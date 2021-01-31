50 incredible things to do in Hong Kong right now

Museums, theme parks, hikes, cultural hubs, and a whole lot of shopping – discover the best things you can do in the 852

February 2021: This month, Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day take centre stage! While celebrations will not be the same due to the ongoing health crisis, which has resulted in temporary closures of numerous events, there are still plenty of fun and safe things you can see and do in town. Before you make plans for the weekend, however, be sure to stay aware of Hong Kong's current social distancing guidelines!

We don't like to brag (ok, maybe just a little), but Hong Kong is truly one of the most unique cities in the world. From bustling street markets to luxurious shopping malls, Michelin-starred restaurants to classic Hong Kong street food, vibrant street art to world-class exhibitions, not to mention, the abundance of greenery found in all parts of the city – whatever you're looking for, there are plenty of places to visit and activities to keep you happily entertained. Follow our comprehensive guide below and discover all the best things to see, do, and eat in Hong Kong.

Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList.

You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.