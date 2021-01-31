50 incredible things to do in Hong Kong right now
Museums, theme parks, hikes, cultural hubs, and a whole lot of shopping – discover the best things you can do in the 852
February 2021: This month, Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day take centre stage! While celebrations will not be the same due to the ongoing health crisis, which has resulted in temporary closures of numerous events, there are still plenty of fun and safe things you can see and do in town. Before you make plans for the weekend, however, be sure to stay aware of Hong Kong's current social distancing guidelines!
We don't like to brag (ok, maybe just a little), but Hong Kong is truly one of the most unique cities in the world. From bustling street markets to luxurious shopping malls, Michelin-starred restaurants to classic Hong Kong street food, vibrant street art to world-class exhibitions, not to mention, the abundance of greenery found in all parts of the city – whatever you're looking for, there are plenty of places to visit and activities to keep you happily entertained. Follow our comprehensive guide below and discover all the best things to see, do, and eat in Hong Kong.
Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList.
You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.
The best things to do in Hong Kong
1. Visit a Chinese New Year Flower Market
What is it? An open-air flower market featuring bountiful offerings of orchid, cherry blossoms, daffodils, and other festive blooms.
Why go? It's one of the city's most important Chinese New Year traditions to visit a flower market and bring home some decorative florals.
Don’t miss: Traditional CNY flowers and fruits you should be bringing home for an auspicious year! Check out our guide here on what to buy.
2. Feel the festivities at shopping malls
What is it? CNY-themed decoration popping up in local shopping malls.
Why go? You're guaranteed plenty of photo opts.
Don’t miss: The adorable Disney Tsum Tsum display at Langham Place, or the bright and cheerful 'emograms' display at Times Square. Click here to discover more festive displays around town.
3. Geek over Superman and Wonder Woman
What is it? A special exhibition entirely dedicated to DC Comics' famous characters.
Why go? A jaw-dropping collection of life-size superhero figures, costumes, movie props, as well as original artworks and comic pages will be on display, starring heroes and villains from Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and more.
Don’t miss: The pop-up shop with nifty superhero-themed souvenirs, and the interactive game zone where visitors can play detective in their very own comic and help the superhero defeat the bad guy!
4. Cycle from East to West of the New Territories
What is it? A 60km cycling track that allows cyclists to explore different parts of the New Territories.
Why go? The track stretches from Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan, and snakes through numerous neighbourhoods that are well worth exploring including Yuen Long, Tai Po, and Sha Tin.
Don’t miss: The combination of refreshing seaside views along with lush greenery, offering respite for those who wish to get away from the bustling city.
5. Explore Hong Kong's coolest neighbourhood
What is it? Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong known for its textiles industry.
Why go? Thanks to the wave of young creatives who have recently taken up residence in the neighbourhood, Sham Shui Po is now home to a mixture of old and new, from traditional eateries to hipster cafes, old vinyl shops to quirky, modern lifestyle stores.
Don’t miss: Apart from places to eat and shop, do pay a visit to historical spots such as the Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb Museum or take a short walk up to Garden Hill for an unobstructed view of Sham Shui Po.
6. Hop on the iconic Star Ferry
What is it? Historic (and super cheap) transportation taking locals between Kowloon and Hong Kong Island.
Why go? Get the best views of the iconic Hong Kong skyline along Victoria Harbour (we’re talking about that same shot of Hong Kong you see in every Hollywood movie featuring the city). It’s one of the cheapest and most pleasant modes of transport in the city.
Don’t miss: While the lower deck is closer to the water, the upper deck offers far better views of the waterfront. Hop on both day and night for two different but equally impressive views.
7. Nibble on local street food
What is it? Delicious streetside snacks that can be found in nearly every part of the city. These uniquely Hong Kong nibbles range from curry fishballs and siu mai on a stick to deep-fried veggies and offal.
Why go? It's a quick and easy way to settle your hunger pangs, and by far the most wallet-friendly way to get an authentic taste of Hong Kong.
Don’t miss: Imitation shark’s fin soup is definitely worth a try. The thick, umami broth is made with glass noodles and shredded black fungus, as well as shredded chicken, fish, or duck. Add a splash of vinegar, sesame oil, and white pepper for an extra punch of flavours.
8. Mosey around Tai O Fishing Village
What is it? Known as the ‘Venice of Hong Kong’, Tai O is home to many stilt houses or traditional bamboo houses in the water supported by stone columns.
Why go? A quaint little village inhabited by the Tanka 'boat-people' for more than 200 years. Stroll through the semi-floating market for a plethora of dried seafood and traditional snacks, or hop on a boat tour and view one of Hong Kong’s last standing stilt settlements up close.
Don’t miss: Try the sugar-dusted Chinese-style doughnuts from Tai O Bakery. The queue there is infamously long, but it's well worth the wait.
9. Meet the Big Buddha
What is it? Tian Tan Buddha (more commonly referred to as the Big Buddha) is the largest outdoor seated Buddha in the world. Visitors must climb a calf-aching 268 steps before reaching the statue.
Why go? It’s easily Hong Kong’s most recognisable and iconic attraction (not counting the city skyline). Also, the Buddha sits at Po Lin Monastery, one of the world’s most important Buddist sanctums.
Don’t miss: The Ngong Ping 360 Skyrail cable car. Not only a provider of stunning views of Lantau Island’s natural beauty but the cable car also helps you skip all those steps. Opt for the crystal cabin which comes equipped with a glass bottom, allowing you a unique view of the countryside.
10. Experience riding the ding-dings via Hong Kong Trams
What is it? Hong Kong trams are a city icon and the method of public transport that best retains an old-school feel – where you get on at the back and pay by the driver as you exit at the front.
Why go? Affectionately known as the 'ding-ding' (because rather than having a car horn, they have bells that ring), trams provide a super affordable way to tour Hong Kong Island. From the ride, you can catch all the city sights between Shau Kei Wan all the way to Kennedy Town.
Don’t miss: The new air-conditioned fleet, which makes all the difference on a hot summer’s day. You can also take a ride on the TramOramic Tour, a sight-seeing tram featuring audio guides of the city’s history.
11. Do it for the 'gram at the Monster Building
What is it? A conglomeration of five incredibly dense and stacked residential complexes in Quarry Bay.
Why go? Pretty much anyone and everyone who's ever been to Hong Kong has taken a photo of this location. This popular Instagram spot has served as the backdrop to Hollywood blockbusters like Ghost in the Shell and Transformers: Age of Extinction.
Don’t miss: There's actually a banner at the estate telling visitors to ask permission before taking photos – so, ask! Also, be sure you don't disrupt the residents and respect their privacy!
12. See a dim sum cart in action at Lin Heung Tea House
What is it? A Hong Kong dining institution offering some of the best dim sums in Hong Kong.
Why go? Aside from the obvious reason of eating dim sum, you'll also get to see the traditional way of ordering dim sum from a cart pushed around the restaurant.
Don’t miss: Round off your meal with their baked sago custard pudding, a traditional Chinese dessert that is rarely served at restaurants nowadays.
13. Get your culture on at Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
What is it? A massive independent art space repurposed from a 150-year-old police station in Central.
Why go? The art hub consists of 16 heritage buildings, art galleries, and various quality bars and restaurants. Art lovers can revel at world-class exhibitions and theatre performances, while foodies can feast at a range of themed eateries that incorporate innovative cooking with local culture and history of the site.
Don’t miss: The conservation efforts alone are worth a visit. There are still century-old prison cells as well as other features of the restored Central Police Station that remain.
14. Take a picture of neon signs
What is it? Hong Kong's most iconic light fixtures that fill the city with all sorts of fluorescent colours.
Why go? Sadly, these glowing signs are being taken down one by one and replaced by boring plastic signs, so capture these lights that give our city its unique, grimy charisma while you still can!
Don’t miss: Streets like Jaffe Road in Wan Chai, Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, or Cheung Sha Wan Road and Lai Chi Kok Road in Sham Shui Po still have a number of neon signs that still hang from buildings.
15. Rummage for hidden gems at the Temple Street Night Market
What is it? A nightly street bazaar where hundreds of stalls pop up after the sun goes down, offering a dizzying array of knick-knacks.
Why go? Rummage through colourful bric-a-brac, watches, fans, electronic gadgets, clothes, knock-offs, antiques, paintings – all for brilliant prices after some intense haggling.
Don’t miss: Enjoy streetside karaoke performances or visit a street stall fortune-teller for a cheeky face and palm reading, though it's best to take everything with a grain of salt.
16. Burn calories with a view at Dragon’s Back
What is it? A popular and picturesque hike that offers stunning views of Tai Tam, Shek O, and Big Wave Bay as you walk along the mountain ridge.
Why go? It’s one of the simplest hikes but incredibly rewarding with panoramic views of the sun, sea, mountains, and outlying islands. Cool off at Big Wave Bay or Shek O beach afterwards and enjoy a well-deserved meal from the many eateries there.
Don’t miss: The paragliding opportunities – but be sure to do some research beforehand. To book a paragliding experience, contact Ascendia Sports.
17. Climb up The Peak via the Peak Tram
What is it? The quickest and most picturesque way to get up to The Peak, Hong Kong’s Island’s highest point, rising 1,300 feet above sea level as it passes the city’s buildings at an almost impossible gradient.
Why go? The historic Tram heaves itself up the steep incline continuously from 7am to 10pm and gives passengers plenty of time to gape at the breathtaking views of the city.
Don’t miss: The bird’s eye view of our incredible metropolis from the Peak Circle Walk once you’ve reached the summit.
18. Get spiritual at Wong Tai Sin Temple
What is it? One of Hong Kong’s biggest and busiest temples, Wong Tai Sin Temple is home to three religions – Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism.
Why go? The temple complex boasts gorgeously ornamented buildings where visitors can soak in the atmosphere created by the incense and prayers. It’s also the go-to place for worship or big celebrations such as Buddha’s birthday – if you don’t mind the crowds.
Don’t miss: The 'supposedly' accurate fortune-telling ritual, aka 'kau chim', where you are to shake a bamboo cylinder containing various fortune sticks. The stick that falls out is the one that holds your fortune.
19. Feel the thrill at Hong Kong Ocean Park
What is it? The city’s original and popular marine theme park, Ocean Park is home to many adrenaline-inducing amusement rides and animal habitats of both the aquatic and land-based variety.
Why go? See two adorable giant panda bears named Ying Ying and Le Le in their natural habitat and grab a selfie as they munch on bamboo. You can also meet and interact with adorable penguins, seals, and dolphins up close.
Don’t miss: Get on the rollercoaster Mine Train. The ride stands at 69 ft high offering dramatic views of the sea and mountainside in between crazy dips and turns. Thrill-seekers can also opt for the VR mode where they'll be able to dive into the ocean, venture through the rainforest and fight off terrifying robots!
20. Ride the famous Central to Mid-Levels Escalator
What is it? The world’s longest outdoor covered escalator system, linking Central to Mid-Levels.
Why go? How often can you say you’ve travelled on the world’s longest outdoor covered escalator? It’s the easiest way to get to the area’s many great bars and restaurants, and if you’re a fan of Wong Kar-wai’s movies, recreate the scenes from Chungking Express.
Don’t miss: Feel the casual vibes that Soho offers. Crowds usually spill over to the streets and the steep pedestrian steps during happy hours. Hop off at any point of the escalator to join in the fun.
21. Shop ’til you drop at K11 Musea
What is it? Dubbed as the 'Silicon Valley of culture', K11 Musea combines retail, food, art, and culture under the same roof.
Why go? From high-end brands to local favourites, the sheer amount of choices available here makes K11 Musea a mecca for all shopaholics and foodies. There are also plenty of artworks and Instagrammable spots found around the mall.
Don’t miss: Head up to the sixth floor to the K11 Art and Culture Centre as well as the outdoor sculpture park. Visitors will be able to view artworks from some of the world’s most acclaimed artists such as Mary Weatherford, Erwin Wurm, and Yayoi Kusama.
22. Listen to the songbirds at Yuen Po Street Bird Garden
What is it? A modestly-sized market home to a wide variety of birds – from delicate canaries to colourful parrots – hand-crafted bamboo birdcages, as well as various live crickets and grasshoppers.
Why go? Songbirds are popular pets in Hong Kong and owners like nothing better than to take them for walks every day. On a busy day, Yuen Po Street Bird Garden is a sight to behold. Head to Prince Edward to experience this fading aspect of traditional culture and shop around for eclectic accessories that work great as souvenirs.
Don’t miss: Visit Chan Lok-choi, Hong Kong’s last remaining birdcage maker, and his shop. Chan is a significant figure of the market for his unique craftsmanship of bamboo birdcages.
23. Enjoy a stunning light and sound show by the waterfront
What is it? A visual spectacle synchronised to music and narration that celebrates the energy, spirit, and diversity of Hong Kong.
Why go? Named the ‘World's Largest Permanent Light and Sound Show’ by Guinness World Records, this 10-minute light show is accompanied by orchestral music performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. Light installations and LED displays on both sides of the harbour will make for a stunning visual treat for all spectators.
Don’t miss: Get front-row seats from Tsim Sha Tsui Harbourfront or the Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai for the best view.
24. Explore incredible rock formations on Tung Ping Chau
What is it? One of over 250 outlying islands in the Hong Kong territory, Tung Ping Chau is a UNESCO-listed site where you can hike, climb, and swim for the day.
Why go? The island is known for its multi-layered, exceptionally photogenic landscape and incredible wave-cut rock platforms that litter the island’s shores. You can tackle the cliffs or hike the 6km looping Peng Chau Country Trail.
Don’t miss: Catch the jaw-dropping view of sunrise and the unpolluted starry skies if you camp overnight.
25. Enjoy cocktails at Ozone, the highest bar in the world
What is it? Touted as the highest bar in the world, Ozone is perched on the 118th floor of the ICC as part of the Hong Kong Ritz-Carlton.
Why go? With avant-garde seatings and one of the best wine lists in town, not to mention a comprehensive cocktail programme, the biggest draw here is its completely unobstructed view of western Hong Kong Island and Kowloon.
Don’t miss: Feast on their Sunday brunches. It’s one of the fanciest affairs in the city with fine treats such as oysters, foie gras terrine, Boston lobsters, wagyu beef, and more.
26. Party in Lan Kwai Fong
What is it? The city’s ground zero for debauchery. Tourists, expats, and locals alike party hard in Hong Kong’s most popular nightlife spot.
Why go? Lan Kwai Fong – or as locals like to call it, LKF – comes alive every evening, packed with after-work drinkers and general revellers. Many of the bars offer great happy hour deals too.
Don’t miss: Aside from booze, LKF is also home to some of the city's best restaurants, so you'll never have to drink on an empty stomach.
27. Enjoy a night at the opera at Yau Ma Tei Theatre
What is it? The only surviving pre-war cinema in Hong Kong, this revamped space is exclusively the home of Cantonese opera shows.
Why go? It’s the go-to spot to experience the traditional form of Chinese entertainment. Easily recognisable thanks to its ornate costumes, over-the-top headdresses, signature red, white, and black face paint. Expect a night of falsettos, gongs, dazzling theatricals, and Cantonese culture, all with English surtitles.
Don’t miss: The century-old fruit market that flanks the historic theatre. It offers the cheapest and freshest fruits. A healthy snack before a show, anyone?
28. Kick back and take a breather in Sai Kung
What is it? A seaside neighbourhood known as the 'back garden of Hong Kong'.
Why go? Sai Kung has something for everyone. Beautiful beaches, excellent local eateries, small independent shops, and access to outdoor water sports.
Don’t miss: Take your pick from the numerous seafood restaurants in the area, or head to Michelin-starred restaurant Loaf On for exquisite Cantonese fare.
29. Go antique shopping in Upper Lascar Row
What is it? A quaint outdoor street market, aka Cat Street, best known for its enticing antique shopping.
Why go? Delicate porcelain, Buddha sculptures, Maoist memorabilia, Ming dynasty ceramic horsemen, and even old movie posters are all up for grabs here.
Don’t miss: Just steps away is the famous Man Mo Temple, one of the oldest temples in Hong Kong. Shop and then get spiritual at the atmospheric place of worship.
30. Be dazzled by the magic of Hong Kong Disneyland
What is it? It’s Disneyland – the happiest place on Earth. Enough said.
Why go? You can hit all the popular rides like Hyperspace Mountain and the world’s first Marvel-themed ride Iron Man Experience. Catch amazing 30-minute stage shows, greet your favourite Disney characters, and stay for the magical parade in the evening.
Don’t miss: The cartoon-themed dim sum served at Crystal Lotus housed inside Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel. Dig into scrumptious dim sum resembling popular Disney and Pixar characters.
31. Chow down on Michelin-starred dim sum without breaking the bank
What is it? A local neighbourhood gem offering some of the best dim sums in Hong Kong.
Why go? This is your chance to dine at one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. Visit the main Sham Shui Po branch for the best experience.
Don’t miss: Try their most famous dish – the barbecue pork bun, otherwise known as char siu bao.
32. Monkey around in Kam Shan Country Park
What is it? Also known as Monkey Hill, this country park is one of the earliest to open in Hong Kong and is particularly famous for its monkey (macaques).
Why go? The place is crawling with families of monkeys! You can find them in the trees, at nearby beaches, or simply hanging out by the road. Though try not to feed the monkeys as they can get quite aggressive when they see plastic bags.
Don’t miss: Enjoy the fantastic views of New Territories when you go for a hike, along with the large number of wartime ruins that remain well preserved in the area.
33. Nom on Instagramable egg waffles from More Eggettes
What is it? A legendary local neighbourhood street food stall that specialises in Insta-worthy egg waffles/eggettes.
Why go? This fluffy sweet treat is a Hong Kong street food staple and a must-have if you’re visiting the city. It's almost like a mix between a pancake and a waffle – but better. More Eggettes is known for their signature star-patterned servings.
Don’t miss: Put down an order for the chocolate starry eggettes or the Honey Fondant eggettes.
34. Sample authentic curries in Chungking Mansions
What is it? An infamous building complex in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. Home to many ethnic minorities, asylum seekers, and visiting backpackers.
Why go? Chungking Mansions is the place to go for authentic South Asian cuisine.
Don’t miss: You can't go wrong with any of the curries at Khyber Pass Mess Club but the chicken makhani is especially popular. Their garlic nan is also a must-try.
35. Stroll through Kam Tin Mural Village
What is it? A small local village in Yuen Long known for its colourful and vibrant murals.
Why go? There are around 40 murals (and counting) dotted around the village, all created by artists and volunteers. The tranquility of the village matched with pops of colour around every corner will make you feel as though you're strolling through a beautiful small town in Europe.
Don’t miss: Stop by CoHee and enjoy hand-brewed coffee as well as a selection of buns, cakes, and pastries.
36. Feast on local food at Tung Po Kitchen
What is it? A lively restaurant inside a cooked food centre made famous by Anthony Bourdain.
Why go? Tung Po has a legendary status for its party atmosphere and its food, both of which keeps the crowds coming back. It's basically a rite of passage for anyone new to Hong Kong.
Don’t miss: A drink from their famous 'fighter bowl' is a must. It's essentially your everyday rice bowl, only it's meant for drinking beer.
37. Marvel at incredible gilded statues at 10,000 Buddhas Monastery
What is it? Arguably Hong Kong’s most colourful and amusing Buddhist temples, the monastery is home to life-sized, gold-painted Buddha statues, each entertainingly unique.
Why go? There are 431 steps leading up to 10,000 Buddhas Monastery and the climb is lined with hundreds of statues in various and quirky positions and poses. Once you reach the complex, known as Man Fat Sze, you’ll be dazzled by 12,000 more gilded statues.
Don’t miss: The beautiful pavilions and the crimson pagoda with more statues, as well as Insta-worthy panorama of Sha Tin and its mountainous surrounds.
38. Fuel up at Mido Cafe
What is it? One of Hong Kong's oldest and most authentic cha chaan tengs (local teahouse/cafe).
Why go? From its beaming neon sign and tinted windows to the rigid seatings and traditional menu, Mido Cafe barely changed at all since establishing in the 1950s. The eatery has even served as a backdrop for numerous films and TV shows, including The World of Suzie Wong, Moonlight Express, Street Fighters, and Revolving Doors of Vengeance.
Don’t miss: The Baked spare rib rice with tomato sauce, fried wonton, and red bean ice with lotus nuts are all popular dishes to try.
39. Discover the remains of the infamous Kowloon Walled City Park
What is it? A Jiangnan garden-style park that sits on the site of what was once the most densely populated place in Hong Kong, Kowloon Walled City.
Why go? The garden boasts impressive water features, traditional Chinese pavilions, and lush greenery.
Don’t miss: Walk around to discover remnants of Kowloon Walled City preserved inside the park and learn about its dark and exciting history.
40. Head for the stars at Hong Kong Space Museum
What is it? The clue is in the name, the museum is all about space science and astronomy located by the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.
Why go? The egg-shaped theatre dome that makes up half of the museum has now become an iconic Hong Kong landmark. Plenty of action, gadgetry, and interactive experiences await.
Don’t miss: Watch documentaries or occasional movie screenings on reclining seats under the curved ceiling of the planetarium.
41. Pack a picnic at Tamar Park
What is it? A sprawling green space sandwiched between Admiralty’s concrete jungle and the iconic Victoria Harbour.
Why go? Boasting 17,000sq m of lawn space, Tamar Park is the perfect spot to roll out a picnic blanket or a yoga mat to chill and relax.
Don’t miss: There are plenty of photo-ops here with the Kowloon skyline as a backdrop.
42. Enjoy seaside shopping at Stanley Market
What is it? A beautiful seaside shopping market where you can find great deals and souvenirs.
Why go? Aside from the postcard-worthy views and amazing bargains, Stanley is also home to the historic Murray House – one of the oldest buildings in the city. Food wise, sit down for a candlelit seafood dinner at The Boathouse overlooking the harbour or grab a quick bite from Cafe Grouchos.
Don’t miss: Just 10 minutes walk away from the market, St Stephen’s Beach is one of the quietest and picturesque beaches on Hong Kong Island.
43. Savour a coffee inside Tai Wo Tang
What is it? A coffee shop converted from a traditional Chinese medicine shop that opened in the 1930s.
Why go? Much of the shop's old-school apothecary aesthetic still remains, everything from old wooden medicine cabinets and a rickety ceiling fan to its iconic golden shop sign.
Don’t miss: Try the signature Tai Wo Tang latte and indulge in local bites with contemporary flair such as the Tai Wo Tang pineapple bun with foie gras.
44. Go clubbing without judgement at Petticoat Lane
What is it? One of the few LGBTI-friendly bars in Hong Kong, Petticoat Lane shines not only as an inclusive space but as a great party venue to let loose.
Why go? Aside from getting familiar with the local LGBT scene, Wednesday nights – or Wednes-gay, as Petticoat calls it – are the best time to show up as there’s free-flow vodka from 8pm to 9pm.
Don’t miss: The occasional drag performances by the fabulous members of the local (and growing) drag queen community too.
45. Spend a lazy afternoon at West Kowloon Art Park
What is it? A spacious green space inside the West Kowloon Cultural District.
Why go? It's a prime spot for viewing the Victoria Harbour. You can also rent a bike to ride around the area or head to M+ Pavilion, an exhibition space which features an assortment of small and large-scale art shows throughout the year.
Don’t miss: There are a number of eateries inside Art Park including Hooman, a pet-friendly cafe, Fam, a stylish restaurant which offers Chinese fusion cuisine, and Rest Coffee Gin, a cafe which turns into a bar after nightfall.
46. Venture around scenic Lamma Island
What is it? Hong Kong’s third-largest island and a popular weekend destination.
Why go? The waterfront restaurants at Lamma Island offer some of the freshest and affordable seafood in Hong Kong. The scenic hike along the island also tops.
Don’t miss: Rent a bike and cycle around to enjoy the gorgeous views of surrounding waters. Bicycles are available for rent on Back Street in Yung Shue Wan, the main village.
47. Experience the colonial beauty of 1881 Heritage
What is it? Originally the land headquarters for Hong Kong’s marine police in the late 19th century. It is now a revamped heritage site filled with restaurants and shops.
Why go? The restored colonial-style architecture is breathtaking whether you visit during the day or at night. The main building has since been tastefully converted into a boutique hotel, while the stable block, signal tower and old fire station now house F&B and retail outlets.
Don’t miss: Catch the 'Our Harbour Our Stories' synchronised light show which takes places every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8.30pm.
48. Sing your heart out at Red Mr
What is it? A karaoke joint and a favourite nocturnal stomping ground for many Hongkongers.
Why go? Show off your musical skills and belt out your favourite tunes from their extensive collection of English and Chinese songs. The karaoke joint also offers happy hour deals to all-night packages.
Don’t miss: Learn local dice games – there’s a set in each room – and change it up with the darts and beer pong machine in the common area if you need to rest your voice.
49. Take a snap in front of the Alex Croft x GOD graffiti wall
What is it? A widely popular and Instagrammable street art mural by local graffiti artist Alex Croft depicting old Hong Kong townhouses located on Hollywood Road.
Why go? Without a doubt, the most recognisable and photographed example of street art in Hong Kong. Snap a shot of yourself walking past the mural and the slope for a memorable photograph.
Don’t miss: Head inside GOD (Goods of Desire) and browse through a dizzying array of Hong Kong-themed accessories, stationery, household goods, and more.
50. Hunt for the best bargains at Mong Kok Ladies’ Market
What is it? A go-to place for the best knock-offs and bargain hunts.
Why go? You can find anything here from a fake Gucci watch to raunchy underwear to a potato peeler. It’s impossible to leave empty-handed! The Ladies Market is also the best place for cheap smartphone cases and to pick up your requisite ‘I Love Hong Kong’ T-shirt.
Don’t miss: Mong Kok Sneaker Street, which you’ll find located right next to the market. Hunt down the newest Nike kicks or Converse wedge sneakers at this stretch of sneaker shops.
More recommendations on the best of the city
The 50 best restaurants in Hong Kong you have to try
Read on for our pick of Hong Kong's 50 best restaurants, and get some inspiration for where your next meal could be.
The 50 absolute best bars in Hong Kong
We put our livers on the line to deliver you a definitive list of the 50 best Hong Kong bars to visit for 2020.