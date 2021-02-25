Here's everything you need to know about Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Hong Kong is set to acquire 22.5 million doses of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech (China; 50.4 to 65.3 percent efficacy), BioNTech-Fosun Pharma (Europe; 95 percent efficacy), and AstraZeneca-Oxford (United Kingdom; 62 to 90 percent efficacy), providing 7.5 million shots from each company.

Of all the three vaccines, jabs from BioNTech-Fosun Pharma and Sinovac Biotech are the only ones approved to be used in the city. The first batch of CoronaVac arrived in Hong Kong on February 19, while BioNTech-Fosun Pharma is scheduled to be available in the city by the end of February.