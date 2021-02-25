Here's everything you need to know about Hong Kong's COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Got questions about the jab? This explainer outlines everything we know so far.
Hong Kong has procured COVID-19 vaccines and is set to roll out its universal vaccination programme starting February 26. If you're looking for more information on what vaccines are available to the public or how and where to get them – this explainer will tell you what we know so far.
Which vaccines are available in Hong Kong?
Hong Kong is set to acquire 22.5 million doses of the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech (China; 50.4 to 65.3 percent efficacy), BioNTech-Fosun Pharma (Europe; 95 percent efficacy), and AstraZeneca-Oxford (United Kingdom; 62 to 90 percent efficacy), providing 7.5 million shots from each company.
Of all the three vaccines, jabs from BioNTech-Fosun Pharma and Sinovac Biotech are the only ones approved to be used in the city. The first batch of CoronaVac arrived in Hong Kong on February 19, while BioNTech-Fosun Pharma is scheduled to be available in the city by the end of February.
Are we allowed to choose which vaccine to get?
Yes. Hong Kong residents can decide which coronavirus vaccine is right for them.
How much will it cost?
Hong Kong residents (with a valid HKID) can join the government's vaccination programme free of charge. There is still no government announcement if hospitals can purchase their vaccine supplies to sell to the general public.
Where can I get it?
Vaccines will be rolled out in phases and will be available in 29 Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in 18 districts in Hong Kong (see the full list here; each centre will provide only one type of vaccine), 18 general out-patient clinics of the Hospital Authority (HA), 1,500 private clinics participating in the programme (to be announced later), and residential care homes for the elderly and for persons with disabilities.
When will I be able to get vaccinated?
The government’s vaccination programme aims to cover the whole Hong Kong population, but it will be rolled out in phases. Starting February 26, priority groups will be able to receive Sinovac vaccines at five CVCs which are operating daily from 8am to 8pm. The vaccine will also be rolled out in private hospitals and clinics by March.
The government will announce the next schedules depending on vaccine availability in the city.
Am I eligible for the vaccine?
Priority groups eligible for the vaccination include residents and staff of residential care homes for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and other institutional facilities; healthcare workers and other essential services workers at risk of exposure to the virus, and persons aged 60 years or above; and persons with chronic medical problems aged between 16 and 59 years.
Eligible Hong Kong residents can reserve a schedule and the place for vaccination via the government's 24-hour online booking system. Currently, the first phase of the vaccination programme scheduled between February 26 and March 11 2021, is already fully booked but slots will reopen again on March 1.
Will it hurt?
The vaccine jab will feel the same as any other vaccine administered through injection, but short-lived side effects like soreness in the arm from coronavirus vaccines might appear higher than your regular flu shot.
Are there any side effects?
Common side effects from the vaccines include headaches, chills, and muscle pain and may sometimes resemble the symptoms of COVID-19. After receiving the jab, you will be required to stay in the observation area for 15 to 30 minutes to see any adverse effects.
Side effects may vary depending on the vaccine jabs. Click the links to find out more about Sinovac vaccine and BioNTech vaccine.
How long will the vaccine last?
It may be the same as acquiring regular flu shots that require annual boosters, but since COVID-19 vaccinations are still in their initial phase, long-term efficacy is yet to be determined.
What if I have more questions?
If you're looking for more information, the government has set up a special site to answer queries. Visit covidvaccine.gov.hk for details.