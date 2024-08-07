Subscribe
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The best bars in Taipei

We bar-hop around the capital city of Taiwan to discover the best tipples in town

Tatum Ancheta
Written by Tatum Ancheta
Editor-in-Chief, Time Out Hong Kong
Hongkongers have long found their weekend escape in Taiwan, where a quick half-hour flight and wallet-friendly accommodations make it an easy getaway. Taipei, the buzzing capital, isn’t just for the usual cultural jaunts, street food binges, or relaxing in tea rooms, people have also been coming here for their diverse drinking scene. Trust me, after a few nights of bar hopping with the locals, you'll see that Taiwan knows how to drink – expect a drink or two, or maybe more, if your memory holds up after a dizzying bar crawl. Whether you're down for beer or highballs at a local izakaya, or up for discovering hidden speakeasy-style bars, a lot is in store. 

And with the crop of younger generations of bartenders helping build a new community of drinking dens that offer fun and immersive experiences with well crafted drinks that spotlights local and seasonal ingredients and its terroir in its DNA, a cocktail here is worth flying in for. 

Here’s Time Out’s list of must-try drinking spots that our team has visited and knocked back a few drinks at while in Taipei. Keep reading to scout out your next favourite watering hole. 

Been somewhere on this list and loved it? Know of a bar that should be on this list? Let us know! Tag us on Instagram and use the hashtag #TimeOutDrinkList. 

The best bars in Taipei

Mad:Men

Mad:Men
Mad:Men
Mad:Men's Seven Yi: Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Mad:Men is a modern izakaya serving straightforward cocktails with expertly crafted small bites and comforting noodles. One of the recent openings in the area, it is the sister venue of the award-winning Room By Le Kief (#19 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021; #46 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2020), helmed by seasoned bartender Seven Yi.

Why we love it: The space is dimly lit in muted blue and grey tones, creating a relaxed atmosphere. Surprisingly spacious for an izakaya, it features a laid-back vibe complemented by moody background music, with tracks from Sabrina Claudio setting the perfect tone. The main attraction is the island bar, where Seven crafts clean, crisp, and tempting cocktails. No fuss, minimal garnish, just expertly crafted drinks that combine complex flavours while remaining perfectly balanced, so they won’t overpower your palate. You’ll still catch a hint of the theatrics that Room By Le Kief is known for, albeit in a more subdued manner; dry ice cools the glasses, but everything else leans into the current trend of minimalism. 

Time Out tip: Must-tries include the Guava (NT$400), which captures the essence of the actual fruit – it’s like biting into a refreshing, liquefied guava in a glass. Another standout is the Truffle (NT$400), crafted with gin, truffle honey, and green tea mousse; it’s delicate yet bursting with complex flavours. Missing the offerings from Room By Le Kief? You can satisfy your cravings at Mad:Men and ask if they can whip up some of Le Kief’s signature cocktails.

Book here
68, Section 3, Heping East Road, Da’an District, Taipei  
Mon, Wed-Sun 6pm-1am
@madmen.tw

Under Lab

Under Lab
Under Lab
Under Lab's Pei Liu: Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Founded by Pei Liu, Under Lab (#72 Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 51-100 list) is more than just a bar – it's a cocktail lab tucked away underground. Here, every drink is a masterpiece, meticulously crafted using experimental techniques and culinary methods. They focus on tea and the flavours of the season.

Why we love it: The bar’s design is all about its spectacular offerings, featuring a central island bar where you can watch Pei and skilled bartenders, including 2023 Diageo World Class Taiwan Champion, Green Liu, whip up beautifully crafted concoctions right before your eyes. Gone are the days of sipping in the shadows; here, a spotlight shines directly on the bar so you can snap those envy-inducing shots for your ‘gram while getting a good look at what's in your glass. They really get creative with their ingredients, often blending culinary expertise into their drinks for a delicious twist. 

Time Out tip: You can enjoy a drink or two (starts at NT$400) from their teatails, art, or seasonal menu. But for the full experience, opt for the food pairing tasting menu (NT$2280/person), which includes wine, five cocktails, four canapés, one non-alcoholic drink, and a serving of ice cream.

Book here
Lane 308, Guangfu S Road, 51 B1, Da’an District, Taipei, 106
Mon-Sun 7pm-1am
+886 981238531
@u_n_d_e_r_l_a_b

Tei by O'bond

Tei by O’bond
Tei by O’bond
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? A hidden tea-focused bar founded by Tom Liu, the owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Wok by O'bond. Designed to provide a tranquil and serene experience, the bar is tucked away behind dark wood panelling, with only a round wall lamp and a narrow alley indicating the entrance. You can’t just walk in; reservations are required to fully enjoy the experience. 

Why we love it: Tea is at the heart of most cocktail bars in Taipei, but Tei by O'bond elevates this tea tradition through its curated decor and offerings. The narrow alley leading to the venue encourages you to slow down as you approach. Once inside, you'll be welcomed by a tea room, and the servers will guide you through a tea ceremony where you pour your cup. When it reaches 80 percent full, the door to the bar opens. The best seat, of course, is at the bar, where you can chat with the bartenders. It lacks the rowdy vibe typical of bars; instead, it’s classy and elegant, highlighting the diverse teas of Taiwan. Cocktails range from light to dark, featuring fewer garnishes and a greater emphasis on quality ingredients.

Time Out tip: Start with the easy-to-drink number 1, which features peaty whisky, Sijichun green tea, ponkan, and pineapple. Next, move on to the umami-packed clarified punch-style drink, number 5, made with Hungyun yellow tea and fruit vinegar. Finally, try the Negroni-style number 13. It's earthy with a lingering tannic finish that evokes the notes of vintage bitters from bygone eras (all priced NT$400).

Book by messaging through Facebook or Instagram
553 Guangfu S Road, Xinyi District, Taipei
Thu-Mon 8pm-2am

Drizzle by Fourplay

Drizzle by Fourplay
Drizzle by Fourplay
Mona Allen I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Drizzle is the innovative sibling of Taipei's beloved Fourplay bar, which has been a staple in Da’an District for over a decade. Founded by one of Taiwan's most celebrated mixologists, Allen Cheng, Drizzle puts the spotlight on Taiwan's natural bounty. 

Why we love it: Drizzle is Allen's playground for spreading the gospel of sustainability and his passion for the environment, showing us how to coexist with nature, one cocktail at a time. Every six months, he ventures into the mountains to forage fresh ingredients for his creative concoctions. The bar’s decor reflects this ethos, featuring a stunning centrepiece: a bonsai high-altitude tea tree housed in an aquarium, complete with fish and shrimps that keep the water pristine by controlling algae. There's also a 50-year-old magnolia tree at the entrance, which has a private dining area built around it; the magnolia's falling flowers often find their way into Allen's infusions.  

Time Out tip: You'll find a lot of tea-based drinks on the menu, ranging from sweet and refreshing to spirit-forward. If you like stiff drinks, Allen recommends trying their signature Negroni (NT$400), made with homemade cedar-infused gin. Watch out for his new cocktails coming up in October, which will include the cheeky Mona Allen (NT$400), a vodka sour concoction with green tea and Hawaiian long pepper, served with an ice block debossed with the Mona Lisa and placed on a frame with a surprise image of Allen taking the place of the iconic Leonardo da Vinci painting.

Book here
61, Dongfeng St, Da’an District, Taipei 
Mon-Thur 6pm-1am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am
+886 227073802
@drizzle_by_fourplay

Infinity and Beyond

Infinity and Beyond
Infinity and Beyond
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Infinity and Beyond (#61 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 51-100 list) is the clever creation of Mars Chang, the organiser of the recently concluded Taiwan Can Drink event, which showcased 12 of the city’s top bars all under one roof this August in Taipei. Inspired by his favourite Toy Story character, Buzz Lightyear, this bar takes you on a cosmic journey beyond the ordinary. 

Why we love it: It's a fun concept that turns the bar into a playful playground for veteran bartender Mars. As you step through the entrance, it feels like you're entering a spacecraft, setting the stage for a stellar experience. Inside, the bar is lined with clear bottles like a cosmic lab straight out of a sci-fi movie, with screens on the walls acting as windows to the galaxy. Some of the city’s fresh faces in the bar scene cut their teeth here before launching their own spots. This place proves that bars should be entertaining. If it doesn't make you feel like a kid at heart, it’ll at least send you out the door with a little extra happiness. 

Time Out tip: The menu is divided into three parts: texture, clarification, and carbonation. So, you can explore drinks based on your vibe – from skinny to fizzy to creamy. Try the refreshing, herbal bell pepper-flavoured lim (NT$400) or go for something creamy yet savoury with the Egg Nog Egg (NT$420) topped with a shavings of mascarpone cheese.   

Book here 
13, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua S Road, Da’an District, Taipei 
Sun-Thur 8pm-2am, Fri-Sat 8pm-3am
+886 287718890
@infinitybeyond_tw

HiBoRu

HiBoRu
HiBoRu
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? A Japanese retro-themed bar by Mark Huang, this spot serves up a blast from the past with its eclectic old-school izakaya vibe, inspired by the fusion of Japanese and Taiwanese cultures. Expect highballs, fun cocktails, and hearty bar food featuring their signature take on Taiwanese street food classics.

Why we love it: The old-school ambience makes you feel like you’re stepping into a bygone era, complete with vintage posters adorning tiled walls and ceiling fans turning lazily overhead. It’s the perfect place to let your hair down – casual and great for after-work dinners and drinks. Stay past 10pm, and you’ll find bar industry folks enjoying huge pints of highballs to shake off their after-work blues.

Time Out tip: The menu offers a dizzying array of highballs (NT$290 per drink) served with creative touches and playful garnishes, from candies to pickled jalapeños. They also offer signature cocktails (NT$380 per drink) named after classic Japanese shows and anime.

Book here
2, Lane 20, Section 1, Jianguo North Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei
Mon-Sat 7pm-3.30am 
+886 287722532
@hiboru.taipei

Bar Without 

Bar Without 
Bar Without 
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Led by brand director Pedison Kao, the 2024 Diageo World Class Taiwan Champion, Bar Without is an intimate gem in Anhe that embraces minimalism and the intriguing concept of 'without'. 

Why we love it: It's experimental and reinterprets classic cocktails. Traditional concoctions receive a clever twist – ingredients are often swapped out for local products or homemade alternatives, resulting in drinks that are both natural and perfectly balanced, all while redefining what a cocktail can be. Expect drinks like the Martini Without Olive, which uses Olive Leaf Gin, spirulina, colourless soy sauce, and kombucha to achieve that umami taste without the olive and brine.

Time Out tip: Do check out their second location in Ximen District, which has all the DNA of their original bar but offers an overall different experience.

Book here 
27, Section 2, Anhe Road., Da’an District, Taipei
Mon-Sun 7pm-1.30am
+886 227062567
@barwithout

Futura

Futura
Futura
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Futura opened its doors in May 2024 and serves as the second bar from William Wu, the mastermind behind the award-winning British pub, The Public House (#44 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024). With a sleek nod to the future, the bar prominently features the Futura typeface in its branding and emphasises cutting-edge uses of food, fruits, and botanicals through the art of fermentation.

Why we love it: You can expect to find unique offerings that we don’t often see in modern menus, featuring traditional fermented beverages like Kvass, a low-alcohol beverage made from fermented cereal, and mead, created by fermenting honey and water. They also brew their own kombucha and experiment with various ingredients to produce distinctive flavours that are incorporated into their creations, such as fermenting koji with tomatoes or crafting their own wine from seasonal fruits. For example, their last batch of strawberries was turned into wine, which is available until supplies last.

Time Out tip: Stick around past midnight for a comforting complimentary cup of soup – a beloved tradition at The Public House. Instead of the usual chicken soup, this time you’ll be treated to a warming seafood bouillabaisse to send you off in style.

Book here 
143, Section 3, Heping East Road, Da’an District, Taipei
Sun, Mon-Thu 7pm-1am, Fri- Sat 7pm-2am
+886 227320035
@futura_by_tph

Bar Pun

Bar Pun
Bar Pun
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? It’s one of the city’s speakeasy-style joints that hide behind inconspicuous entrances. To get in, you’ll need to stroll down a typical small alleyway and press a fire alarm. Bar Pun is a perfect example of how the Taiwanese love their wordplay, with words that can have double meanings based on pronunciation. We spotted this cleverness all over Taipei, but Bar Pun takes it up a notch by literally putting 'pun' in its name. In the Taiwanese dialect, ‘bar’ sounds like ‘bee’, and ‘pun’ resembles 'fragrance', creating a fun twist and serving as the starting point of their identity.  

Why we love it: The bar is spacious, offering plenty of room for a cosy date night at the long bar counter or in any of their dining tables. Their menu features clever interpretations of classic cocktails like the Yuzu-cillin and JL378 Aviation, each paired with little notes that are either amusing or poetic. They also curate a selection of drinks that tell a story inspired by nature, with flavours ranging from refreshing ocean notes to earthy mountain undertones and delicate floral flavours. It’s a delightful experience that’s all about clean, balanced sips.  

Time Out tip: For those nights when you want to escape into a different world, book a seat for the immersive experience, Nest by Pun, tucked away beneath the bar.

Book here 
5, Lane 378, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei 
Mon-Fri 7.30pm-1.30am,  7.30pm-2am
+886 2 27005000
@bar_pun

Nest by Pun

Nest by Pun
Nest by Pun
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Nest by Pun is Bar Pun’s secret second act, and it’s like stepping into a whimsical beehive disguised beneath the already hidden bar. It's an immersive experience packed with lights, sounds, and a touch of theatrical flair. Getting in isn’t just a walk in the park – you need a VIP token from Bar Pun, and you’ll want to reserve that in advance.

Why we love it: Walking into the space feels more like entering a magical cave, with its hive-inspired design flowing from the ceiling to the walls. Once inside, you're in for an artistic show, an ultimate escape from reality. The bar snagged the 'Best Cocktail Menu' award at the 2024 Asia 50 Best Bars with its Tales by Nest menu featuring an adventurous exploration of flavours. Choose your own adventure, from a refreshing Tom Collins to a spirit-forward concoction, you can pick and match your style. The intricacy of the venue, along with its well-thought-out menu and the creation of at least one homemade ingredient for all 20 cocktails, seems like a Herculean task for a 12-seater bar, but it showcases the dedication and commitment of the team behind the stick.  

Time Out tip: You can book to experience the minimum cover of $1,580, which includes two cocktails, a tea, and some chicken crisps. And if you’re still thirsty for more, ask about the secret menu – starting at $200, this selection features tea-scented drinks, Ramos Fizz, nutty and fruity options, as well as shots. 

Book here
1F, 5, Lane 378, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Da'an District, Taipei
Tue-Sat 8pm-2.30am 
+886 227005000
@nest_by_pun 

The Public House

The Public House
The Public House
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Nicknamed 'Pub' by Taipei bargoers, The Public House (#44 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024) is William Wu's award-winning bar and one of the most popular spots in Taiwan, covering up to 200 guests per night. This inviting British pub-style bar offers artisan cocktails and hearty bar bites in an easy-going yet lively atmosphere.

Why we love it: It's the perfect late-night hangout where you’ll often spot bar industry folks cosying up until the wee hours. The relaxed vibe kicks off in the evening when it opens by 7pm with ambient jazz music, but by 9pm, things really heat up as late-night revellers begin to trickle in, turning the fun dial up a notch. With its friendly staff and chill vibe, it’s the perfect spot for building connections that thrive just as quickly as the drinks pour.  

Time Out tip: Be sure to order their French fries – thick, crunchy, and perfect for soaking up the good times and, yes, the booze. Stick around past midnight for those complimentary cups of chicken soup, a beloved ritual everyone looks forward to. After all, nothing says "I had a fantastic night" quite like warming up with a comforting bowl of soup after a few drinks. 

Book here
143, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei 
Tue to Sun 7pm to 4am
+886 227010053
@thepublichouse_taipei

Knock Knock

Knock Knock
Knock Knock
Consomme I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Knock Knock is one of the newly opened hotspots in Taipei, run by real-life partners Kevin Lo and Emma Tai. This two-floor venue offers different experiences: on the ground floor, diners can enjoy hearty meals paired with easy low-ABV drinks, while upstairs is where the elevated mixology takes place, serving up creative cocktails that blend contrasting influences from East and West, alongside delicious fried food. 

Why we love it: Knock Knock gets its name from the classic joke, which sets the vibe for a fun and interactive experience. This familiar setup invites guests to have a lighthearted exchange with the bartenders, who kick things off by playfully knocking on the bar before making your drink. The place has a modern and trendy feel, serving up killer cocktails that are not just balanced and creative, but also downright delicious.  

Time Out tip: Must-try drinks include the savoury Americano twist, Consomme (NT$420), made with tomato, bay leaf, and thyme, as well as the White Radish Soup (NT$400), a Gibson martini twist with radish, seaweed, shiso, and rhubarb.

Book here
1F, 107-1, Section 4, Xinyi Road, Da'an District, Taipei 
Tue-Sun 7pm-2am 
+886 223252379
@knockknock_tw

Commons

Commons
Commons
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

What is it? Commons is a cosy neighbourhood bar created by Jaffee Hsu, the man behind the Taiwan Bar Awards and Gin Festival Taipei. Designed to feel like a welcoming home, the space features comfortable leather couches and a warm wooden interior. As you step inside, you’re greeted by an atmosphere that evokes the charm of someone’s living room, complete with guitars and vinyl records adorning the walls. 

Why we love it: The thoughtfully curated decor adds a personal touch, creating the perfect atmosphere to unwind with friends or catch up over a drink. Whether you're a regular or a first-time visitor, Commons offers a unique sense of belonging, where everyone can feel at home.  

Time Out tip: Here, you can indulge in tacos, crispy chicken wings, pizza, pasta, and fries that can be paired with easygoing cocktails (NT$380/drink). Choose from classic favourites or fruity twists like the Banana Old Fashioned, Grape Martini, and Guava Green daiquiri.  

Book here
447-48, Guangfu S Road, Xinyi District, Taipei 
Mon-Sat 7pm-2am 
+886 223450050
@commons_taipei

Indulge Experimental Bistro

Indulge Experimental Bistro
Indulge Experimental Bistro
Photograph: Courtesy Indulge Experimental Bistro

What is it? Ranked #11 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 and #21 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019, Indulge is one of the longest-running bars in Taipei, having opened in 2009 and helmed by award-winning Aki Wang. It is a bistro that creatively uses local ingredients and teas in its cocktails. 

Why we love it: The offerings here focus on Taiwanese ingredients and modern techniques, with both the drink and food menus evolving every 12 to 15 months to keep things fresh and exciting. This dynamic approach not only provides guests with indulgent food and drink experiences, but also highlights the richness of Taiwan’s culinary landscape and its diverse agricultural heritage.

Time Out tip: Follow them at Indulge Bistro on Instagram to stay updated with seasonal offerings and watch out for scheduled bar shifts. Aki and head bartender Grace Tsai frequently travel around the region to share their creative cocktails with audiences.

Book here
11, Lane 219, Section 1, Fuxing South Road, Da’an District, Taipei
+886 2 2773 0080
@indulgebistro

Bar Mood

Bar Mood
Bar Mood
Photograph: Courtesy Bar Mood

What is it? Situated in the bustling commercial district of Taipei, Bar Mood – founded by veteran bartender Nick Wu in 2017 – has become one of the city’s most popular cocktail bars, showcasing Taiwanese ingredients and whisky. It has consistently ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list and proudly made its re-entry at #37 in 2024. 

Why we love it: Bar Mood is one of the pioneering cocktail bars in Taipei and has been instrumental in spotlighting Taiwanese ingredients on its menu. Their creative cocktails are crafted using methods that often include distillation, fat separation, filtration, and Japanese bartending techniques.

Time Out tip: In addition to cocktails, whisky enthusiasts can browse an extensive selection of whiskies, featuring Taiwan's Kavalan and highly sought-after Japanese varieties.

Book here 
53, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei 
+886 905773621
@barmood_taipei

