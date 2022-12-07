The best Airbnbs in Hong Kong

Located in the heart of the up-and-coming area of Wan Chai, this Hong Kong Airbnb is a minimalist studio with so much to offer. From its location next to the historic building, Blue House, to its unique design and private balcony, this place is well worth a stay. As it's a well-sized studio, it can comfortably sleep two guests in one bed and has space for chilling by the TV or making something (quick) in the kitchen. Alternatively, head down to one of the nearby coffee shops, restaurants and bars to see what tickles your fancy.