72 Hours in Taiwan: Your ultimate itinerary for a quick getaway

Located next to the famous Tashee Golf & Country Club, the Westin Tashee Resort in Taoyuan is surrounded by lush greenery, providing a serene escape from the city bustle. The resort offers a total of 205 guestrooms, all featuring private balconies with scenic views, the signature Westin Heavenly Bed, and complimentary in-room minibars.

While a bit out of the way, the Westin Tashee has everything you need, including multiple dining options ranging from refined Cantonese fare at Li Xuan to an international buffet at Seasonal Tastes. Guests can also enjoy late-night drinks, snacks, and live DJ performances at the Pool Bar.