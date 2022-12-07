The best Airbnbs in Hong Kong

1. The luxury apartment in North Point
This luxury Airbnb in Hong Kong sits within a great location near the signature tram station inside the 'Wet Market'. On the same street, pick up some delicious Chinese food from Yue Restaurant or head to the convenience store on the ground floor of your building. Inside the apartment, there are two bedrooms – but six beds across the space – and 1.5 bathrooms, along with a minimalist, warm design throughout. Live in luxury with your friends and enjoy everything that Hong Kong has to offer on your doorstep.