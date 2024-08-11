Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
高雄旗津, Qijin, Kaohsiung
Photograph: Cara Hung
Photograph: Cara Hung

72 Hours in Taiwan: Your ultimate itinerary for a quick getaway

Explore the best attractions and hotels in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Tainan

Cara Hung
Written by Cara Hung
City Life Editor
Translated by: Jenny Leung
Advertising

The summer vacation season is in full swing! Aside from jetting off to the ever-popular destination of Japan, many nearby cities like Macau, Shenzhen, and Taiwan are also worth jumping on a plane for. This summer, join us on a quick 72-hour jaunt around Taiwan, where we’ll fit in some of the best things to do, places to stay, and things to eat in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Tainan over four days and three nights. Time to start packing, folks.

RECOMMENDED:
🍹 The best bars in Taipei
🌃 The 31 best things to do in Macau
✈️ The best things to do at Hong Kong Airport

Your guide to exploring Taiwan

Day 1: New Taipei City/Taoyuan

Yingge Old Street

Yingge Old Street
Yingge Old Street
Photograph: Cara Hung

Dubbed the ‘Jingdezhen of Taiwan’ (Jingdezhen is often referred to as the porcelain capital in China), Yingge Old Street in New Taipei City is steeped in rich ceramic history that can be traced back to over 200 years ago. The street's entrance features a Minnan-style red brick building modelled after a century-old house. From there, ceramics enthusiasts can stroll along the street and explore over a hundred specialty shops and pottery studios, as well as ancient kilns and square chimneys.

 

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

Be sure to check out the local Starbucks here as well. Its unique storefront has kept the original characteristics of its architecture, blending red bricks and ceramic elements like the ‘Ceramic Old Street’ sign to make for a perfect photo spot.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Address: Yingge Old Street, Yingge District, New Taipei City

Advertising

The Westin Tashee Resort Taoyuan

The Westin Tashee Resort Taoyuan
The Westin Tashee Resort Taoyuan
Photograph: Courtesy The Westin Tashee Resort, Taoyuan

Located next to the famous Tashee Golf & Country Club, the Westin Tashee Resort in Taoyuan is surrounded by lush greenery, providing a serene escape from the city bustle. The resort offers a total of 205 guestrooms, all featuring private balconies with scenic views, the signature Westin Heavenly Bed, and complimentary in-room minibars.

While a bit out of the way, the Westin Tashee has everything you need, including multiple dining options ranging from refined Cantonese fare at Li Xuan to an international buffet at Seasonal Tastes. Guests can also enjoy late-night drinks, snacks, and live DJ performances at the Pool Bar.

Photograph: Courtesy The Westin Tashee Resort, Taoyuan

Don’t forget to snap some shots of the gorgeous outdoor pool with its South Asian-inspired design and sweeping mountain views. The resort also has various family-friendly facilities, such as go-karts, mini golf, a carousel, art space, and more. You can easily spend the entire day within the resort and be assured of an exceptional experience.

Address: No. 166 Rixin Road, Daxi District, Taoyuan City

Advertising

Day 2: Taipei

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park
Songshan Cultural and Creative Park
Photograph: Cara Hung

Once home to Taiwan's first modern cigarette factory, the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park has come a long way since its tobacco-fueled days. Built in 1937, this former manufacturing hub now puffs out a different kind of creative smoke, having been reborn as a vibrant hub for all things artsy and innovative after operations ceased in 1998.

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

The Songshan Cultural and Creative Park consists of outdoor spaces and multiple buildings, housing various creative brands, design studios, and a variety of specialty shops. Regularly hosting pop-up stores, markets, and exhibitions, this revitalised cultural oasis invites visitors to discover a treasure trove of creative and artistic products.

Photograph: Cara Hung

While you’re there, check out the 24-hour Eslite Bookstore and shopping mall, a perfect place to pocket some souvenirs.

Address: No. 133 Guangfu South Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Advertising

Seasons by Olivier E.

Seasons by Olivier E.
Seasons by Olivier E.
Photograph: Cara Hung

Helmed by the renowned Michelin-starred chef Olivier Elzer, contemporary French restaurant Seasons by Olivier E. has took up residence at Taipei's W Hotel in 2023. Teaming up with Hong Kong-based chef Yip Shing-lok, Elzer has crafted a more approachable and laid-back take on French dining. The restaurant sources seasonal local Taiwanese ingredients and combines them with French culinary elements, presenting innovative fusion dishes ranging from mini French baguettes topped with Taiwanese mullet roe butter to a classic French apple tart.

Address: 10/F, W Taipei, No. 10, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei

Raohe Night Market

Raohe Night Market
Raohe Night Market
Photograph: Cara Hung

No trip to Taiwan is truly complete without immersing yourself in the electric atmosphere of a night market – and the Raohe Street Night Market is one of Taipei's biggest and brightest. Stretching over 600 meters, the street comes alive every day from 5 pm, with its iconic entrance archway complementing the adjacent Songshan Ciyou Temple to create a beautifully illuminated nightscape.

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

Wander through the bustling stalls and you'll find yourself spoiled for choice, from pepper buns and braised delicacies to hand-pulled noodles and bubble tea. In addition to the countless food stalls, there are also game booths and shops to explore. Afterwards, pop down to the nearby Rainbow Bridge, where you can soak up stunning night views of the Keelung River – a truly romantic spot if we do say so ourselves.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Address: Raohe Street, Songshan District, Taipei
Opening hours: 5 pm – 12 am

Advertising

W Taipei

W Taipei
W Taipei
Photograph: Courtesy W Taipei

Situated right above the Taipei City Hall MRT station, W Taipei not only enjoys excellent transportation accessibility but also offers incredible views of the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper both day and night. The hotel's exterior was designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, while the interior was masterminded by the UK-based design firm GA Design International, blending natural elements with modern technology. Its 405 guest rooms and suites exude sleek sophistication, complete with spacious tubs and the signature W Bed that offer the ultimate urban retreat experience. Guests can also take advantage of the many amenities and dining options at the hotel, from indulging in modern French fare at Seasons by Olivier E. to kicking back at Woobar and sipping on cocktails under the stars at the rooftop Yen Bar.

Address: No. 10, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei

Day 3: Tainan

Advertising

Anping Old Street

Anping Old Street
Anping Old Street
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tainan's Anping District is home to Taiwan's oldest port, having witnessed the eras of Dutch, Zheng, Qing, and Japanese rule over the centuries. With a history stretching over 300 years, Anping Old Street is widely considered as ‘Taiwan's First Street’, originally built by the Dutch in the Anping area. Take a stroll along its meandering lanes and alleys and you'll feel the weight of centuries underfoot.

Photograph: Cara Hung

One highlight that can be found is the century-old Chycu Tay Shing, where time-honoured techniques transform sugar, honey, liquorice powder, and other spices are used to craft preserved fruits and candied treats. The old street is also dotted with shops selling Tainan specialties like shrimp rolls, making it a prime spot for souvenir hunting.

Address: Yanping Street, Anping District, Tainan

Advertising

A Cai Beef Soup

A Cai Beef Soup
A Cai Beef Soup
Photograph: Cara Hung

When it comes to Tainan's famed culinary offerings, one dish reigns supreme – beef noodle soup. And the local hotspot for this savoury dish is none other than A Cai Beef Soup.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Using the freshest, locally sourced beef, A Cai’s flagship shop on Gubao Street serves up steaming bowls of beef soup, along with variations like beef soup noodles and other beef tripe dishes. Over at their second location, the sizzling beef hot pot is the stuff of legend with succulent meat that'll have you mooing for more.

Address: No. 5 Gubao Street, Anping District, Tainan

Advertising

‘Hao ye ren’ shaved ice parlour

‘Hao ye ren’ shaved ice parlour
‘Hao ye ren’ shaved ice parlour
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tainan is a veritable fruit basket and indulging in the city's famous shaved ice desserts is a must! Enter ‘Hao ye ren’ shaved ice parlour, an Anping Road institution whipping up icy confections packed with fresh local fruits.

Photograph: Cara Hung

For mango maniacs, don’t pass up on their signature mango ice treat which uses a blend of Yuwen and Irwin mangoes – a symphony of sweetness and fragrance that'll have you chilling out in no time.

Address: No. 768 Anping Road, Anping District, Tainan

Advertising

Anping Tree House/Tait & Co. Merchant House

Anping Tree House/Tait & Co. Merchant House
Anping Tree House/Tait & Co. Merchant House
Photograph: Cara Hung

Dotting the historic Anping Old Street area are a wealth of cultural landmarks and attractions, including Taiwan's first castle, the Anping Fort, and the Anping Kaitai Tianhou Temple. Amid this rich heritage, two sites have become must-visit destinations for many: the Anping Tree House and the Tait & Co. Merchant House.

Photograph: Cara Hung

The Tait & Co. Merchant House dates back to the 18th and 19th centuries, and was once part of the renowned ‘Five Merchants of Anping’ – a group that dominated the opium, camphor, and sugar trades. Today, this stately white building is a designated historic site and home to the Taiwan Development Wax Museum.

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

Just behind the Tait & Co. Merchant House sits the Anping Tree House, which was once a humble warehouse. After falling into disrepair in the post-war era, an ancient banyan tree took root and grew through the structure, creating a truly unique sight. Visitors can purchase tickets to explore the Tree House, and even enjoy a coffee or homemade desserts at the on-site cafe.

Address: Adjacent to No. 108 Gubao Street, Anping District, Tainan
Admission: NT$30-$70

Historic Harborside Park and Lin Mo Niang Park

Historic Harborside Park and Lin Mo Niang Park
Historic Harborside Park and Lin Mo Niang Park
Photograph: Cara Hung

A place for the whole family, the Anping Port and Canal area is perfect for a leisurely stroll and a chance to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

At Lin Mo Niang Park, you'll find not one, but two statues of the beloved Mazu goddess. Marvel at the 16-meter granite figure, which captures the youthful visage of Lin Mo Niang keeping a watchful eye over the comings and goings of the port.

Photograph: Cara Hung

Another attraction at the park is the impressive 23-metre-long stainless steel whale, affectionately known as ‘The Blessing of the Big Fish’. Covered in 448 colourful enameled glass tiles, the whale lights up come nightfall, creating a stunning spectacle and an ideal photo op. You can even venture inside the whale's belly and gaze out at the sweeping views of the entire Anping Port area.

Address: Anyi Road, Anping District, Tainan

Advertising

Sky Bar

Sky Bar
Sky Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft Tainan Anping

Perched on the 16th floor, the Sky Bar is currently Tainan's highest rooftop lounge, offering breathtaking 270-degree views of the Anping Harbor. From this vantage point, you can look out at iconic landmarks like Yugiang Island, the Navy Destroyer Deyang Ship Park, and the Sunset Platform. Time your visit for the golden hour and soak in the sunset glow while enjoying specialty coffee and light bites.

Address: 16F, Sheraton Tainan Hotel, 108 Guangzhou Road, Anping District, Tainan

Tainan Garden Night Market

Tainan Garden Night Market
Tainan Garden Night Market
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tainan's Garden Night Market is one of the largest in southern Taiwan, brimming with a dizzying array of food stalls, roadside eateries, and game booths.

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

Open on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the night market draws both locals and visitors alike. The food selection is overwhelming (in the best way, of course) – think crispy sweet potato, stinky tofu, fresh milk mochi, sugar rice cakes, and much more.

Address: No. 533, Sec. 3, Hai'an Road, North District, Tainan
Opening hours: Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday (5pm - 12am)

Aloft Tainan Anping

Aloft Tainan Anping
Aloft Tainan Anping
Photograph: Courtesy Aloft Tainan Anping

Located across from the historic Eternal Golden Castle, Aloft Tainan Anping is the first Marriott International hotel in Tainan. Surrounded by top attractions like Yugiang Island, Anping Old Street, Anping Fort, and the Anping Tree House, this hotel is the ideal base for your Tainan getaway.

Featuring 115 spacious guest rooms, the hotel has a range of amenities on offer, including a Kid's Club and fitness centre. And when you've worked up an appetite, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant serves up a winning fusion of Western and Chinese flavours, as well as a rooftop bar where you can knock back expertly crafted cocktails.

Address: 108 Gwangju Road, Anping District, Tainan

Advertising

Day 4: Kaohsiung

Qijin

Qijin
Qijin
Photograph: Cara Hung

For the last day of your trip, set your sights on the charming island of Qijin in Kaohsiung. Easily reachable by ferry or car, this compact coastal gem is home to plenty of attractions, from the famous seafood street to the Qijin Forth, Mazu Temple, and lighthouse, and more. Whether you have half a day or a full day to spare, a trip to Qijin is well worth it.

Advertising

Photograph: Cara Hung

For the social media mavens among us, there are also numerous photo spots, including the lighthouse cafe Shoreline Coffee & Roaster, Qijin Rainbow Church, the Qijin Pear, and the mesmerising Qijin Star Tunnel, a former military defence tunnel that's now a photogenic attraction with lighting and projections displaying the 12 zodiac signs.

Photograph: Cara Hung

After emerging from the star-studded tunnel, you'll be greeted by the expansive views of Qijin Bay, where the crashing waves against the rocky coastline make for a truly picturesque scene.

Address: Lane 1, Miaoqian Road, Cijin District, Kaohsiung

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.