Best Hong Kong hiking trails

Best for: Beginners

As one of the best urban hiking trails, Dragon’s Back is popular for good reason. It’s easily accessible and offers an impressive view of the Southern Island and coastline. The hike also ends at Big Wave Bay, so you can take a dip in the sea or have a relaxing meal at any of the beach-front restaurants. Start your hike at To Tei Wan on Shek O Road and follow the Hong Kong Trail to Shek O Peninsula Viewpoint. After that, continue to walk up until you reach an exposed platform on Shek O Peak where it opens up for a spectacular view of the coastline. Then, continue uphill to the Dragon’s Back view compass to look back at Tai Tam Bay and sometimes even Lamma Island on a sunny day. When you’re ready, you can start your descent and follow the signage to Hong Kong’s surfer paradise, Big Wave Bay.

Distance: 8.5km

Duration: 3 hours

Difficulty: 2.5 out of 5

Top tip: Be aware that most of the trail has no shade, so make sure you bring enough water and sunscreen for the hike.

How to get there: Take the 9 bus or red minibus from Shau Kei Wan Bus Terminus to To Tei Wan on Shek O Road. At Big Wave Bay, you can take the same bus or red minibus back to Shau Kei Wan.