Company: Jardine Matheson

What you'll get: A total of $10 million prizes, including three Mercedes Benz cars, shopping, dining, and staycation vouchers from Hongkong Land, Mandarin Oriental, Maxim’s, Wellcome, Mannings, IKEA, Pizza Hut, and KFC

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above

How to enter: The lucky draw will be open between July and September. More details will be announced soon.

Company: K Wah International Holdings

What you'll get: $1 million worth of electronic dining vouchers from InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders who are Marriott Bonvoy members (vaccinated before August 31)

How to enter: More details will be announced soon

Company: Regina Ip’s New People’s Party

What you'll get: $1 million worth of prizes, including a Rolex from Ip’s collection, a diamond bracelet, shopping vouchers, tech gadgets, Da Hong Pao tea leaves, and coffee coupons

Who can avail: Fully vaccinated members and employees of the New People’s Party aged 18 and above

How to avail: More details will be announced soon

Company: CK Asset Holdings, CK Hutchison Holdings, and Li Ka-shing Foundation

What you'll get: 36 winners to receive $20 million worth of coupons that may be used for downpayment for a new CKA apartment, product purchases and service availments at ParknShop, Watsons, Watsons Wine, Fortress, 3HK, Hutchgo, ESDlife, Harbour Plaza Hotels, and for settling HK Electric fees.

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above (vaccinated by August 31)

How to enter: More details to be announced soon

Company: Henderson Land Development

What you'll get: Six lucky draws from June to September 2021 – 300 taels in total of 24 Karat gold and over $1 million worth of shopping vouchers that can be used under the company's businesses

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above

How to enter: More details to be announced soon

Company: Goodman Hong Kong

What you'll get: Tesla Model 3 electric car ($500,000 worth) and other prizes

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above (vaccinated by August 31)

How to enter: More details to be announced soon

Company: The Sino Group and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

What you'll get: $21.6 million worth of prizes, including a $10.8 million one-bedroom flat at the Grand Central project in Kwun Tong, and other prizes worth $100,000 each

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above (vaccinated by September 1) are eligible for the apartment draw; fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above can enter for the other prizes

How to enter: Participants can register for the draw online at vaccinationluckydraw.hk starting 9am on June 15 until 5.30pm on September 1.

Company: Chinese Manufacturers' Association

What you'll get: Over HK$5 million worth of prizes that include shopping discounts and a prepaid credit card worth $1 million

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above

How to enter: More details to be announced soon

Company: China Construction Bank (Asia)

What you'll get: One winner for a credit card worth $128,000 and over 500 cash prizes.

Who can enter: China Construction Bank customers who have received at least one Covid-19 jab

How to enter: More details to be announced soon

Company: Vision Finance Group

What you'll get: $1.5 million worth of SIIC Environment Holdings shares divided in 15 prizes

Who can enter: Fully vaccinated Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above

How to enter: More details to be announced soon