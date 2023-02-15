Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tai Kwun overhead shot
Photograph: Calvin Sit

20 Amazing free things to do in Hong Kong

Because the best things in life are free

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

Hong Kong isn't exactly a cheap place to live in, but there's no need to panic when payday is far away and your bank account is draining empty, as there's a wealth of free things you can do all across the city. From museum and gallery hopping to abandoned villages and country parks, our list of activities will give you all the free entertainment you need without spending a cent!

RECOMMENDED: 50 Most incredible things to do in Hong Kong, Best Hong Kong events to look forward to in 2023, 13 Best hiking trails in Hong Kong

Free events happening in Hong Kong

Splendid Park
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Splendid Park

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Featuring works by Hong Kong contemporary artist and 'Godfather of Designer Toys' Michael Lau, the Splendid Park exhibition is a celebration of Hong Kong's art scene and the welcoming of Spring. Nearly 40 artworks, including paintings and sculptures from the artist's oeuvre, will be on view at K11 Musea's Kunsthalle from February 11 to March 5. The exhibition also integrates the artist's reflections on art and today's world, inviting audiences to immerse into Lau's creative world. 

To make the walk at the park extra fun, take part in the various activities and workshops available, such as yoga sessions, kids' storytime, and flower wreath-making, or follow K11 Musea's official Instagram (@k11musea) to find specially designed themed filters and stickers!

Read more
SerendiCity media arts festival
Photograph: Cara Hung

SerendiCity media arts festival

  • Art
  • Hong Kong

SerendiCity is the finale of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority's Creative Tomorrow Arts Tech Festival. Running from Feb 13 to March 5, the programme explores the infinite potential of arts and technology, illustrating the dynamic relationship between data, the city, and its people. The public is invited to enjoy a wide variety of media arts and performing arts programmes by local and overseas artists, which will be staged at venues including Freespace, Xiqu Centre, and Art Park, as well as on WKCDA’s online platform. 

Highlights include Borealis, a large-scale outdoor art installation by Swiss artist Dan Acher; The Orchestra of Temple Street, created by Hong Kong mixed media artist Chilai Howard; the Asia debut of Pulse Topology, a large-scale interactive installation that brings to life the pulses of visitors through thousands of light bulbs and sound effects, and many more. All programmes under SerendiCity are free of charge; pre-registration is required for some of the events.

Read more
Advertising
Cracking Art at Harbour City
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City

Cracking Art at Harbour City

  • Art
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Kicking off its first public art initiative in 2023, Harbour City has joined hands with the renowned Italian art collection Cracking Art group for a large-scale public art exhibition. On view from now to Feb 28, a total of 90 massive animal sculptures made from recycled plastic is displayed at six locations throughout the mall. Rabbits ranging in various sizes and bright colours sit along the Ocean Terminal Forecourt, while sculptures of other species, including elephants, penguins, dogs, cats, bears, a crocodile, and turtles, can be found dotted all around Harbour City. To continue Cracking Art group's mission of minimising waste and reducing environmental impact, the sculptures will be returned after the exhibition and will be displayed in other cities.

Read more
Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III
Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun

Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III

  • Art
  • Central

Curated by Inti Guerrero and Chantal Wong, and co-presented with Sunpride Foundation, Myth Makers—Spectrosynthesis III is the first major exhibition that shines a light on LGBTQ+ perspectives in Hong Kong. On view from now until April 10 at Tai Kwun Contemporary galleries, the exhibition features over 100 artworks from over 60 artists from Hong Kong and overseas. Together, they address the core notion of 'queer mythologies', inviting audiences to explore contemporary mythologies and practices of the body through new productions, historical works from the 1940s to the 1990s, artworks on loan from the collection of the Sunpride Foundation, along with a publication collaboration with Queer Reads Library.

Aside from the striking artworks that will no doubt stimulate both the eyes and the mind, visitors can also take part in a wide range of programmes and educational events such as talks, workshops, Family Day, and guided public tours.

Read more
Advertising
Kochia Garden at North Point Promenade
Photograph: Courtesy Harbour North

Kochia Garden at North Point Promenade

  • Things to do
  • North Point

From now until March 15, the North Point Promenade nearby Harbour North is turning into a mesmerising garden filled with a sea of beautiful pink Kochia. Officially approved by Japan's Hitachi Seaside Park, the garden also features a shimmering crystal ball tunnel that would make a 'gram-worthy backdrop. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a limited-time menu by pet-friendly cafe Litm at Harbour North and dig into themed eats for furry pals and their hoomans!

Read more

Free things to do in Hong Kong

Avenue of Stars
Photograph: Courtesy Avenue of Stars

Avenue of Stars

  • Attractions
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Avenue of Stars pays tribute to Hong Kong’s enviable cinematic history and the stars that have made such an impact. Grab selfies with Hong Kong legends such as martial arts master Bruce Lee, singer and actress Anita Mui, as well as beloved cartoon character McDull along the waterfront; compare hand sizes on over 100 handprint plaques, and soak in the breathtaking view of the Victoria Harbour right in front of your very eyes.

Read more
Belcher Bay Promenade
Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk

Belcher Bay Promenade

  • Travel
  • Kennedy Town

Formerly a public cargo working area, Belcher Bay Promenade recently opened in Kennedy Town as a 5900sq m public space facing the water with a boardwalk, children's playground, and even a community farm and garden. During the weekend, it is filled with renegade skateboarders, dogs, picnickers, and couples looking for a romantic moment. A great place to head out and enjoy the breeze and some people-watching.

Read more
Advertising
Cattle Depot Artist Village
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Cattle Depot Artist Village

  • Art
  • Ma Tau Kok

Tucked away in the sleepy neighbourhood of Ma Tau Kok, To Kwa Wan, Cattle Depot Artist’s Village is one of Hong Kong’s most precious artistic hubs. Formerly an animal quarantine depot and slaughterhouse, the colonial-era red brick buildings were renovated and converted into a local art community in 2001 – well ahead of revitalisation projects like PMQ and Tai Kwun. The site is free for the public to enter and explore as exhibitions and open days are held throughout the year by different art studios based in the village. 

Read more
Chi Lin Nunnery
Photograph: Shutterstock

Chi Lin Nunnery

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Rebuilt in 1998 in the style of the Tang Dynasty, Chi Lin Nunnery is a large temple complex that boasts elegant wooden architecture and serene lotus ponds. Several temple halls and buildings form part of the complex where treasured Buddhist relics are kept. Chi Lin Nunnery also houses the popular Nan Lian Garden

Read more
Advertising
East Coast Park Precinct
Photograph: Courtesy GovHK

East Coast Park Precinct

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Causeway Bay

Located along Fortress Hill's harbourfront sits the East Coast Park Precinct, which officially opened to the public on September 25, 2021. One main feature of the park is its 100-metre-long breakwater – the first in Hong Kong to open to the public within Victoria Harbour – where visitors can sit on benches and enjoy a slammin' view of the harbour. The park also boasts various outdoor installations, a lawn area, shelters, slides and a balance bike track for the little ones. The park is open to the public 24/7, including pet owners and their fur kids on leashes. An easy half-day out sorted.

Read more
Flagstaff House Museum
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Tksteven

Flagstaff House Museum

  • Museums
  • History
  • Admiralty

One of the oldest buildings in the city, Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware Flagstaff House, located in Hong Kong Park, was built in the 1840s and was formerly the office and residence of the commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong. It became the Museum of Tea Ware in 1984 and houses exhibitions, demonstrations, tea gatherings and lectures that promote China’s tea-drinking culture. Free.

 

Read more
Advertising
Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens
Photograph: Courtesy LCSD

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Central

Find peace in the urban jungle at one of the city's oldest botanical gardens and keep your wallet in your pocket while you’re at it. The garden is home to various species of birds, mammals, and reptiles, but on top of the zoological and botanical attractions, it's a good place for a quiet stroll with family and friends. Be sure to check out and explore the gardens' historical landmarks like the Stone Pillars, the Memorial Arch, the Bronze Statue of King George VI, the Pavilion, and the Fountain.

Read more
Heritage of Mei Ho House
Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House

Heritage of Mei Ho House

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Sham Shui Po

The only surviving remnant of Hong Kong’s oldest public housing project and the recipient of a Unesco honourable mention, Mei Ho House is a vital piece of local history and architecture built after a fire in 1954 left 58,000 homeless. Nowadays, Mei Ho House is a museum dedicated to the history of public housing in the area. The museum's permanent exhibition, Memories of Our Days, which illustrates the unique cultures and facets of life in these bygone times, is well worth a gander. 

Read more
Advertising
Kowloon Walled City Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Kowloon Walled City Park

  • Attractions
  • Kowloon City

Originally used as a maritime defence station in the 15th century, the Kowloon Walled City was notoriously known as a slum of poorly-built high-rises and a breeding ground for various kinds of criminal activity. The city was eventually torn down in the 1900s and reopened as a Jiangnan garden-style park boasting impressive water features, traditional gardens, lush greenery, and historic remnants of the once semi-lawless enclave.

Read more
Kwong Pan Tin Mural Village
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Kwong Pan Tin Mural Village

  • Property
  • Tsuen Wan

Forget Taiwan's famous Rainbow Village, we've got our own colourful village filled with cute murals and a rainbow staircase! Located on the foothill of Tai Mo Shan, Kwong Pan Tin Mural Village is arguably the most Insta-worthy village in Hong Kong with artworks created by residents and volunteers all around the space. Whether you're an art lover or just someone looking for the perfect photo spot, you'll have a field day at this place – for free!

Read more
Advertising
Lai Chi Kok Park
Photograph: Dreamstime

Lai Chi Kok Park

  • Things to do
  • Lai Chi Kok

Located in the quiet neighbourhood of Lai Chi Kok, this multi-purpose park is separated into three sections and is full of numerous facilities, including football pitches, tennis courts, and an amphitheatre seating up to 200 spectators – this park has got it all. 

Read more
Leather Factory
Photograph: Choy Kin Yue

Leather Factory

  • Things to do
  • Peng Chau

On the peaceful island of Peng Chau lies a secret garden like no other. Tucked away along Wing On Street sits a dark alleyway with a signboard bearing the words ‘Leather Factory My Secret Garden’. The alleyway, marked by a collection of mismatched ornaments, leads to a former leather factory which has been revitalised into a surreal artsy junkyard. Filled with various sculptures and installations made from unwanted waste materials — think, hanging chandeliers, scrap iron robots, and a chair-stacked tower — the seemingly chaotic garden injects vibrancy into an otherwise modest island.

Read more
Advertising
Nam Sang Wai Wetlands
Photograph: Dreamstime

Nam Sang Wai Wetlands

  • Attractions
  • Wildlife centres
  • Yuen Long

Located between the Shan Pui and Kam Tin rivers, the Nam Sang Wai wetlands are home to countless flora and fauna. A green dream, the area is the perfect place for anyone looking to reconnect with nature. There are corridors of eucalyptus trees, spots to watch migrating birds, fields of reeds, otters in the ponds, and much more. Bring along homemade food and enjoy a rustic picnic. 

Read more
Ping Shan Heritage Trail
Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

Ping Shan Heritage Trail

  • Things to do
  • Yuen Long

This one’s for the history buffs. This extensive trail takes you through 10 significant landmarks and well-preserved heritage sites in the Ping Shan area. Take a journey to the past and see echoes of the humble market village via the centuries-old ancestral halls, declared monuments, and historic temples.

Read more
Advertising
Sam Tung Uk Museum
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/wpcpey

Sam Tung Uk Museum

  • Museums
  • Tsuen Wan

Sam Tung Uk, or literally known as 'three beamed houses' in Cantonese, was a Hakka walled village built in 1786 during the Qing dynasty. Today, this site is a public museum where Hongkongers can learn about the city's fascinating cultural heritage. Duck in and out of different dwellings, row houses, and exhibition rooms inside the museum. There are all kinds of multimedia displays and interactive elements for you to experience and learn everything from the making of mahjong tiles and dim sum to traditional performances like Cantonese Opera and the Hakka Unicorn Dance.

Read more
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art

  • Art
  • Central

A massive independent art space in the heart of Central, Tai Kwun is one of the biggest creative hubs in the city. Consisting of heritage buildings, art galleries, and various bars and restaurants, the former Central Police Station compound hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and workshops on the regular. F&B aside, it’s all free to the public. 

Read more
Advertising
Tsz Shan Monastery
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tsz Shan Monastery

  • Attractions
  • Tai Po

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's massive Tsz Shan Monastery cost $1.5 billion and took 12 years to build. It’s quite the sight: 76 metres tall, and twice the size of Big Buddha on Lantau Island. The 500,000 sq ft Tang Dynasty-style Buddhist compound consists of several grand halls, a Bodhi tree, sweeping gardens, and what’s called a 'brilliance pond'. There's a strict limit on how many visitors can come here each day so online booking in advance is essential.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!