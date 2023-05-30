Hong Kong
Hong Kong International Airport
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Hong Kong International Airport

The best things to do at Hong Kong Airport

Here are the best things to do at Hong Kong International Airport when you’ve a few hours to kill

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
If you're one of the many travellers flying to and from Hong Kong International Airport and looking for the best things to do while waiting for your flight or to kill time during your layover, you've come to the right place. Hong Kong International Airport has plenty of exciting activities to keep you entertained and energised before your next flight. From indulging in local cuisine to enjoying some retail therapy, there's something for everyone, including those travelling with kids. Here are some of the best things to do before you head off to your travel adventure. 

RECOMMENDED: Got time to explore the city? Tick your bucket list with our guide to the 50 most incredible things to do in Hong Kong. Want to explore something unique? Check out this list of quirky and unusual things to do in the city.

The best things to do at Hong Kong Airport

Relax, sleep, shower
Cathay Pacific's The Deck lounge I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Relax, sleep, shower

The airport has 24-hour pay-in lounges that provide access to facilities such as private resting rooms, food and drink bars, showers, and internet workstations. The Plaza Premium Lounge is the perfect place for you to kick back before a long flight, as it is situated in various parts of the airport and offers seasonal made-to-order entrees, hors d'oeuvres, and dessert delicacies. You can enjoy a glass of cocktail or a refreshing summer mocktail for you and your little one before boarding. Additionally, several airline lounges are available in the airport, so if you’re flying in business or first-class cabins, check with your airline if you can use their facilities. Cathay Pacific’s The Deck lounge, located near Gate 6, can accommodate up to 180 guests and offers hot dim sum and noodles at the airline’s iconic noodle bar, as well as eight shower suites where you can freshen up with Aesop toiletries. If you're eligible, take advantage of these lounges to make your airport experience more comfortable.

If you need quick showers, the airport also offers complimentary shower facilities with a hair dryer, shampoo and bath gel, and vending machines that allow you to get towels and other toiletries. 

Need to stay overnight but don’t want to miss your flight? Book a stay at the nearest hotels in HKIA.  

Indulge in local cuisine
Duddell's I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Indulge in local cuisine

Hong Kong International Airport’s food court is your last chance to taste classic Cantonese dishes before leaving the city. While the airport branch of the iconic Cantonese restaurant Yung Kee Restaurant is temporarily closed to serve travellers its famous roast goose, you can indulge in dim sum and barbecued meats at the airport venue of Michelin-starred Central restaurant Duddell's located on the level 7 food court of Terminal 1. For some authentic wonton noodles, Chee Kei down at level 6, serves congee, fried rice, and bowls of wontons with a mouthful of noodles. Tsui Wah on the other hand, located on level 8 departures area, is where you can try the famous crispy bun with sweet condensed milk and Hong Kong-style milk tea and other signatures like beef brisket curry, pork cartilage with tossed instant noodles, and Swiss sauce chicken wings. 

Savour international dishes
Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Savour international dishes

If you're craving international cuisine, there are plenty of options to choose from at Hong Kong International Airport. For a quick bite, head to the level 7 food court and try Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go, where you can enjoy grab-and-go British dishes created exclusively for HKIA, such as all-day breakfast plates with eggs and bacon or burgers and fries. If you're looking for a full-service restaurant and bar, check out Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar on the Terminal 1 arrival level 5, where you can savour dishes like eggs benedict, cajun chicken, pancakes and eggs, as well as refreshing cocktails and mocktails. For Japanese cuisine, find a seat at Sushi Taka, a sister brand of Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Saito, and enjoy miso soup, sashimi, tempura donburi, bento boxes, and more. 

Enjoy the open-air terrace
Hong Kong International Airport Sky Garden I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Enjoy the open-air terrace

If you’re looking for an open space to get some air, head up to level 7 East Hall, Departures and step out to the Sky Garden, an open-air terrace with plant boxes and metallic silhouette art pieces like bauhinia, goldfish, birds, butterflies and leaves that livens up the place.

Do note that a lot of people come here for a quick cigarette break, so we don’t recommend bringing the little ones with you as the air may be filled with smoke.

Engage in some retail therapy
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Engage in some retail therapy

Hong Kong International Airport has all the biggest high-end brand names under one roof to satisfy your big brand needs. There are tons of shops at Terminal 1 alone, so you literally get to have your pick of the best stores including brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Prada, and Versace. Shop everything from travel accessories, jewellery and watches, beauty and personal care products and fashion items. 

For travel essentials, you can check out Travelwell, Hong Kong International Airport's first autonomous convenience store. Located at the Sky Bridge entrance (near Gate 24), the unmanned store has a wide range of products available – including packaged food, drinks, souvenirs, and travel essentials – and uses IoT sensing technology to detect customers' movement routes and automates purchase processes. That means no checkouts, no queues, and no hassle. 

Go souvenir shopping
Hong Kong Disneyland store I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Go souvenir shopping

Bring a slice of Hong Kong with you on your travels by shopping for everything from edible souvenirs to Hong Kong-themed gifts. Kee Wah Bakery and Wing Wah Cake Shop are top choices for local delicacies and pastries, such as wife cakes and egg rolls. Additionally, visit Hong Kong Design Gallery and browse over 5,000 unique products created exclusively by local designers and creative talents. You can also take home items featuring Hong Kong's vibrant culture at homegrown lifestyle brand G.O.D., offering a range of Hong Kong-inspired products, from home furnishings to fashion items. 

Missed your chance to shop for some Hong Kong Disneyland knick-knacks? You can still bring the magic of Disneyland with you by visiting the Disneyland store located on Departures level 7. Purchase Hong Kong-exclusive Disneyland items featuring your favourite characters, including stuffed toys, bags, stationery, and more.

See multimedia art 
Waterfall Gardens I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

See multimedia art 

  • Art
  • Art

If you're tired of people-watching while whiling away your layover time, head to one of the Journey of Discovery zones at the airport to enjoy therapeutic and Instagrammable multimedia showcases. At the Meeters & Greeters Hall, you can check out a large digital screen by the Crystal Elevator that displays striking digital art pieces capturing the multifaceted spirit of Hong Kong. These pieces include aerial views of the city, sights of the harbour, and a toy crane machine featuring cartoon characters by local illustrators Din Dong, Bigsoil, and Mandycat. 

On the north and south sides of the Arrivals Hall, you can visit the Waterfall Gardens, which feature interactive experiences. Visitors can touch and play with cascading waterfalls, step on stones in the creek, watch water lilies bloom, or relax by the pond with turtles and frogs swimming by their feet.

Read more
Play interactive games with the kids
Wonder Eggshell I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Play interactive games with the kids

If you're travelling with your precious kiddos, Hong Kong International Airport provides engaging stations to keep them entertained. Buzz Zones, located at Terminal 1 near Gates 31, 41, and 62 on Departures level 6, feature interactive games and playground equipment where you and your little ones can have fun. Let them burn off some energy at the Wonder Eggshell play space in the East Hall on Departures level 6. The venue is available for ages 6 to 12 and presents an interactive giant eggshell structure where kiddos can climb, slide, and explore various curved net tunnels. Additionally, there are bird-themed digital games in the area. 

Occasionally, the airport showcases cultural exhibits, so make sure to check the official website to catch the next one when you fly. 

