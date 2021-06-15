Your guide to vaccine incentives and prizes in Hong Kong
All the perks that vaccinated Hongkongers can receive in the city
Updated June 16: Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world where the Covid-19 jabs are free and accessible to most of its residents, yet the inoculation programme is still facing a slow uptake. The city's vaccination scheme started in February, but a lot of residents are still reluctant to get the jab with some Hongkongers choosing to 'wait and see'. Concerns about efficacy are also among some of the reasons for the sluggish vaccine rollout. To encourage citizens to get their jabs, many businesses in Hong Kong are offering a slew of perks and prizes – ranging from shopping vouchers, flight tickets, staycation packages, cruise vacation, cold cash, and – it gets better – a Tesla, Rolex watch, million-dollar flat, and even gold bars! Yep, 24 Karat gold worth over $1M, to be exact. The incentives and prizes are only available for vaccinated Hongkongers, so if you've already had your jab or are looking to get your appointments booked in soon, read below to find out all the need-to-know incentives and prizes that could potentially be yours.
Lucky Draw
Company: Jardine Matheson
What you'll get: A total of $10 million prizes, including three Mercedes Benz cars, shopping, dining, and staycation vouchers from Hongkong Land, Mandarin Oriental, Maxim’s, Wellcome, Mannings, IKEA, Pizza Hut, and KFC
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to enter: The lucky draw will be open between July and September. More details will be announced soon.
Company: K Wah International Holdings
What you'll get: $1 million worth of electronic dining vouchers from InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders who are Marriott Bonvoy members (vaccinated before August 31)
How to enter: More details will be announced soon
Company: Regina Ip’s New People’s Party
What you'll get: $1 million worth of prizes, including a Rolex from Ip’s collection, a diamond bracelet, shopping vouchers, tech gadgets, Da Hong Pao tea leaves, and coffee coupons
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated members and employees of the New People’s Party aged 18 and above
How to avail: More details will be announced soon
Company: CK Asset Holdings, CK Hutchison Holdings, and Li Ka-shing Foundation
What you'll get: 36 winners to receive $20 million worth of coupons that may be used for downpayment for a new CKA apartment, product purchases and service availments at ParknShop, Watsons, Watsons Wine, Fortress, 3HK, Hutchgo, ESDlife, Harbour Plaza Hotels, and for settling HK Electric fees.
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above (vaccinated by August 31)
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: Henderson Land Development
What you'll get: Six lucky draws from June to September 2021 – 300 taels in total of 24 Karat gold and over $1 million worth of shopping vouchers that can be used under the company's businesses
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: Goodman Hong Kong
What you'll get: Tesla Model 3 electric car ($500,000 worth) and other prizes
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above (vaccinated by August 31)
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: The Sino Group and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited
What you'll get: $21.6 million worth of prizes, including a $10.8 million one-bedroom flat at the Grand Central project in Kwun Tong, and other prizes worth $100,000 each
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above (vaccinated by September 1) are eligible for the apartment draw; fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above can enter for the other prizes
How to enter: Participants can register for the draw online at vaccinationluckydraw.hk starting 9am on June 15 until 5.30pm on September 1.
Company: Chinese Manufacturers' Association
What you'll get: Over HK$5 million worth of prizes that include shopping discounts and a prepaid credit card worth $1 million
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: China Construction Bank (Asia)
What you'll get: One winner for a credit card worth $128,000 and over 500 cash prizes.
Who can enter: China Construction Bank customers who have received at least one Covid-19 jab
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: Vision Finance Group
What you'll get: $1.5 million worth of SIIC Environment Holdings shares divided in 15 prizes
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Shopping
Company: Towngas
What you'll get: $3 million worth of vouchers and coupons, including $10,000 shopping vouchers for 50 winners, and$1,000 coupons for 2,500 winners
Who can avail: HKID holders aged 18 or above who have received at least one dose by September
How to avail: More details to be announced soon
Company: Sasa
What you'll get: Weekly giveaway of $100,000 worth of cash vouchers and free one-year VIP membership, along with $1,000 worth of welcome gifts for winners
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders
How to avail: The draw will start in August. More details will be announced soon.
Company: Hang Lung Properties
What you'll get: Over $10 million worth of shopping coupons that includes two days of paid vaccination leave and up to $4,000 Hang Lung e-shopping coupons for fully vaccinated and eligible staff.
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above (including the company's employees)
How to avail: Register for the Hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Program and spend $100 in a single transaction
Company: Hong Kong Association of Banks
What you'll get: $100,000 credit and shopping vouchers
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to avail: More details to be announced soon
Company: Yata
What you'll get: Five percent discounts at Yata supermarkets every Thursday (July 8 to August 31, 2021)
Who can avail: Vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to avail: Show proof of vaccination before payment
Company: Swire Group
What you'll get: 500 winners to get $8 million worth of shopping vouchers for Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate Outlets
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above (vaccinated before August 31)
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Staycation
Company: Marriott International
What you'll get: A lucky draw of five million Marriott Bonvoy points for Marriott Bonvoy members; ten winners will each receive 500,000 Marriott Bonvoy points redeemable in more than 7,600 hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio around the globe, which includes 13 hotels and almost 50 restaurants and bars in Hong Kong. Winners can redeem up to five deluxe room nights at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong or The St. Regis Hong Kong, or 10 deluxe room nights at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove or JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders who are Marriott Bonvoy members (vaccinated before August 31); participants who want to enter can sign up online to register for a Marriott Bonvoy membership.
How to enter: More details will be announced soon
Company: Dorsett Hospitality International
What you'll get: 500 winners of 1,000 free room nights ($1.2 million worth; two-night stay for each winner) at select Dorsett Hospitality International hotels across the world (valid until December 2022); 300 of these prizes are redeemable at Agora Hotels in Japan; prizes may be used for Hong Kong hotel quarantine stays.
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to enter: More details will be announced soon
Company: Shangri-La Group
What you'll get: Grand prize of one year's worth unlimited free stays with any of the company's 100 plus hotels in 76 destinations worldwide.
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders (vaccinated before August 31)
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: Chinachem Group
What you'll get: $21.6 million worth of hotel accommodations at Nina Hotel properties, cash vouchers, dining passes at Chinachem Group's F&B outlets
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders (vaccinated before August 31)
How to avail: More details to be announced soon
Company: Great Eagle Group (The Langham, Cordis & Eaton HK Hotel, Hong Kong)
What you'll get: Stay Safe and Save package offering 50 percent discounts on accommodation and dining outlets
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders
How to avail: Book now until July 31, 2021; stay period is until August 31, 2021
Travel
Company: Genting's Dream Cruises
What you'll get: $4 million worth of cruise pass on Genting Dream, including a grand prize of an All-You-Can-Cruise annual pass in a Deluxe Balcony Stateroom, a two-night cruise in a Palace Villa, and a two-night cruise in a Seaview Balcony Stateroom
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to avail: Register here on or before July 30, 2021. Winners will be announced on the Dream Cruises Facebook Account on August 6, 2021.
Company: Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce
What you'll get: $20 million worth of perks that includes 500 MTR annual passes, Cathay Pacific business class tickets, hotel accommodations, cable car passes, and other coupons
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to avail: More details to be announced soon
Company: Cathay Pacific
What you'll get: One winner of an exclusive private flight around Hong Kong aboard Airbus A321neo aircraft; 10 winners of one million worth of Asia Miles and 100 winners of 100,000 Asia Miles
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated HKID holders (vaccinated by August 31)
How to enter: More details to be announced soon
Company: Hong Kong Airport Authority
What you'll get: 50,000 air tickets for Hong Kong residents; 10,000 air tickets for Hong Kong International Airport employees
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders (vaccinated before the end of September)
How to avail: More details to be announced soon
Company: MTR Corporation
What you'll get: $10 million worth of 500 annual MTR passes
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders
How to avail: More details to be announced soon
Attractions
Company: Hong Kong Disneyland
What you'll get: Goodie bag worth $250 from the park's gift shop
Who can avail: All Hospital Authority employees (vaccinated or not); HKID holders who have received at least one Covid-19 jab
How to avail: Register for a My Disney account to secure a bag and visit Disneyland until June 28 to claim
Company: Ocean Park
What you'll get: $200 worth of in-park coupons inclusive of a 'buy one get one free' promotion on select main course at The Bayview Restaurant and Carvelat sausage snack set at designated food kiosks, and a 'buy $50 get $50' free on skill game (until June 30)
Who can avail: Park visitors who have received at least one Covid-19 jab
How to avail: Present entry passes to Ocean Park ticket offices
Other incentives
Company: Babington Education
What you'll get: Nine winners to get three months of free tuition (a total of 12 lessons) for students aged three to 12 years old at any of Babington Education's 34 centres across Hong Kong
Who can enter: Fully vaccinated parents who are HKID holders (vaccinated by August 31)
How to enter: Participants can register for the draw online from now until September 1, 2021. For more information, visit this link.
Company: BOC Group Life Assurance Co., Ltd. (‘BOC Life’) and EC Healthcare
What you'll get: Free pre-vaccination health assessments for 10,000 participants (first come, first serve)
Who can avail: HKID holders aged 18 or above
How to avail: Register and book your appointment on this link. For more information, visit this link.
Company: Bar Pacific Group Holdings
What you'll get: $6 million worth of gifts and drinks credits that will include drinks like whiskies, French wines, beers, and more.
Who can avail: Fully vaccinated HKID holders
How to avail: Details to be announced soon
Company: New World Development
What you'll get: $1,000 cash grants
Who can avail: 5,000 underprivileged Hong Kong citizens
How to avail: Recipients will be chosen by NGOs including Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service, LC-HKS, the Society for Community Organization, and St James' Settlement. The scheme will start by the end of June. More details will be announced soon.