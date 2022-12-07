Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong Airbnbs, Luxury Beach House, Time Out Hong Kong
Courtesy: Airbnb

The best Airbnbs in Hong Kong

From down-to-earth Sheung Wan to urban To Kwa Wan, these are the best Airbnbs in Hong Kong

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Some Hongkongers may describe their living conditions in our densely populated city as uncomfortably cosy. But surprisingly, there are many creative spaces and homes that exist in Hong Kong. In fact, many homeowners are generous enough to share their precious living space with travellers and staycayers alike. We’ve curated some of the best Airbnbs that we’d like to stay in because, let’s be real now, who doesn't fantasise about living in a swanky home in Hong Kong for a few days?

Best Airbnbs in Hong Kong

The luxury apartment in North Point
Courtesy: Airbnb

This luxury Airbnb in Hong Kong sits within a great location near the signature tram station inside the 'Wet Market'. On the same street, pick up some delicious Chinese food from Yue Restaurant or head to the convenience store on the ground floor of your building. Inside the apartment, there are two bedrooms – but six beds across the space – and 1.5 bathrooms, along with a minimalist, warm design throughout. Live in luxury with your friends and enjoy everything that Hong Kong has to offer on your doorstep.

The dreamy beach house in Hung Shing Yeh Beach
Courtesy: Airbnb

Looking for a beach retreat from big city life? This dreamy beach house right on Hung Shing Yeh Beach is the one. Featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this Hong Kong Airbnb is ideal for a group of friends. Styled in contemporary design, this place brings a coastal luxury feel – along with the giant deck with surrounding ocean and mountain views. In one word, it's epic. Do it!

The rooftop apartment in Cheu Chau
Courtesy: Airbnb

For the ultimate Cheung Chau experience, book a stay in this rooftop Airbnb. Known to Hong Kong as 'long island' – or affectionately nicknamed 'dumbbell island' – this place is filled with amazing things to do (and eat). Try the mango mochi – it's a local delicacy that's absolutely delicious – before spending time walking along the beach or joining one of the island's many hikes. As for the apartment, it sits a two-minute walk from the ferry port, offers stunning views over the harbour and has space for up to four guests. Time to pour something cold for the sunset, right?

The minimalist studio in Wan Chai
Courtesy: Airbnb

Located in the heart of the up-and-coming area of Wan Chai, this Hong Kong Airbnb is a minimalist studio with so much to offer. From its location next to the historic building, Blue House, to its unique design and private balcony, this place is well worth a stay. As it's a well-sized studio, it can comfortably sleep two guests in one bed and has space for chilling by the TV or making something (quick) in the kitchen. Alternatively, head down to one of the nearby coffee shops, restaurants and bars to see what tickles your fancy. 

The farm retreat in Tsiu Keng Pang Uk
Courtesy: Airbnb

Contrary to popular belief, Hong Kong is not all concrete jungle. Not exactly your typical log cabin, this luxe two-story farmhouse has a large stone feature wall and trendy decor. For those who miss the fresh air and open spaces of the countryside, this is the perfect getaway.

The eclectic studio in Mid-Levels
Courtesy: Airbnb

This tastefully decorated studio space in Sheung Wan is full of character and personality with a quirky, offbeat vibe. Marvel at the colourful eggshell wall and catch some z’s with the giant blue sheep inside the apartment.

