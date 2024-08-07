The best bars in Taipei

We bar-hop around the capital city of Taiwan to discover the best tipples in town

Hongkongers have long found their weekend escape in Taiwan, where a quick half-hour flight and wallet-friendly accommodations make it an easy getaway. Taipei, the buzzing capital, isn’t just for the usual cultural jaunts, street food binges, or relaxing in tea rooms, people have also been coming here for their diverse drinking scene. Trust me, after a few nights of bar hopping with the locals, you'll see that Taiwan knows how to drink – expect a drink or two, or maybe more, if your memory holds up after a dizzying bar crawl. Whether you're down for beer or highballs at a local izakaya, or up for discovering hidden speakeasy-style bars, a lot is in store.

And with the crop of younger generations of bartenders helping build a new community of drinking dens that offer fun and immersive experiences with well crafted drinks that spotlights local and seasonal ingredients and its terroir in its DNA, a cocktail here is worth flying in for.

Here’s Time Out’s list of must-try drinking spots that our team has visited and knocked back a few drinks at while in Taipei. Keep reading to scout out your next favourite watering hole.

Been somewhere on this list and loved it? Know of a bar that should be on this list? Let us know! Tag us on Instagram and use the hashtag #TimeOutDrinkList.

