The best bars in Taipei

Mad:Men
What is it? Mad:Men is a modern izakaya serving straightforward cocktails with expertly crafted small bites and comforting noodles. One of the recent openings in the area, it is the sister venue of the award-winning Room By Le Kief (#19 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021; #46 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2020), helmed by seasoned bartender Seven Yi.
Why we love it: The space is dimly lit in muted blue and grey tones, creating a relaxed atmosphere. Surprisingly spacious for an izakaya, it features a laid-back vibe complemented by moody background music, with tracks from Sabrina Claudio setting the perfect tone. The main attraction is the island bar, where Seven crafts clean, crisp, and tempting cocktails. No fuss, minimal garnish, just expertly crafted drinks that combine complex flavours while remaining perfectly balanced, so they won’t overpower your palate. You’ll still catch a hint of the theatrics that Room By Le Kief is known for, albeit in a more subdued manner; dry ice cools the glasses, but everything else leans into the current trend of minimalism.
Time Out tip: Must-tries include the Guava (NT$400), which captures the essence of the actual fruit – it’s like biting into a refreshing, liquefied guava in a glass. Another standout is the Truffle (NT$400), crafted with gin, truffle honey, and green tea mousse; it’s delicate yet bursting with complex flavours. Missing the offerings from Room By Le Kief? You can satisfy your cravings at Mad:Men and ask if they can whip up some of Le Kief’s signature cocktails.
Book here
68, Section 3, Heping East Road, Da’an District, Taipei
Mon, Wed-Sun 6pm-1am
@madmen.tw